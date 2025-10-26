Do you remember the feeling where time seemed to slow down, your mind went quiet, and you were completely absorbed in something simple? Somewhere on our journey to adulthood, most of us set those hobbies aside. We told ourselves we were too busy or too old. It's not too late to reclaim those moments.

The hardest part of reclaiming the childhood art of coloring is starting. My initial thoughts, upon setting my adult coloring book and colored pencils on my little TV tray, were, "Shouldn't I be doing something more adult? Like scrubbing a toilet?' But within minutes, the chatter in my head started to fade, replaced by the gentle rhythm of color filling a page. It wasn't about being good at it — it was about remembering how good it felt to simply be in the moment.

Here are 9 magical benefits of doing this calming hobby you haven’t touched since childhood:

1. You slip into a vortex known as 'the zone'

Getting into the zone feels amazing. Instead of grubbing on a tub of frozen sugar or binge-watching Bravo, you can make your escape through a classic childhood pastime. The zone (sometimes known as hypnosis) feels so fabulous, it's like an emotional massage.

According to psychotherapists Linda and Charlie Bloom, "Athletes call it 'being in the zone.' Flow feels like effortless movement, whether skiing, playing team sports, ice skating, playing a musical instrument, singing, dancing, painting, making love, writing, photographing, or having an intense conversation. It's a state of total immersion in a task that matches our abilities and passions and challenges us to focus intently."

2. You get a digital disconnect

No app on your phone will color the book for you. No screen. No emojis. Just you, the non-e-book, and colors. In the world of all things digital, it feels incredible to sign off and re-engage in your creativity.

According to therapist Israa Nasir, hobbies that keep you offline provide a very different type of dopamine boost compared to phone scrolling. When you engage in "a state of flow" where "mind and body are in the same place, and you're engaging in something that gives you joy or creativity or movement," it boosts dopamine in your mind.

3. Your creativity gets a cheerful boost

Creativity often gets shoved in the back of the closet. Even if we love it, it's that piece of life that many of us are conditioned to think is indulgent, an afterthought activity we can only engage in when that t is crossed, i is dotted, and all other responsible letters are taken care of.

You know what? It's irresponsible not to dip into your creativity daily. That's where the juicy purpose and zest of life live. Don't deprive yourself.

4. You become a nicer person

It's very difficult to feel the light-hearted whimsy of coloring in one moment, and go off on someone the next (unless they're trying to hog the turquoise colored pencil). The serenity that coloring invites into your life will bleed into all aspects of your existence, resulting in you being a calmer, cooler, and stronger person to hang out with.

Intuitive coach Ronnie Ann Ryan discusses how coloring helps you reach a more reflective state of mind where you feel relaxed and sink into a sense of inner peace, as the act of coloring engages the right side of your brain (which is about creativity) and allows you to enter a flow state where you forget your worries.

5. You learn that you're better when you color outside the lines

You may begin your foray into the world of coloring with the mistaken impression that the outlines are a rule, that you "must stay within the lines." Those lines are more of a suggestion that beautifully evolve with some tweaking. Let the outlines inspire you to venture outside them with fresh creations.

Psychologist Mark Travers explains that, "creativity isn't at all about being 'good' at something. Instead, creativity should solely focus on expression, letting go of judgment, and enjoying the process of making something new."

6. You connect to color

As you switch from one color to another, you may notice a slight shift in energy. For example, when you're jiving with blue, a calm vibe may wash over you. When you're scribbling with red, an energetic enthusiasm may work its way in. As purple makes its mark and you could enter a spiritual zen zone. Try it out: color your energy with, well, color.

Studies have shown that coloring can decrease anxiety levels in various settings. This is because coloring can induce a meditative state, similar to mindfulness, by focusing the mind on the present task.

7. You meditate without having to 'meditate'

I'm so bad at meditating. I set the timer, begin to think about how many seconds have gone by, peek, then get up to get a snack because I've already forgotten I'm supposed to be meditating. How about you? If you suck at traditional meditation, allow the meditative effects of coloring to produce the same mindfulness and clarity that fidgeting on a couch with your eyes closed and a timer set creates.

Coloring encourages mindfulness, which is the ability to be fully present in the moment. A 2018 study explained that by engaging both the logical and intuitive parts of the brain, coloring can foster a sense of peace and contentment and may improve problem-solving skills.

8. You do something just for you

Most of the tasks in our life involve pleasing others: Changing the diaper of a small human so they don't get a gnarly rash. Cooking dinner and pouring a glass of something for a spouse so they're less cranky. None of that is bad; it's just not purely for you. Coloring is just for you. You're not doing it to impress anyone, to please anyone, or appease anyone.

Coloring can stimulate the brain's reward centers and release dopamine, which can improve mood, according to a 2022 study. It's a fun, low-pressure activity where you can't 'mess up,' providing an escape from demands and a way to affirm that you have value.

9. You are reminded of the child within you

Pulling out the colored pencils (or even better: crayons!) awakens your sense of childlike wonder and exploration. Adulthood can feel so constrictive and serious; there's none of that in coloring. You're able to reclaim a piece of yourself that allows you to live in authenticity and fun.

Adult coloring books are about as hard to find as a needle in a box of needles. All you have to do is type "adu" into Google, and "adult coloring books" pops up. Walk into a bookstore, and bam, there they are.

Yes, adult coloring books are super trendy, but they show that humanity is finally waking up and making things that actually improve our mental, emotional, and spiritual health cool. Coloring is cool.

Bailey Gaddis is the author of Feng Shui Mommy: Creating Balance Amidst the Chaos for Blissful Pregnancy, Childbirth, and Motherhood. She has written for Elephant Journal, Cosmopolitan, Redbook, Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Scary Mommy, and others.