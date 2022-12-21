5 Unusual Hobbies Couples Can Start Together — And Grow Their Love For A Lifetime

By Carolyn R. Owens — Written on Dec 21, 2022
After being in a relationship for a few years, things can become a little boring. You can get stuck in the day-to-day routine of being together.
You might plan a date night here and there, but the night seems to go by quickly. Before you know it, you are right back to the same-old-same-old.
Instead of planning a date night, why not consider doing something more long-term — like starting a new hobby together?
These hobbies aren't just "date night" activities. They're true bonding experiences that help you establish healthy routines and grow your love, together.
Here are five easy hobbies you can start together — and give your marriage a spark
Having a long-term activity or hobby you and your partner can do together opens the door to many unique possibilities. It gives you something to look forward to, and each time will seem like a new experience as you continue to grow together.
You can reduce boredom by having a focused hobby that is exciting and fun. In addition, accomplishing goals together can be a reminder of why you love each other in the first place, and solving the challenges that arise along the way may help you in challenging marriage moments, too.
Here are a few suggestions to get you started:
1. Start or join a couples' book club
Remember the book clubs students could join in high school? Well, think of that but from an adult perspective.
Reading is still an excellent way to connect with others, learn, and explore new worlds and ways of thinking. Too often, we read a book and are left with our understanding and interpretation.
Joining a book club allows for deeper discussion, where you hear opposing viewpoints through healthy dialogue.
Joining or starting a couples book club with your partner allows for a change from everyday thinking. You interact with other couples and share thoughts on topics you would not necessarily discuss.
Every quarter, a couple can pick a book to read, and the couple can facilitate the discussion. You can choose books based on themes such as romance and relationships in February or independence in July.
Or how about particular locations or travel adventures in June? There are so many books out there you will never run out of topics to consider.
Many couples who read together find it fun but also a bit sexy as you hear your partner express their thoughts and ideas.
Who knows? You may even come up with a few ideas you can try when you are alone.
2. Designate specific nights for painting or another shared creative love
You may not be a great artist like Leonardo da Vinci or Annie Lee, but painting can be a fun hobby to start with your partner.
You can find many sponsored monthly local or virtual events to participate in. The instructor will guide you step by step in creating your masterpiece.
You will have a chance to interact with other couples and hear about other activities they participate in.
Your paintings, pots or other creations can make great gifts for friends and family members.
You can plan a schedule of paint nights, and before you know it, you will have enough paintings for everyone.
3. Support a local charity
Giving back to the community is not just a gift to the community but a gift to yourself as well. It's said when you give it comes back two-fold.
However, most of us tend to give only with our wallets. Writing a check or setting up automatic donations is much easier.
Providing financial support is great, but many charities need your time too.
Consider finding a charity you and your partner want to support and plan to volunteer for several times a year. Think about what you like to do together or what you are both good at and how you can use those skills to serve others.
If you are unsure how to help, check with your charity of choice and see where you can best assist.
Volunteering with a charity and serving those in need will help you appreciate what you have built together. That warm, compassionate feeling will carry over and only strengthen your relationship.
4. Master a specific dance ... or many of them!
Tango anyone? I love dancing, even if it means just dancing in my living room while no one is watching.
Dancing can be considered an art form, and it's great exercise. But it's definitely more fun when you do it with someone.
Taking a dance class can be an exciting activity for you and your partner. Many local community centers or community colleges offer classes throughout the year.
The series focuses on dance styles such as ballroom, salsa, or hip-hop. The sessions may end with a performance, or you can plan one of your own.
Taking a dance class together will get you off the sofa moving, which is essential for our overall health and well-being.
Not only will you be learning some new, impressive moves, but you will also develop a hobby that aids in your longevity.
5. Train for a marathon or any other big athletic goal
If you like being outdoors, training for a marathon is a great activity to start with your partner.
A marathon is 26.2 miles or 42.16 kilometers. For most people, you can not just go out cold and run or even walk that distance.
You have to spend a few months training and getting ready for it, and you truly have to commit.
Find a scheduled marathon you and your partner would like to participate in and set that date as the goal. Work backward from there and develop a training schedule.
While working toward the marathon, you can sign up for smaller races or events such as a 5K run/walk or even a three-mile run. Participating in smaller races will get you connected to your local racing community.
You might also find other couples you can run and train with. Other options may include a mountain trek (like the Appalacian trail or many of the other gorgeous journeys across the world), a cycling tour or an open-water swim event.
Like dancing, training for a marathon or another big athletic event can get you off the couch and moving. Being outside, you will also soak in some sunlight which is full of nature's natural vitamin D.
While running, you can deepen your relationship by having fun conversations. Mix things up by agreeing to notice something new and sharing it after you stop.
When you are thinking of ways to keep things exciting in your relationship, look beyond date nights and consider what you can do long-term.
These are a few ideas to get you started but be creative as you can and find something you both would enjoy doing.
Before you know it, you will have created a new hobby you both value and love and a stronger bond.
