As most people know, brilliant people are on a whole other level. From their quick way of thinking to their witty comments, brilliant people are not the same as everyone else. In particular, there are several things brilliant people usually do at home that would confuse average minds.

There's no denying that these people are vibrating on a different wavelength. Their spaces may seem unconventional, their routines a little odd, and their habits easy to misinterpret as quirks or inefficiencies. But behind those choices is usually a deliberate way of thinking that prioritizes curiosity, mental clarity, and long-term payoff over appearances. What looks confusing or unnecessary to others often serves a particular purpose in how their minds work best.

These are 11 things brilliant people usually do at home that would confuse average minds

1. They talk to themselves out loud

Tonuka Stock | Shutterstock

The first thing brilliant people usually do at home that would confuse average minds is talk out loud to themselves. From the outside, it sounds strange for someone to talk out loud to themselves. Blame it on television, but when most people think of talking to themselves, they think of someone who isn't well. But believe it or not, talking to oneself can be healthy.

As professor emeritus of cognitive psychology, Robert N. Kraft, Ph.D., said, "Talking aloud motivates people and improves their performance for upcoming activities." This is because it makes it easier for intelligent people to process complex problems. So, if someone catches a smart person speaking to nobody, ignore them. They're likely processing information in the best way they know how.

Advertisement

2. They schedule time to do absolutely nothing

viDi Studio | Shutterstock

Most people do nothing at home. Whether it's scrolling on their bed or taking a nap, nobody truly ever plans for that. The average person goes with the flow and does what's best for them. That being said, a thing brilliant people usually do at home that would confuse the average mind is schedule time to do absolutely nothing. Sure, it might sound crazy to schedule downtime; however, they're looking after themselves.

Intelligent people are always using their brains, which can lead to mental exhaustion if they aren't careful. So, to avoid this, brilliant people do what they do best and plan accordingly. Not only does it make their schedule more organized, but it also guarantees they get the downtime they deserve.

Advertisement

3. They leave a mess on purpose

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Most people aren't too fond of a mess, no matter how busy or exhausted they are. The average person understands that leaving a mess lying around isn't all that good for them in the long run. This is why they're quick to spend hours cleaning after work. Despite their exhaustion, they'd rather sleep in a spotless room than toss and turn in a messy one. That being said, a thing brilliant people usually do at home that would confuse the average mind is leave a mess on purpose.

Sure, it sounds counterintuitive, but not all messes are bad. According to a study published in Psychological Science, messy rooms help people come up with more creative ideas. So, even if it seems wild, brilliant people can't help themselves. Messy environments spark the best kind of creativity.

Advertisement

4. Work at strange hours

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

The average person thrives on a normal schedule. From waking up in the morning to working eight hours, all the way to sleeping for eight hours, the average person operates in a timely manner. That being said, one thing brilliant people usually do at home that would confuse the average mind is working at strange hours. It's a little weird, but brilliant people are mostly night owls.

Sure, they know they should be sleeping their full eight hours and working at normal times. However, they can't help themselves. Brilliant people thrive off the creativity that comes with working at odd hours, even if it means their health takes a hit.

Advertisement

5. Rearrange their living space frequently

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Everyone remembers their first time moving into their place. Filling it with furniture and decorations, once someone has their aesthetic put down, many don't really change it unless it's for holidays. Yet, while this is normal for the average person, a thing brilliant people usually do at home that would confuse the average mind is that they rearrange their living spaces frequently. It's pretty tiring.

The last thing someone wants to do is move heavy furniture just for the fun of it. However, brilliant people just can't help themselves. Because their mind is quick to become under-stimulated, they're constantly looking for ways to stimulate themselves. For many, this might involve redecorating their home, which, according to Family Therapist and Professor of Social Work, Michael Ungar, Ph.D., "Shaping one's environment can be an act of self-expression and may have positive effects on psychological health." So, even if it's tiring, there's no denying that decorating has its perks.

