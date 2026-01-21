4 Little Treats Millennials Used To Justify Paying For That Just Aren’t Worth It Anymore

Millennials became known as the generation that would splurge on anything and everything that promised convenience or everyday luxury. Unfortunately, shifting priorities and rising living costs mean that spending on these little indulgences no longer provides the same value they used to.

What used to feel like a smart purchase now feels overpriced and unnecessary, and doesn't truly reflect the way people are choosing to live now. One Millennial woman named Mariela, known as @simply.mariela on TikTok, posted a video about the things she would frequently spend money on before, but doesn't think are worth purchasing now.

Here are 4 little treats Millennials used to splurge on that just aren't worth it anymore:

1. Coffee

Andrii Iemelianenko | Shutterstock

"Coffee, I remember, used to be like $3-4 or less, depending on the kind of coffee," said Mariela. "Nowadays, people are spending $9-10 on a cup of coffee." While she says she can't often justify spending so much on coffee while out, she does still buy a cup occasionally as a special treat.

This small "splurge" no longer feels small. Coffee prices went up, but the quality hasn't really changed over the years. When rent and grocery prices take up most of a paycheck, optional spending is the first to go. Buying a coffee has now become a noticeable financial decision, especially when it's far cheaper to make it at home.

2. Eating out

"I used to go out to eat all the time with my partner; between the two of us, it would cost between $20-40. Nowadays, if I want to go out for brunch or dinner, it's easily $100," Mariela said. With one entrée alone costing around $25, then adding in tax and tip, it's not financially reasonable to consistently eat out anymore.

She added, "The food back then used to be decent, and now the portions are smaller and more expensive, and it's just not worth it." Why pay for something when you can make it better and cheaper at home? Easy access to higher-quality ingredients, kitchen equipment, and recipes makes cooking and eating much easier for the average person.

3. Technology

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

When talking about the technology in her life, Mariela brought up the phenomenon of "planned obsolescence." She said, "I currently have the iPhone 14, and it still works, but I know it's not going to last much longer, because Apple is going to force me into getting a new one."

Using her iPhone as an example, she described how Apple uses this business strategy where its products are intentionally designed to have a limited lifespan, causing them to eventually break down or become outdated. This forces consumers into making repeat purchases of newer and more expensive products. Though planned obsolescence is commonly seen with smartphones and other technology, it can also apply to home appliances, software, and even cars.

4. Streaming services

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Many people are facing "streaming fatigue," or the feeling of being frustrated and burnt out by the sheer amount and costs of subscription streaming services these days. Often, it can feel impossible to make decisions about which service to go with, so consumers end up in a cycle of starting and canceling subscriptions. Despite the convenience of having on-demand entertainment, people don't view it as having as much value anymore because they become so overwhelmed.

According to Mariela, "Streaming used to be the big thing because a lot of people would cut out cable to save money and just do streaming, but now you need 10 different streaming services to watch all your favorite shows." At that point, you'd be better off just paying a flat rate for cable and going to a friend's house to stream "Love Island!"

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.