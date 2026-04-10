No one loves a person who doesn't understand basic table manners, but some people are more easily frustrated by certain poor habits than others. In particular, research suggests that highly intelligent people are particularly bothered by loud eaters.

Around 20% of people experience “misophonia,” a condition in which certain sounds, such as people eating loudly with their mouths open, cause someone to feel intense feelings of anger, distress, and disgust. And while the reasons some people experience this are not fully understood yet, those who experience it are known to share some specific personality traits in common with one another.

Loud eaters really bother highly intelligent people with these 11 specific traits

1. They’re sensitive to stimulation

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According to a study published in the Scientific Reports journal, highly sensitive people with deeply feeling and thinking minds tend to be more at risk of overstimulation around everyday sounds and sensory information. So, it’s no surprise that someone chewing with their mouth open opens the floodgates to much more complex emotions.

When someone’s stressed or overstimulated, feelings of frustration and irritability tend to rise to the surface much faster than in other situations. And even though highly intelligent people tend to be more regulated on a daily basis, these small triggers in busy, social situations can be the cherry on top of their stress levels.

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2. They notice things quickly

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Whether it’s the energy of a social situation shifting when someone enters the room or someone chewing loudly on the outskirts of a conversation they’re engaging in, highly intelligent people tend to notice and be more observant of little things others miss.

It’s all about listening to their inner voice, as human behavior expert Joe Navarro explains. The more comfortable someone is with introspection, as highly intelligent people with reflective habits often are, the more likely they are to be observant in healthy ways of the things and people around them. So, even if everyone else can ignore or subconsciously tune out the annoying sounds of a loud eater, it’s often intelligent people who are incredibly bothered.

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3. They’re socially aware and respectful

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While intelligent people often craft and lead with their own values in mind, challenging social norms and expectations that don’t suit them, that doesn’t mean that they’re not also conscious of respectful manners and social etiquette. Whether it’s actively listening to a stranger, walking at a reasonable pace, taking calls with headphones, or chewing with their mouths closed, they’re socially aware of how these manners offer comfort and respect to the people around them.

So, when someone else disregards this social construct and code and bothers them while trying to have a conversation or run errands, it’s not surprising that it truly annoys them to their core. They appreciate being aware of the environment and people around them, so when someone disregards that basic respect, it feels like a personal attack.

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4. They prefer quiet alone time

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While intelligent people are often known for caring about others and possessing many personality traits that aid productive conversations, many still yearn for the silence and peace of their alone time. Especially considering they’re often deep thinkers and sensitive people who need space and quietness to reflect and look inward, busy social spaces can be draining.

They may prefer alone time because it offers them space to look inward, especially amid the chaos and demanding nature of everyday life. So, when they finally find a quiet corner in the lunchroom at work or a space to reflect in public, hearing someone making unnecessary amounts of noise while eating can interrupt their flow and anger them, especially when they’re already drained.

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5. They concentrate on things deeply

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While intelligent people often have a strong sense of focus and concentration that’s rarely altered by distractions, when something does grab their attention, it can make it impossible to ignore. They have incredibly deep, intentional, and observant minds, so even if someone’s eating loudly, once they fixate on it, they can't easily overlook it.

Especially with the added sensitivity that causes them to become overstimulated quickly in certain social situations, it’s not surprising that their concentration adds to their annoyance when someone disregards social etiquette.

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6. They protect their personal space

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Much like smart people lean into solitude and prioritize their alone time, when they’re out in public, they have to protect their social batteries by being aware of their personal space and boundaries. So, if someone stands too close to them in line or gets close enough to hear chewing, it can bring up frustration that others easily overlook.

While it might seem like a small inconvenience or annoyance, for people with intelligent traits like hyper-observation and internal introversion, it’s more derailing than it seems.

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7. They want to make things right

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While some people feel a need to be right all of the time, highly intelligent people simply want to make things right. They care more about understanding and solving issues than being overconfident and winning conversations. So, it’s no surprise that when someone is violating social constructs by using basic manners around them, they feel an innate need to make sense of the behaviors.

However, for entitled, unaware people, these habits are second nature. They’re not considering the people or environments around them, but focusing on their own needs and comfort. So, part of an intelligent person’s frustrations comes from being unable to solve the problem or understand the behavior.

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8. They’re often misunderstood by others

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Many highly intelligent people are often misunderstood by those around them. Whether it’s perceptions of arrogance or being unable to connect with people who are only comfortable with small talk, they often struggle to ensure their words or tone come across the way they intend, which can lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation over time.

When someone is bothering them or behaving in a way that annoys them, like chewing loudly in a shared space, they may hold onto more anger out of fear of being misunderstood by addressing it. Instead of asking someone to move or bringing up the behavior, they simply sit with the feeling or take on the burden of addressing their own irritation first.

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9. They’re pessimistic

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With such deep thinking, forward-centric minds, highly intelligent people are often more pessimistic than most. They struggle with constantly worrying about the worst-case scenario or internalizing small inconveniences in a more demanding way. So, even if someone chewing loudly isn’t actually the end of the world, someone who’s inherently more pessimistic might be more bothered by it.

Even if it’s connecting back to larger issues of poor social manners or disrespect in public settings, deep thinkers with pessimistic attitudes are likely to fall into a spiral of negative thinking from one person’s ignorant behavior.

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10. They’re worriers by nature

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According to a study published in the Frontiers in Evolutionary Neuroscience journal, high-IQ people tend to be more likely to worry about and overthink basic things in their everyday lives. Much like their pessimistic mindsets, small inconveniences and behaviors from others can quickly spark more stress and overstimulation, even if the average person isn’t swayed by them.

Their deep thinking tendencies are both a gift and a curse. They’re part of the reason why they make solid decisions about the future, avoid unnecessary risks, and have thoughtful conversations, but also the foundation for things like anxiety, overthinking, and constant stress.

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11. They don’t tolerate ignorance

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While most intelligent people are more risk-averse and patient than the average person when it comes to personal discipline and decisions, according to a study published in the Economic Letters journal, when faced with other people’s weaponized incompetence or ignorance, they have much less space for grace.

Whether it’s someone disrespecting their personal space out in public or a nearby person chewing loudly without any concern for others around them, when someone’s ignorant of the behaviors causing them so much inner angst and disgust, they’re easily annoyed.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.