Generations change over the years and have their own sets of skills that get them through growing up, so it's not surprising that younger generations of adults are capable in their own way. Adults can thrive and navigate adulthood without falling apart completely, using things they used in their childhood to help them. However, this doesn't mean they know every little thing, because there are still certain everyday skills kids once had that adults nowadays struggle with.

Now, it's hard to generalize every single person. While some may be completely unaware of these life skills, others might roll their eyes and say, "I already know all this." But not everyone was taught specific behaviors and skills that older generations considered must-haves. It doesn't make them less than, it just means these skills should be a top priority if they don't already know how to do them.

Here are 10 everyday skills kids once had that adults nowadays struggle with

1. Navigating without digital tools

For those who grew up taking geography classes or using maps before digital tools were ever a thing, they already know how to navigate while driving. Even so, being highly dependent on technology such as GPS has likely made most of our memories a little fuzzy.

And depending on how young someone is, this answer can change from fuzzy to simply never being given a paper map in their life. According to a survey from Ordnance Survey by OnePoll, 15% of millennials have stated they never even tried reading a paper map before. So, while some adults may be able to navigate just fine, there's no denying that reading maps has slowly gone out of style.

2. Helping with home repairs

There's no shame in not knowing how to fix everything. For many of us with highly busy schedules, we don't have the time or patience to watch multiple videos just to figure out how to install something or take an item apart. And while many can handle the basics, helping out with home repairs is one of the major everyday skills kids once had that adults nowadays struggle with.

For those who grew up in an older generation, they already know that doing home repairs, even as a kid, was fairly common. Whether it was helping your dad with a car or assisting with a broken lawnmower, parents these days just aren't focused on instilling these skills, choosing instead to call a professional.

3. Financial literacy

It's not to say that every single adult is irresponsible with their finances. Since adulthood encompasses such a wide range of generations, some have been taught about financial literacy. However, with younger generations emerging into adulthood, they struggle with good financial decisions.

Perhaps it's because times were tough back then and kids had no choice but to help their parents make a dollar stretch. Older adults can recall grocery shopping by themselves and being told what deals to focus on and how much they should be spending. Given a few bucks and a stern warning, many kids grew up learning about stretching money.

However, as generations have changed, being taught about finances has become something that parents wait until the last possible second to educate their kids about. And, according to a 2020 Intuit Survey, more than 60% of people didn't know how much money they spent the previous month, showing how needed this missing skill is now.

4. Cursive writing

Changes in the education system have made it so that writing in cursive has become a thing of the past. There's nothing wrong with never having been taught, but just because someone doesn't have this skill doesn't mean they shouldn't pick up the skill.

Whether it's creating a signature, signing checks and government documents, or formal writing, it's good to know how to write in cursive, even if it isn't used as much. Unfortunately, as experts from the National Education Association pointed out, "There are currently 21 states that require cursive in public school curriculum, but the debate about keyboarding versus cursive rages on."

5. Storing information mentally, not externally

Average people are able to store information in their brains. And while nobody is arguing against this, the issue with storing information is that it's become less needed as technology has developed.

Yes, it's tempting to jot things down on a phone and call it a day. However, the issue with doing this all the time is that adults become less dependent on their ability to recall and more dependent on convenience. For minor things, it might not hurt to keep them off the calendar or notes app. Not only will this force adults to recall, but it will probably improve their memory.

6. Writing without autocorrect or spellcheck

When someone is typing on their laptop, they use some sort of spellcheck. In the age of technology, kids aren't really using a pen and paper as much as older generations did growing up, because that was the only option. As kids turn into adults and enter the real world, most are dependent on spellcheck and autocorrect to ensure everything is right.

Unfortunately, because people have become so dependent on it, writing without these technological advances is another of the everyday skills kids once had that adults nowadays struggle with. Over the years, it might become more difficult to remember how to spell certain words since spellcheck does all the work.

This is especially true for children who use it. As a study published in the International Journal of Child-Computer Interaction found, "While search engines make use of spellcheckers to provide spelling corrections to their users, they are designed for more traditional users (i.e., adults) and have proven inadequate for children."

7. Staying focused on one task at a time

Between work, chores, and family life, the average adult is going through it. This is why multitasking has become such a huge thing. With a baby in one hand and a broomstick in the other, men and women are forced to learn how to multitask for time's sake. But multitasking isn't as effective as some would have you believe.

Back then, due to a lack of distractions and better wages, people didn't have to work so hard to make ends meet. But now, life has become pretty tough for the average person, and many adults are finding themselves stretched thin. So while kids back then could live in the moment, adults today have too much going on to stay focused on one task.

8. Being comfortable with silence

How many of us struggle with sitting in silence? From making awkward conversations with a co-worker all the way to talking to a stranger in an elevator, many people have felt the undeniable pressure of needing to fill in the silence. Even if it's not speaking, it's blasting music, scrolling through their phone, or flipping loudly through their notes.

But silence isn't all bad. As therapist Michele DeMarco pointed out, "Silence is good for well-being, but digital technology may be exacerbating people's fear of silence." DeMarco added that silence can inspire creativity, increase productivity, and even improve relationships.

9. Balancing online sharing with personal privacy

Once upon a time, people didn't overshare on social media. They kept their romantic relationships and family lives private, posting pictures every so often to keep distant family and friends updated. But now, protecting their privacy is one of the ​​everyday skills kids once had that adults nowadays struggle with.

As kids turn into adults, the fear of stranger danger slowly begins to leave their minds, at least on social media. From sharing where they go to college to posting literally every moment of their lives, the internet has become a more dangerous place.

10. Maintaining a consistent routine

Kids are given a consistent routine by their parents at a fairly young age. From when they go to school to what time they eat dinner, these routines ensure that kids get the proper sleep they need to function the next day and create a predictable environment where they can thrive.

Unfortunately, as they grow into adults, there are less restrictions and less pressure to go to bed early or stick to a schedule. While this might sound good on paper, not maintaining a proper routine has its downfalls.

As licensed counselor Steve Alexander, Jr. pointed out, "Rituals help mitigate against stress and anxiety due to fostering a sense of control... Having a regular set of actions that we do consistently makes us feel as though we are in control as opposed to going through life in a reactionary manner."

