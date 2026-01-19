11 Baby Boomer Habits Gen Z Makes Fun Of That Are Actually Good For You

Before young people started saying "OK boomer" to pretty much anyone over the age of 30, there was the baby boomer generation, born between 1946 and 1964. Sadly, true baby boomers have gained a less-than-stellar reputation. Younger generations often see them as out-of-touch old people holding onto an outdated lifestyle. But, as it turns out, many baby boomer habits people make fun of are actually good for you.

Boomers weren't born into the digital age, which means they grew up in a slower-paced world. Boomers couldn't have imagine a future where we all so tethered to phones. Baby boomers were also the original 20th century rabble-rousers, protesting injustice and fighting for civil rights. No matter how out-of-touch they may seem to some, adopting some of their habits can be beneficial for everyone, no matter how old you are.

11 baby boomer gabits Gen Z makes fun of that are actually good for you

1. Eating dinner at the table

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Boomers might get dragged for eating dinner at 5:30 pm and going to the same restaurant every single week, yet it turns out that one part of their mealtime routine is actually very good for you. Putting phones away and eating at the table gives people built-in time to decompress and reconnect.

As counselor Lisa Newman explains, having a shared family meal leads to healthier eating patterns, along with less family stress and stronger bonds between family members. Research supports this, showing that family dinners benefit not just children, but also their parents. Going screen-free for every meal might not be possible, yet aiming for one night a week where phones disappear and everyone eats together at the table can be seriously beneficial for the whole family.

2. Going to bed early

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A. | Shutterstock

Another boomer habit people make fun of is setting an early bedtime and honoring it. Getting regular, adequate sleep has enormous benefits to people's emotional and physical well-being, as well as their productivity.

However, getting a good night's sleep is often easier said than done, as one public health report from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health revealed, a large portion of people's sleep disturbances have to do with technology.

The study notes that taking our phones to bed and being chronically online makes it harder to disconnect and turn our brains off to get the rest we desperately need. Low-quality sleep can negatively impact people's mental and physical health, which means that making fun of boomers for tucking in early doesn't make much sense. If younger generations followed in their footsteps and went to bed earlier, it's highly likely they'd feel significantly better than they do now, doom-scrolling until dawn.

3. Drinking coffee every morning

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

The older people get, the more tied to their routines they become, but in the case of morning coffee, that's actually a good thing. Nutrition experts at Johns Hopkins University revealed that drinking coffee isn't as bad of a habit as people think it is, since coffee has antioxidants and other substances that reduce internal inflammation and protect people from disease. Early research suggests coffee consumption might even slow cognitive decline, which can be helpful as we age and even help slow some decline associated with Alzheimers.

The nutrition experts at John's Hopkins also noted that drinking one to two cups of coffee a day can protect against heart failure and stroke. Drinking coffee can protect your liver and help your body process sugar better. Health benefits aside, having a morning ritual can keep people feeling balanced and ready to take on the day, which is something everyone needs more of.

4. Calling instead of texting

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Boomers might get made fun of for their communication style, like sending an email, then sending a follow-up text to make sure you got their email, then calling to tell you they sent you a text. Yet it turns out that calling instead of texting is actually good for you.

Despite how connected we are to the digital world, we live in an era that is lonelier than ever. The ease of sending a text cuts people off from each other. Texting might make communication seem more streamlined, but we miss out the joy of hearing our loved ones' voices on the other line.

During an episode of the Getting Open podcast, psychologist Guy Winch revealed why reaching out to other people is the only way to soothe loneliness.

"When you're lonely, you feel so alone, so raw, so rejected, so unseen, that the idea of reaching out and risking more rejection or a rebuff seems more than you can stand, so you don't," he explained. As tough as it may be, Winch urges people to get back in the habit and call people. Yes, pick up the phone and call someone. They'll be able to hear your voice, you'll hear theirs, and you'll get all of the emotion and nuance that's missing in texts.

5. Going to the library

polinaloves | Shutterstock

It might seem super old-timey to sit quietly, surrounded by stacks of books, when you could just order one online. But libraries provide so much more than reading material. They're community spaces that offer free or low-cost classes and clubs. Going to the library is a way to stay connected, and the best part about it: it's free!

Visiting the library is one habit that Gen Z and millennials can benefit from enormously. Not only does the library save younger people money, it reduces the carbon footprint of reading new books compared to buying them and having them shipped, issues Gen Z care about deeply.

