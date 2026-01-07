If doing any of these 11 things annoys you, you are likely unusually introverted 

Not everyone is eager to socialize with others, preferring their own company in the comfort of their home. And no matter how much an extroverted friend pushes them out of their shell, they're hesitant for a number of reasons, whether it's because they want to recharge or would rather spend time on self-care by themselves. For you, while being social isn't something you're allergic to, between group chats and networking events, if doing any of these things annoys you, you are likely unusually introverted.

Introverted people aren't trying to be annoyed by everything around them or to make people think they're cold and aloof. While their personality can throw people off, introverts aren't as mean-spirited as people like to claim they are. But just like everyone else, introverted people also have a threshold for how much they can take, so certain "normal" things can set them over the edge.

1. Small talk that goes nowhere

The average person might claim to hate small talk, but there's no denying that they might use it. Whether it's an awkward elevator ride or waiting in line for groceries, some people can't stand silence, so they're quick to talk about the weather or weekend plans. Despite how exhausting these conversations may be, it really affects introverts.

Maybe it's because they're already overwhelmed, but if conversations aren't deep, they aren't keen to engage. Introverts often view small talk that goes nowhere as a waste of time and space. And while many may roll their eyes at the sentiment, introverts may have a point. As psychiatrist Carrie Barron pointed out, when people have meaningful conversations with each other, it tends to boost their mood.

2. Unexpected phone calls

Whether it's calls from telemarketers or your distant aunt who wants something, if unexpected phone calls annoy you, you are likely unusually introverted. When the average person gets home after a long day of work, they just want to relax and recharge, falling into their routine. But for extroverts, they might be mildly surprised and happy when a loved one gives them a call.

Wanting to hear their voice, they aren't afraid to chat the night away. But while this might be the case for an extrovert, grandma is going to have to wait for an introvert. They love their family and friends, but if their energy is depleted, don't expect them to answer. If they can help it, they'll pretend to have missed your phone call.

3. Group chats

Everyone's been in a group chat, whether it's with friends, family, or co-workers. While they can be fun with the right people, introverts are driven wildly insane by them. As much as they may adore a group of people, there's no worse feeling than hearing their phone buzz for hours on end. It doesn't matter how much they miss or adore those people because, after a while, notification fatigue sets in, making them quickly annoyed.

As psychologist Mark Travers pointed out, "Overwhelming and often incessant streams of alerts can cause distractions, raise anxiety levels, and contribute to digital fatigue. A 2023 study suggests that online fatigue is a key reason many of us feel frustrated with and apathetic toward our devices."

4. Icebreakers

Remember when you were in school, and the teacher told you to introduce yourself on the first day? It might have been mildly uncomfortable, but it was always fun to get to know one another. However, what's good for extroverts might not always work the same for introverts.

In an introvert's eyes, there's never a reason to break the ice. If someone truly wants to know them, they'll make the effort. But if they'll only know their classmates for a short period of time, it isn't worth the effort to divulge information about themselves.

5. Open office work environments

Many people will take any job they can get. With everyone getting ghosted and jobs barely hiring, people can't always be picky about where they work. They might not say it out loud, but for introverts, they secretly despise how open their workspace is. From people cheerfully greeting them to interrupting them, it's an introvert's worst nightmare.

Open office work environments are a breeding ground for being chronically unfocused. As organizational psychology professor Ludmila N. Praslova pointed out, "Introverts' brains are naturally more active at rest, making them more vulnerable to overstimulation. Extroverts, on the other hand, need higher levels of stimulation to hit their sweet spot for productivity."

6. Unexpected social plans

For reasons unknown, extroverted and introverted friends go together like peanut butter and jelly, having a beautiful friendship that lasts a lifetime. But while these individuals truly adore one another, there's no denying that if unexpected social plans come up, introverts are incredibly likely to cancel.

Introverts can't stand it when their friends call at the last minute, wondering what they're up to. They don't say it aloud, but deep down they want nothing more than to hang up the phone. As much as they love their friends, they'd prefer to crash on the couch and watch television or read a good book.

7. Unexpected visitors

Once someone comes home from an exhausting day, they want to relax. But no matter what someone's thinking, the last thing on their mind is entertaining guests. Whether it's parents or a neighbor friend, if having over unexpected visitors annoys you, you are likely unusually introverted.

An introvert's annoyance knows no bounds when it comes to those who impose on their space. It doesn't matter who that person is. If they didn't let them know ahead of time, expect to be kicked out. As psychology professor Shawn M. Burn explained, "We can control others' access to us, which reduces stress and promotes recovery. Most of us need time at home alone or with a few trusted others to recharge before we go back into the world."

8. Loud social environments

Most introverts struggle to cope with loud environments. It doesn't matter how much they've mentally prepared for it, because if introverts hear screaming, yelling, or multiple people talking, it sets off their fight or flight response. Of course, they bear it for others or because they have no other choice.

But make no mistake: if they could have it their way, they'd be cuddled under the covers, scrolling on their phone, reading a book, or meditating quietly.

9. Networking events

It isn't always common for people to go to networking environments, so the average person isn't going to make a huge fuss about it. Networking events are the quickest way to get a leg up and climb the corporate ladder, even if it's slightly uncomfortable. Furthermore, networking isn't all that bad. As associate professor of psychology Gwendolyn Seidman said, people feel more socially connected when they attend events in person.

However, just because it's useful doesn't mean it isn't frustrating. Sure, introverts know they don't have much of a choice. Deep down, they know it's good for their career. But just because it's good doesn't mean they'll stick around for the entire event. As soon as there's an opening, they'll be sneaking out.

10. Being put on the spot

If being put on the spot annoys you, you are likely unusually introverted and consider this situation a nightmare. It could happen at a family event or work meeting where they're called out and everyone begins staring at them. It makes things quite difficult and awkward.

Of course, introverts know how to handle themselves with grace. Answering in a measured tone, most people can't tell how bothered they are. They might not react at first, but slowly they'll grow increasingly frustrated, causing them to snap at those around them.

11. People being overly emotional around them

Some say an introvert's heart is made out of stone, but they're quick to become annoyed at those who cannot get themselves together emotionally. Blame it on their fear of judgment or crippling anxiety, but people who can't get a grip and stay cool are a huge pet peeve.

According to psychology professor Krystine I. Batcho, "Being quick to react intensely to negative events can increase the risk of depression, anxiety, and stress when the negative emotion perseverates." So, if people being overly emotional bugs you, you aren't alone. In typical introvert fashion, emotions of any kind that are extreme are irritating.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.