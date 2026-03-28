Men With Tattoos Usually Have 11 Traits That Honestly Make Them Better Men

Men with tattoos usually have certain interesting personality traits that honestly make them better men. From being comfortable with true self-expression to being sentimental with tattoos that honor someone or something they love, their choice to get inked is more than just an impulsive decision made on a whim.

Tattooed men usually have 11 personality traits that make them better men:

1. They’re expressive

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Despite all the outward perceptions that often come with tattoos, especially for men, people who continue to express themselves through this art form boast a kind of uniqueness and confidence that’s hard to come by.

Not only are they expressing themselves authentically despite the societal noise, but they’re finding a way to heal and be vulnerable through art in a way that’s sometimes difficult for the average man to do.

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2. They’re extroverted

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A 2016 study found that people who choose to get tattoos are often more extroverted than the average person — not just because of the chat you have to maintain with an artist during a tattoo session, but in their general lives and routines.

They appreciate being out in the world interacting with people. Even if they do still have to be intentional and protective of their energy, they have a preference for connection with others over spending time alone.

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3. They’re sentimental

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If a man gets a tattoo to honor someone or something they love, chances are that permanent decision is a sign of their inner sentimentality. From appreciating nostalgia to offering a sense of warmth, affection, and intention that some average men today overlook, tattooed men often boast these traits that make them better people.

Luckily, according to a Cognition and Emotion study, sentimental people often boast healthier relationships and a happier demeanor than the average person, because they appreciate and express gratitude toward the people and things they love most.

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4. They’re confident and self-assured

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Men with tattoos often boast a higher level of self-esteem and confidence than the average person, at least according to a study from the Social Science Journal. While the average man tends to overestimate their confidence levels and adopt an overconfident demeanor, these tattooed men find self-assuredness through action and personal effort.

Of course, their lifestyles and routines become more fulfilling when they’re operating from a place of assuredness, but everyone around them also feels better in their presence. Confidence often feels contagious, but we also accept and appreciate a confident person’s words and opinions more. We feel secure and seen in their presence, and it’s a true superpower.

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5. They’re unique

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According to a study from Psychological Reports, people with tattoos often appreciate and need a sense of uniqueness. They like to stand out from the crowd — not in a narcissistic way, but to express themselves and practice authenticity. Especially considering they’re naturally creative people, their expressions and uniqueness come from a place of innovation and play.

In a world that offers so many rigid expectations for men, from the way they enter relationships to their personal appearance, this element of play and uniqueness truly makes these men better.

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6. They care more about experiences than material things

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The same study from Psychological Reports suggests that people with tattoos are also generally more experience-oriented, rather than seeking status from material things. They find comfort and excitement in doing things, making memories, and seeking novelty, even if the average person in our comfort and convenience society prefers to do the opposite.

Buying and getting a tattoo is somewhat of an experience, but their personality traits encourage them to get out of their comfort zone in other ways. They appreciate change and newness, even when it’s not always comfortable.

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7. They don’t need external approval

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Despite the stigma and misguided perceptions that tattooed people still face when navigating the world today, a man who decides to get a tattoo is somewhat accepting that they’ll be misunderstood. They know who they are and what matters to them, and if getting a tattoo means that not everyone will have a chance to get to know their character, that’s okay.

They’re not driven by external approval and acceptance, especially from a society with such misguided social norms and expectations.

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8. They want to heal

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According to clinical psychologist Vinita Mehta, men with tattoos usually have an interesting desire to heal, as tattoos themselves can often be symbolic, physical manifestations of mental and emotional scars. Whether it’s unresolved trauma or an internal dispute with personal identity, tattoos often serve as a means of healing for someone who’s facing a more emotional struggle.

Considering many men are socialized into believing that vulnerability, healing, and emotional openness are “weaknesses” through the lens of misguided masculinity, this ability and interest in healing is a superpower.

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9. They’re creative

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Another study led by Michigan State University revealed that while many people misguidedly judge tattooed individuals’ personalities, there is a pattern that they are creatively open-minded and interested in creative pursuits that an average person may overlook.

They’re not afraid to get out of their comfort zone and try new things, but they likely also have an element of creativity that adds value to their alone time, daily routines, and relationships. While it might seem like a small interest and personality trait in the grand scheme of things, a 2021 study argues that creative people are often happier and healthier than the average person.

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10. They’re self-aware

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You don’t make the decision to get a permanent tattoo without some level of introspection and reflection. While it might seem like a small part of a much larger decision, this ability to reflect, accept, and take action is truly a sign that these men are self-aware.

They think about their future selves, but they also reflect on the meaning of the action and how they’re feeling about doing it. In a society that urges men to be rigid and emotionless, this kind of self-awareness is a true superpower that makes tattooed men better people.

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11. They’re bold

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From being bold with self-expression in a rigid world to being a bold risk-taker when making decisions, men with tattoos often boast these interestingly powerful personality traits. Much like therapist Robert Taibbi suggests, people with bold personalities don’t ponder and second-guess themselves. Once they make a decision, they move forward and trust themselves.

Of course, this self-trust and the confidence that comes with it make men better as people, but it also allows them to show up in a secure way in every aspect of their lives, from the workplace to personal relationships.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.