In addition, public libraries offer people from all generations that elusive "third space", a gathering place outside of their homes and workplaces. With community events, author readings and activities for families, public libraries are a rare opportunity to find community without having to spend a dime.

6. Using coupons

PR Image Factory | Shutterstock

The idea of collecting coupons might conjure up the image of your grandma sitting in her bathrobe on Saturday morning, cutting coupons out of the newspaper and storing them alphabetically in one of those little accordion-boxes. What could be more nostalgic then a frugal boomer doing everything they can to stretch a dollar?

Boomers are often criticized for their role in building their wealth in a way that's denied the generations after them that same access, yet their frugal habits are something younger people can definitely learn from. In a world where groceries are more expensive than ever, using coupons is a smart habit. These days, coupons are more likely to appear on your phone, as many retailers have gamified savings via apps. So the next time you see a cool gen z scrolling their phone, don't assume they're watching videos. They might just be tracking what's on sale on their grocery app.

7. Writing by hand

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

One common boomer habit that Gen Z is missing out on is writing things out long-form. Sure, typing might be faster than putting pen to paper, but we miss out on major cognitive processes when we don't write by hand. For example, scientists believe that writing by hand increases brain connectivity compared to typing.

For young kids, writing by hand builds a foundation for literacy later in life by improving memory and word recall. For adults, writing by hand helps people understand complex topics. Handwriting also forces us to slow down and pay attention to what we're putting on the page. As neuroscientist Ramesh Balasubramaniam explained, "There's actually some very important things going on during the embodied experience of writing by hand. It has important cognitive benefits."

Regardless of your age, there appear to be benefits to using pen and paper. Even better? Write a friend a letter or a postcard. Who doesn't love getting random mail?

8. Fixing broken things instead of replacing them

BAZA Production | Shutterstock

Repairing broken things instead of replacing them is a solid way to save money and cut down on waste. Fixing things can also boost your sense of accomplishment since you're learning a new, hands-on skill.

Tinkering with a toaster oven might seem like a strange way to spend the weekend, but older appliances are often better built than their modern counterparts, which is an argument for not throwing them away.

Not all old-fashioned habits should be overlooked, especially ones that help you live within your means. So, channel your inner boomer, strap on your tool belt and start fixing. Don't worry, you can go Gen Z and find a video online to help you learn how.

9. Walking every day

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

Moving our bodies, even just a little every day, is essential for our physical and mental health. According to the American Psychological Association, adults who got the recommended amount of weekly exercise, which breaks down to about 2.5 hours of walking per week, lowered their risk of depression by 25%.

In addition, getting out in nature offers benefits that an exercise class or gym session cannot. "The truth is, we are nature," Peter James, a professor at Harvard Medical School, explains. "We were not evolved to be in a windowless room staring at a computer screen. These artificial environments make us stressed. They force us to focus more than we want to, and they tire our cognitive function."

Walking every day is a simple and effective way to shake up your routine and put your health first. So embace your inner boomer and take a walk. Even better? Invite a friend!

10. Writing love letters

Diana Grytsku via Shutterstock

Gen Z has mastered the fine art of a flirty text, but there's something special about a hand-written love letter. Not only does your sweetheart get to open their mailbox and find something special, they can touch it and know that you touched it, too.

Boomers were absolute pros at writing love letters. After all, millions of young people served in the Vietnam War when they were in their teens and early twenties, and the only way to keep in touch with their loved ones was via letter. For those who never made it home, the love letters were something personal their loved ones could hold close.

Boomer love letters may not have always been flowery or poetic (but certainly many of them were), but the words were straight from the heart. After all, when you put pen to paper, you are forced to think through your words so you say exactly what you mean. That is a skill Gen Z could benefit from, and their partners would likely adore.

11. Sending thank you notes

BAZA Production | Shutterstock

In an age of email and instant communication, taking the time to write and send a note feels special. It's an act of care and kindness that shows how much you truly appreciate someone.

Sending thank you notes is an important part of practicing gratitude, and it shows you were raised with good manners. There's nothing quite like the joy of seeing an envelope addressed to you, amidst piles of junk mail.

In addition, writing anything long-form has benefits for your brain, as noted earlier. So grab that pen and start saying thank you.

While some boomer habits are better left in the past, other habits should be brought back, because they actually improve your quality of life.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.