Life's hard, there's no doubt about it — but we have a certain level of control over how we react to the things thrown at us. Whether that be our attitude in the morning, our decisions throughout the day, or the habits we commit ourselves to, we can change our lives for the better.

The unfortunate reality is that these things also have negative consequences if we don't tend to them, leading to a miserable and unfulfilling life. And miserable people usually have certain unhealthy habits that make them more stressed and unhappy. Health performance coach Dan Go shared habits he's noticed in miserable people navigating their lives, in hopes of forcing self-awareness into people who might be struggling.

Miserable people usually have these 10 unhealthy habits

1. They eat a high-calorie diet that's low in nutritional value

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Lacking energy, experiencing mood swings, and feeling agitated can all be symptoms of a nutritionally lacking diet, but it's not always easy to change.

Many Americans in all weight categories consume "snack foods," but not all of these contribute to a "high-calorie diet"; rather, an individual's economic standing has a greater impact. Individuals suffering from financial burden are more likely to consume "high calorie" meals purely based on affordability, rather than nutritional value, and it's shown to affect their mental health, along with their physical.

So, if you're struggling mentally and have the ability to change your diet, consider adding food groups like protein and starchy vegetables into each meal. If you're not able, consider using local food-aid resources to supplement the food groups you're lacking.

2. They don't sleep enough at night

Experts recommend that the average adult gets between seven and nine hours of sleep each night. Anything more or less than that can have a severe impact on physical and mental well-being.

Irritability, depression, and low productivity are a result of miserable people and their unhealthy habits, which are also consequences of failing to get sufficient sleep each night. While it's often difficult due to our busy lives, prioritizing sleep can be one of the "easier" ways to promote a healthy mood.

3. They involve themselves in others' drama

When their own lives aren't as exciting or interesting as they'd like, truly miserable people often find themselves immersed in the drama of others. It's not just a distraction from their own lives — it can actually make them feel important, which is perhaps something they don't experience regularly.

Of course, gossip can have positive effects on people, but unhappy individuals do so for all the wrong reasons. Unfortunately, drama like this can harm mental health and erode trust in their own relationships, pushing people even further away from them.

4. They don't exercise

You've heard it a million times and maybe even roll your eyes about it. However, the benefits of exercise are impossible to ignore and you can experience them after just one workout. But improved mood, increased energy, and higher attention spans are all benefits of working out, even after just one exercise.

Simply taking your dog for a walk, doing a quick YouTube workout, or stretching on your living room floor can proactively improve your mood and combat anxious and depressive thoughts.

5. They don't spend enough time in nature

Irene Miller | Shutterstock

Not only can exposure to blue light disrupt a normal circadian rhythm, it can also lead to feelings of depression and irritability. Especially if you're working from a desk or office with little sunlight, getting outside for even a few minutes a day can drastically reduce your low-energy mindset.

Being miserable is not always a choice, but it can be directly related to decisions we make in our daily lives, and refusing to go outside is a poor one.

6. They're always complaining or playing the victim

Not only are you sabotaging the relationships in your life by not owning up to your faults, but you're also setting yourself up for failure on many different levels by "playing the victim." People who constantly complain or blame others for their mistakes lack self-confidence, social awareness, and meaningful connections.

While they might not seem interconnected, miserable people usually have these unhealthy habits. You're losing relationships over false accountability and surface-level connection, but pledging to be truthful, honest, and responsible — both to others and yourself — can be the first step into regaining trust and happiness in your life.

7. They expect the worst from every person and situation

While many people often expect the worst and catastrophize every problem they experience, when a miserable person makes it their entire personality, it not only affects their mental well-being, but can provoke anxiety in those around them. Unhappy, miserable individuals like this have no room for optimism, and to them, their worst-case scenario thinking is just realistic.

They think their relationship won't work out before it even begins, their pet doesn't like them because they won't snuggle at night, and that they'll never get promoted despite just starting a new job. And despite there being nothing wrong with preparing for unfortunate circumstances, staying in this mindset will only bring them down further.

8. They lack gratitude and are in constant pursuit of 'more'

True connections are based on trust, love, and genuineness, but people who lack gratitude often use relationships as a way to move forward in life. Whether they disregard their friendships, take their family for granted, or "social climb" through new connections, these people often end up miserable and alone.

While it might be simply subconscious, those constantly looking into the future end up full of regret once there's no more "future" to chase. Live in the present and tell your loved ones you appreciate them because, in the end, connection with others is the pinnacle of our human existence.

9. They're constantly picking fights and hating on others

Andrey_Popov | Shutterstock

Being irritable and miserable go hand in hand, and oftentimes, people experiencing these dark emotions take it out on others. Looking to pull other people into their insidious and dark web, they poke and prod at the more secure people in their lives to get attention.

But bringing down happier, more confident people will not raise you up any higher. Instead, focus on bringing yourself happiness and the misery will start to slip away.

10. They're critical of everything

For a miserable person, nothing in their own lives or the lives of others is good enough. They hold unrealistically high standards for everyone and everything, and when things don't go as they imagined, they can't help but voice their discontent. And even though those around them will heavily disagree with their critiques, they enjoy antagonizing others.

They believe they're always right and everyone aside from them is wrong. They may even incite others with rude comments about something, simply because they know that person likes it. Miserable people are contrarian for their own entertainment.

In the end, it serves them no favors. The more critical they are of their surroundings, the further they push people away. After all, nobody wants to be around someone so unhappy and snarky.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.