Advertisement

6. Consume 'boring' content for fun

Gaudi Lab | Shutterstock

When most people think of fun, they probably don't think of watching documentaries or going to museums. Sure, it might've been cool when they were younger and wanted to skip out of class. But as people get older, their idea of fun slowly shifts. For many, fun might include socializing or traveling the world. For others, it can include taking up a new hobby or relaxing after an exhausting week.

Yet a thing brilliant people usually do at home that would confuse average minds is consume 'boring' content for fun. From watching documentaries to reading factual books, brilliant people are in another category. Sure, their partner might look at them funny and wonder how they do it. But for brilliant people, gaining new knowledge is always a fun endeavor. This is why they're quick to consume content others would consider painfully boring.

Advertisement

7. Mute their notifications

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Sure, intelligent people might love their friends and family, but there's no denying that 'ping fatigue' is a real thing. Whether it's at work or at home, seeing multiple notifications going off at once is bound to overwhelm just about anyone. This is why a thing brilliant people usually do at home that would confuse average minds is mute notifications when at home. Their loved ones might not love it.

After all, once someone gets home, this is the only time people truly get to catch up with them. Still, it's crucial to respect a brilliant person's boundary here. Unlike some, brilliant people understand that there's a real impact to keeping notifications on 24/7. As psychologist Mark Travers, Ph.D., pointed out, "Overwhelming and often incessant streams of alerts can cause distractions, raise anxiety levels, and contribute to digital fatigue."

Advertisement

8. Take extremely cold showers

Nataliya Dmytrenko | Shutterstock

Everyone knows someone who prefers their water boiling hot whenever they shower. However, a thing brilliant people usually do at home that would confuse the average mind is take extremely cold showers. On the outside, cold showers seem like an unnecessary evil. Besides, maybe making your skin a little prettier, there's no real reason why people should want to take cold showers, right?

However, there's a true benefit to cold showers that's often not discussed. According to one study published in 2023, cold showers left participants feeling more alert, active, proud, inspired, and less distressed. So, while some may judge them, there's no denying that cold showers are truly an unexpected holy grail.

Advertisement

9. Practice explaining ideas

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Let's face it, most people don't want to speak in front of others. In fact, studies have shown that nearly "77% of the general population fears public speaking." No matter how confident a person may feel, if given the choice, they'd rather stay unnoticed than be the center of attention. That being said, a thing brilliant people usually do at home that would confuse others is practice explaining their ideas. Do they have a presentation coming up? No. Do they still practice anyway? Yes.

If there's one thing brilliant people like to do, it's remain prepared. And while it may be a pain, practicing what they'll say and rethinking their thoughts is the best way to remain alert and prepared for anything life may throw their way.

Advertisement

10. Listen to ambient music instead of regular music

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Most people have a favorite genre of music. Whether it's rock or pop music, we all have a playlist we blast when we're at home. However, something brilliant people usually do at home that would confuse the average mind is listen to ambient music instead of regular music.

It sounds a bit weird, however, there's something super soothing about ambient music that calms their nerves. Not having to listen to super-complicated lyrics or distracting rhythms, they're able to get into a better state of mind than if they listened to any other kind of music. This is important, as most brilliant people struggle to calm their minds in the first place.

Advertisement

11. Something outside of their usual routine

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Finally, a thing brilliant people usually do at home that would confuse average minds is do something out of their routine. Most might not admit it, but they love a good routine. The average person hates being surprised and hates doing something out of their comfort zone. Wanting to stick to what they know, most people don't think to do something outside of their routine unless they're forced to.

That being said, unlike everyone else, brilliant people understand the importance of stepping outside of their comfort zone. As psychiatrist Abigail Brenner, M.D., explained, "Your real life exists beyond the bubble of your own personal thoughts, feelings, and beliefs. Your real life is the sum total of ALL of your experiences, not just the ones you’re comfortable with." So, even if it's difficult, brilliant people make an honest effort, stimulating their minds in the process.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.