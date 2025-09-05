Survey Says Men With These 16 Hobbies Are A Major Turn-Off For Women

Some things guys do just give women the ick. You might be into him. He has the looks, charm, and personality. Then you learn something about him that completely kills the vibe. You might even try to overlook your first impressions, but that one pesky detail keeps getting in the way.

Believe it or not, one of the biggest deal-breakers for women is hobbies. A recent survey by Date Psychology asked women to rate 74 male hobbies based on their attractiveness, and they were quick to list 16 that would definitely guarantee no second date is on the horizon.

Women shared the 16 least attractive hobbies in men:

1. Comic Books

Thanh Loan | Pexels

Thankfully, this is the least offensive of the hobbies on the list because reading is awesome. Judging a person based on the genre of reading they prefer is pretty lame, especially since everything superhero is incredibly popular right now.

Only 33.6% of women found guys who read comics attractive. As The Artifice noted, we probably shouldn't be too harsh on the women who are turned off by the hobby because it's not their fault the social stigma exists, painting comic books as "childish."

2. Cosplay

If you enjoy dressing up like your favorite fantasy character from video games, movies, or even literature, you might be out of luck in the date department. Only 32.2% of women find cosplay attractive.

But it really depends on the cosplay community you are part of. For example, the 501st Legion, a group that dresses up like "Star Wars" characters, raises funds for the World Central Kitchen and partners with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Now, that is a truly impressive and attractive hobby!

3. Debating

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Whether it's about politics or other topics, only 30.5% of women find these argumentative men date-worthy. Perhaps it's because they assume men with this interest enjoy being contrarian and want to debate all the time. Whatever the reason, it's clear that most women are not drawn to this hobby in men.

4. Drinking

This one is pretty self-explanatory. Having a drink now and then is fine, but making it a hobby seems to turn women off. Only 29% found it attractive.

In fact, a 2016 study found that social drinkers are much more attractive than heavy drinkers. The interesting thing, the attractiveness goes both ways. Men feel the same way about women and their drinking habits.

5. MTG

You might be wondering, what is MTG? It stands for "Magic: The Gathering," a card game where people collect and play with magic cards. The survey found that only 28.5% of women consider this hobby attractive. That might not seem high, but it ranks ahead of other more common hobbies. I suspect it ranked that high because many women don't even know what it is!

6. Anime

If you enjoy "Dragon Ball Z" or "Naruto," this hobby might only appeal to a portion of women. Only 27.4% found it attractive. Many people are surprised to learn that women are active in the anime community, but they definitely are.

For instance, one woman even went on Quora to say she watches anime and finds it strange that people assume women do not. So if this is your hobby, guys, you still have plenty of chances.

7. Makeup

We've hit the top 10. The survey found that 24.4% of women think men wearing makeup is an attractive hobby. That is still about one in four. So if you are a guy and enjoy it, go for it! It may be especially appealing to women who are also into makeup.

8. Crypto

If you take a girl out and all you talk about is crypto and Bitcoin, she might not be that into you. The survey found that only 23.1% of women consider this hobby attractive.

9. Cigars

Imagine you hop into a guy’s car, excited for a night out. You’ve dressed well, put on your favorite perfume, and are curious to see what cologne he’s wearing. Then you immediately smell cigars.

For 22.3% of women, that is still attractive, but for most, it is not. Having cigars as a hobby only appeals to a small portion of women. Honestly, can you blame them? Ignoring the health risks, who wants to kiss a smoker?

10. Clubbing

Helena Jankovičová Kováčová | Pexels

Sure, there are women who would love to be your partner and hit the club with you. Unfortunately, they make up only 20% of women. The rest do not find clubbing an attractive hobby in a guy.

11. Marijuana

Smokers in general do not rank high on the list when it comes to dateability, so for your social life and your overall health, it's probably best to give it up. Only 15.9% of women in the survey considered this hobby attractive.

12. Funko

These are Funko Pops, small vinyl collectible figures of famous characters from TV shows, video games, movies, and more. Only 12.3% of women found collecting them to be an attractive hobby.

According to a Reddit post, the reason so many women find this hobby unattractive is that it's perceived, much like comic books, as childish. One commenter explained, "I think it’s the equivalent of women having a bunch of stuffed animals…just seems childish."

13. Arguing online

This one kind of explains itself. It honestly seems universally unattractive. Seriously, who is even admitting to this as a hobby?! Only 12.3% of women would consider dating someone who was a keyboard warrior.

14. X-rated material

This probably surprised a total of zero people. Only 10.8% of women said they weren't bothered by this hobby.

15. Gambling.

Yes, women usually don't find men who gamble as a hobby very attractive. There is a fine line between casual gambling and addiction. Only 6.4% of women considered this hobby appealing.

16. Manosphere.

This refers to a collection of websites, blogs, and online communities that promote misogynistic, anti-feminist views. Honestly, it's a bit surprising that this is actually considered a hobby. Thankfully, only 3.1% considered it appealing.

At the end of the day, hobbies are the things that make life joyful. You shouldn't apologize for your hobbies unless they involve the manosphere in any way. If you are a guy with a hobby on this list, your chances may be lower, but you might be better off in the long run. You're more likely to find a woman with an open mind and an open heart who is willing to experience new things. Better yet, maybe you'll find an anime-loving cosplayer with a penchant for comic books and clubbing!

