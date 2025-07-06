9 Ways To Stop Spiraling When Your Brain Always Jumps To The Worst-Case Scenario

We all know people we refer to as a Negative Nancy/Ned or a Debbie Downer. They automatically imagine the worst-case scenario in every situation. They are plagued by negative thoughts and feelings of hopelessness in the most mundane of circumstances.

These irrational thoughts are called catastrophic thinking. Research has identified catastrophizing as a cognitive distortion, meaning it's a pattern of thinking that deviates from reality and can lead to negative emotions and behaviors. It can occur in adulthood or adolescence. During their thought processes, people with catastrophizing thoughts twist things into hypothetical situations where everything that can go wrong will.

Advertisement

Some examples are statements like “I won’t be selected” or “I know I will fail.” They manifest negativity when it isn’t even present. This starts with blowing things out of proportion, and those incidents lead to feeling down and having catastrophizing thoughts on a regular basis.

This can even result in over-exaggerations of chronic pain, where it is seen through a lens of catastrophe. When people feel that everything is much worse than it truly is, a molehill turns into a mountain.

Here are nine ways to stop spiraling when your brain always jumps to the worst-case scenario:

1. Catch yourself spiraling into disaster mode

Sweet Life / Unsplash

The first step in solving any problems that impact your mental health is to be aware that they exist. Once you know what you’re dealing with, you can take corrective action.

It's important to become aware of the pattern when these thoughts are happening to actively challenge their validity. Questioning their validity can involve asking yourself if there's real evidence to support this pattern of thinking or if it's all based on fear and anxiety.

Advertisement

2. Interrupt the mental spiral

Sweet Life / Unsplash

You must label these thoughts appropriately. This means that as soon as negative thinking starts, you recognize it and call it what it is.

Research has found that calling out or naming catastrophic thoughts is a critical step in a person's journey towards managing and overcoming catastrophic thinking. It allows for the development of self-awareness, empowers individuals to challenge their negative thoughts, and facilitates the process of replacing them with more realistic and balanced thinking patterns.

Advertisement

3. Allow the feeling to exist

Nubelson Fernandes / Unsplash

When we try not to think about something, we end up thinking about it endlessly. Instead of avoiding the thoughts that appear, accept them as possibilities and be open to other options.

Simple practices like focusing on your breathing or taking a mindful walk can help ground you in the present and prevent you from getting swept away by your thoughts. Another option could be engaging in enjoyable activities as a distraction.

Advertisement

4. Focus on the here and now

RF._.studio / Pexels

Next, shift your focus to the present moment. Don’t worry about the past or the future. Practice mindfulness about what is actually happening in your life at this very moment by concentrating on objects around you.

By incorporating mindfulness practices into your daily routine, you can cultivate present-moment awareness, interrupt catastrophic thinking patterns, and improve your overall well-being. A 2016 study found that mindfulness helps individuals become aware of their thoughts and emotions without judgment, allowing them to recognize when catastrophic thinking starts.

Advertisement

5. Think about what could go right

Peter Platou / Pexels

Think about other possible outcomes that are more positive. You have already imagined the absolute worst thing that can happen, so consider the best.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapist Andrea Bonior, Ph.D., deals with patients who have anxiety disorders and stress disorders. She offers a few additional ways to tackle catastrophic thinking.

Advertisement

6. Stop exaggerating

Photo By: Kaboompics.com / Pexels

Being specific about the negative effects of something can help to quell those associated thoughts. Many times, depression and anxiety come from fear of something that never materializes.

By actively not exaggerating, individuals can develop a more accurate and balanced perspective. A 2014 study explained that this process involves recognizing distorted thoughts, examining evidence, and developing balanced alternatives.

Advertisement

7. Get some sleep

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Sleep deprivation can cause you to overthink. It can make you paranoid of threats and dictate how you deal with people and situations. Adequate sleep helps you to consider things logically.

Establishing a consistent sleep schedule, including weekends, can be vital to helping you prevent spiraling. Along with a sleep schedule, a relaxing bedtime routine can be even more crucial to you sticking to your sleep schedule.

Advertisement

8. Know that it's okay to not be okay

Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels

Catastrophic thinking is compounded when you first have thoughts of destruction, then get upset with yourself for having those thoughts.

Don’t add guilt to your problems. Recognize that you are working to fix your mindset and are headed in the right direction. Be gentle and loving toward yourself.

Advertisement

9. Squeeze in a workout

Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

By now, we all know the value of exercise and the endorphins that it releases to raise our mood. If you are paralyzed by catastrophic thoughts and ideas, physical activity is just what the doctor ordered.

Exercise can shift your focus away from any patterns of negative thinking, and while this can help you navigate your day-to-day routine, regular exercise can help regulate your sleep patterns and sleep quality. It's also important to note that consistency is key to its' effectiveness.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.