Many of the internal factors that often influence personal well-being for the better, including extraversion and resilience, are things that many Gen Zers boast about. However, alongside unique generational struggles like student loan debt, screen time, and the deterioration of third places, many are feeling worn down. According to a Talker Research study, around 35% of Gen Zers feel exhausted “all the time,” suffering from internal feelings of loneliness and external isolation in ways that amplify their existing problems.

Even in the frame of work and burnout, many Gen Zers are feeling the pressure of stereotypical, traditional workplace expectations in the face of their new values around work-life balance. The promises about adulthood they were aiming for have been left unfulfilled, which is just one of the many reasons Gen Z is the most exhausted generation by far.

Here are 11 reasons Gen Z is the most exhausted generation by far

1. They’re not getting good sleep

Starting with one of the more obvious reasons why Gen Z is chronically exhausted, many aren’t getting nearly enough sleep — or, at least, not getting the quality of sleep they need to feel truly rested. According to a Sleep Science study, it’s largely due to technology usage, as people who scroll on their phones before bed are at risk for worsened sleep quality and duration.

Even if they’re starting their day with their phones or overusing them during the day, the overload of information and sensory input that adds to their brains can put them in a state of fight or flight that’s hard to come back from when they lie their head down at night.

2. They feel pressured to work at home

While many Gen Zers and other younger generations have new ideas about work-life balance and protecting their personal time, many struggle to assert boundaries that protect them from overworking at home.

Especially when it comes to their phones — answering work emails from bed or scrolling through their Teams messages before getting out of bed — it’s harder and harder for Gen Z to keep themselves separate from work.

While misconceptions about their work ethic spiral and they struggle with finding purpose, leaning into work is how they “prove” themselves in many ways. So, even if their jobs are more depressing than ever, they can’t help but blur the boundaries for a sense of security and purpose.

3. They’re exhausted by crises

According to a UNICEF-led study, the majority of Gen Zers are feeling exhausted and drained by “constant global crises.” Of course, every generation has lived through its fair share of global struggles and crises, but for Gen Z, who have grown up with another level of accessibility through their phones, it’s more draining than ever.

From being fed negative and overly controversial headlines from their social media algorithms to watching testimonials from struggling communities right from their phones, it’s impossible to ignore, and they hardly get a break from the draining state of the world.

4. They’re struggling with student debt

Promised as kids that getting a degree and going to school would reward them with a high-paying job, many Gen Zers are exhausted by student loan debt today and still struggling to secure a stable job. Many are even turning to indefinite “bridge jobs” to make a secure income, not even using their degrees at all.

Not only is it financially burdensome to carry all of this debt, but it’s also becoming more confusing and emotionally exhausting to manage than ever before. So, it’s no surprise that, on top of unrealized promises, student loan debt is one of the reasons Gen Z is the most exhausted generation by far.

5. They’re pressured by activism

Gen Z’s passion for change in many aspects of their lives naturally flows to activism for social justice issues and purpose in their lives. However, alongside their own personal struggles and crises, managing the pressure to be informed and strong activists can be exhausting, even when it’s a priority in their lives.

Not only are they often “called out” for being performative by sharing things online, but they’re also being pressured and shown another cause to advocate for the second they get on social media. It’s become a hub that can sometimes feel as if it’s only regulated by “right” and “wrong.” Their activism has shifted to a place of fear, rather than empowerment, sometimes because of the cancel culture they’ve fed into themselves.

6. They feel like they need to monetize everything

Whether it’s making content for their social media channels or simply indulging in a crafty hobby, one of the reasons Gen Z is the most exhausted generation is because they feel like they’re wasting time if they’re not making money. Especially because so much of their lives revolve around financial struggle and uncertainty, doing things just for themselves, without bringing in any cash, feels like a waste.

This pressure to make their hobbies into side hustles or monetize every moment of their life often comes from social media, their parents, or even themselves. But regardless of the root, it’s riddled with guilt that’s both physically and emotionally exhausting.

7. They feel ‘behind’

According to a Talker Research study, many younger generations, including Gen Z, are grappling with feelings of dysphoria about their progress in life because of social media and influencers. They’re being tricked into believing that they’re not doing enough because they’re not living in a big city, traveling all the time, or spending hundreds at the grocery store when, in reality, most of this content online is fueled by a credit card and debt.

While we might be able to recognize this from the outside, many young people are still struggling with the shame that feeling “behind” in life sparks. They’re less compassionate to themselves, run after unrealistic goals and expectations, and hold themselves to a standard that’s impossible to truly achieve without breaking down.

8. Traditional expectations from their parents feel impossible

Whether it’s buying a home, getting married, or settling down with a family of their own, many of the expectations and traditional life paths their parents want for them feel unrealistic for Gen Zers. Even if they’re goals that a Gen Z person personally wants, a tumultuous online dating experience coupled with financial uncertainty can leave them feeling behind and ashamed.

While they may want to climb the corporate ladder and have kids, the way Gen Zers currently envision their future is much more “doom and gloom” than the aspirations they set for themselves as kids.

9. They don’t have community spaces

According to Harvard’s School of Public Health, healthy connections and communities often energize us and boost our sense of personal well-being, but when we miss out on these social spaces, we’re left feeling lonely and isolated. While many parents of Gen Z children had “third places” for community growing up — without a price tag to get in or an expectation to fit a certain aesthetic — modern-day community options for their kids are dwindling.

Gen Zers are forced to look for connections online or pay to connect with people in public spheres, all of which become harder when you’re dealing with uncertainty and isolated on your own. So, it’s no wonder that Gen Z feels more exhausted than any other generation — they’re not only struggling, they’re doing it alone.

10. They’re not dating

Of course, if any generation has proven that it’s possible to live a happy, fulfilling, and meaningful life without dating or getting married, it’s Gen Z. However, for those who are yearning for intimacy and closeness and not getting it from other areas of their lives, not dating at all or being uncertain about making these kinds of connections can leave them feeling drained, isolated, and alone.

According to psychology professor Katherine Twamley, many Gen Z people not dating in the current landscape are plagued by economic troubles. They find it hard to make space for dating or to maintain a healthy romantic relationship while still battling the financial misfortune they’re dealing with.

11. Their phones are destroying their lives

Believing that cell phones are solely to blame for Gen Z’s issues is a bit misguided, but to make a case about Gen Z’s exhaustion, they’re impossible to ignore. From sabotaging sleep quality to prompting negative social comparisons and even destroying any sense of secure mental health that young people have when navigating life, they’re detrimental.

Without boundaries or habits offline to protect them, Gen Zers are constantly drained by the consequences of screen time. They’re losing critical thinking and memory skills, being isolated from relationships, and even developing social anxiety because of the pressure to stay connected and informed online.

