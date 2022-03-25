How To Improve Your Attention Span, Reduce Stress & Feel Rejuvenated By Mastering Meditation

While meditation and mindfulness are often used interchangeably, the truth is they are quite different.

Mindfulness can be described as being aware of “some-thing,” while meditation is the awareness of “no-thing.” Furthermore, mindfulness can be applied to any situation throughout the day, whereas the time for meditation is usually set.

Regardless, both can be a means to effect positive changes to your mental and physical well-being, and this Complete Mindfulness & Meditation Mastery Bundle can show you how to do it right.

Photo: ImYanis | Shutterstock

Complete Mindfulness & Meditation Mastery Bundle, $29.99 (84% off)

SHOP NOW

There is no denying that we are living in a particularly tense time. And while a lot of what is happening is beyond our control, there are things that we can do to help alleviate some of that stress, to help us better cope with our own sense of well-being which will, in turn, allow us to help others.

It’s unlikely we are telling you anything you haven’t heard before when we say that both meditation and mindfulness have benefits that go beyond stress relief. And we are not hearing anything new when you say, “Who has the time?” However, we are convinced that once you have applied the practices and techniques that are included in this Complete Mindfulness & Meditation Mastery Bundle that the advantages will far outweigh the time invested.

By the time you complete the Mindfulness & Meditation Mastery Classes, you will have learned how to meditate effortlessly — meaning in just a few minutes a day you will be able to alleviate stress and anxiety, gain deeper levels of relaxation, improve your attention span, feel rejuvenated and revitalized and be present in the moment.

By taking this time for yourself, you can reach a new level of self-acceptance, acknowledging that you are an important and vital person which leads to improved emotional well-being.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

Lifetime access to 200 lectures within three courses (Mindfulness Meditation for Active Lives, Mindfulness Diploma, and Wellbeing Meditations: 21 Days to Love Your Body) can be yours for only $29.99, an 84% discount off the suggested retail price of $189.

SHOP NOW

Renata Antonic is a freelance copywriter and creative thinker based in Vancouver, BC with a wide variety of interests, including travel, animal behavior and design. View samples of her writing here.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.