Introverted Woman Shares 6 ‘Cozy Hobbies’ You Can Try While Alone

Whether you’re a self-proclaimed introvert or completely uncomfortable being alone, chances are you’ve been yearning for something to fill your time. After all, you can only doom-scroll on TikTok for so long.

Content creator and self-proclaimed "introvert bestie" Devon Noehring has a solution. She shared six hobbies that are both quick and easy to learn, and also fun to partake in when you're alone.

"These are a few of my favorite little activities to do," she said, "and they're the perfect way to romanticize any day or night alone."

Here are the 6 ‘cozy hobbies’ you can try while alone:

1. Embroidery

While it might seem daunting to pick up a new hobby, commit to learning it, and purchase the necessary materials, sometimes it’s worth the hassle.

Not only has having a hobby been proven to help both mental and physical health, but it’s also an incredible means of stress relief at the end of a difficult day. Just having access to one hobby at home can remind you to center yourself — embroidery is perfect for that.

As Noehring mentioned in her video, getting into the hobby requires some learning, but once you open the door, there are a million different ways to enjoy embroidery. From reworking old clothing to making art for your friends and family, the opportunities are endless.

If you want to test out the hobby, Noehring advised picking up an embroidery kit that provides all the floss, needles, threads, and instructions that you need to get started.

2. Diamond art

“Diamond art is another popular and fun way to stay busy,” she added. “I got diamond art coasters. They’re basically paint-by-numbers, but with little diamonds, so you place the diamonds where it tells you to put them.”

While it might be tedious — and sometimes unimaginably annoying, especially finding crystals everywhere for months — it’s a great way to relax that doesn't require much thinking.

3. Scrapbooking or creative journaling

We’ve all committed to journaling at some point in our lives and struggled to maintain the habit, but there are ways to make it both fun and beneficial. Get creative with it!

While this creator suggests scrapbooking as a means for self-centering, recording your life, and getting creative, there are other hodge-podge ways to commit. Bullet journaling, mood boards, or even using an online app can be a great way to integrate the habit and transform it into a fun hobby you look forward to each day.

“We have just lost the art of tangible photos and memories, and it’s so satisfying to have a scrapbook or even a photo album to look through and remember,” Noehring admitted.

Sometimes, all we’re looking for in a hobby is a way to unwind, but having a tangible result is inherently satisfying if we’re being honest.

4. Puzzles

Puzzles have been proven to not only regulate your mood, nervous system, memory, and concentration, but they’re also just plain fun. Whether you’re a fast-paced, professional puzzle person, or a slower, more casual puzzler, they’re an easy, cheap, and fun way to wind down.

With options at most thrift stores, online retailers, and mom-and-pop corner stores, there are tons of ways to adopt the hobby. Similar to puzzles, Lego sets and other “build-centric” activities can be perfect hobbies for people spending time alone at home.

5. Coloring books, paint-by-numbers, or sticker pages.

“I feel like coloring is having a rebrand these days,” Noehring said, “There are tons of free coloring pages that you can print out.”

If you have access to a printer, that’s perfect, but there are also lots of free places to print, including local libraries.

Along with improving mental health and memory, coloring is also shown to help improve sleep quality and physical fatigue. Of course, above all else, hobbies should be fun — yet, it doesn’t hurt when they're also improving other areas of your life.

6. Committed reading

If you’re not already an avid reader, committing to reading may seem daunting. Start with an easy read — a short book in a genre that you've always found to be enticing or exciting.

Many people in the comments suggested using an audiobook in tandem with a physical copy, when available, to get refreshed with the act of following along in a book. It’s not an easy hobby to pick up, but once you’re into it, an entire new world of potential opens up.

