11 Obvious Differences Between A Genius & An Average Person That You Can Spot Within Minutes Of Talking To Them

While truly intelligent people do have their own unique set of struggles with mental health concerns and a sense of pessimism from knowledge about the world, they also have superpowers that set them apart from the collective "norm" in our society. From being active, intentional listeners to making predictions about the future, there are certain obvious differences between a genius and an average person that you can spot within minutes of talking to them.

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Not only are they often more present, but they're also generally more active and intentional. They make people feel seen, valued, and understood, even if their average counterparts are too caught up in external validation and attention to appreciate it.

Here are 11 obvious differences between a genius and an average person that you can spot within minutes of talking to them

1. They ask intentional questions

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Asking questions is how we truly bond with each other and make people feel seen. And yet, too many average individuals are too caught up in seeking attention themselves to make space for others.

However, geniuses are intentional about asking good questions and listening to understand with other people, instead of simply waiting for their turn to talk. Especially considering they're innately more curious and willing to follow deep thinking spirals, asking questions can be mutually beneficial for everyone involved.

2. They listen before they speak

When you're talking to a truly intelligent person, you can often spot the difference between them and an average person based on how you feel being in their presence. The active listening that intelligent people make space for often sparks the reward center in our brains, making us feel more seen and valued in their presence.

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They listen before they speak, and they're thoughtful in conversations, because they're not trying to "win" or be "correct," they're just connecting.

3. They're not afraid to change their mind

Intelligent people not only accept constructive criticism from others and create space for other people's opinions, but they also allow themselves to change their minds when their previous ideas no longer make sense. Of course, certain values and opinions are innately tied to their sense of self, but for the most part, they're not trying to prove they're "right." They'd prefer to learn and grow.

Compared to the average person in today's ultra-competitive society, smart people operate with humility and allow other people to sway their opinions without taking it as a personal attack.

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4. They ask for help

One of the most obvious differences between a genius and the average person is their ability to say "I don't know" and ask for help. As a study from Stanford University explains, asking for help isn't usually comfortable for anyone, regardless of intelligence, but the humility and openness smart people boast allow them to learn without running from mistakes and discomfort.

Of course, asking for help boosts perceptions of a person's confidence and competence, but it also creates space for the most intelligent people to leverage their own curiosity to learn new things and grow.

5. They connect abstract ideas and notice patterns

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True geniuses are often deep thinkers by nature, whether they're diving into curious thoughts by themselves or connecting patterns of behavior in other people. By connecting abstract ideas and noticing social patterns through social awareness, they're far more observant and intentional than the average person.

As a Neuron study explains, curiosity is an innate part of the human brain, but for genius, intelligent people, it forms their daily routines, behaviors, and lives. Their ability to follow curious interests and dive deeper plays into the cognitive processes that boost and blossom their intelligence.

6. They don't overcomplicate things to sound smart

According to a study from the Journal of Intelligence, overconfident people tend to be louder and less accurate, trying to prove to people that they're smarter than they are. That's one of the biggest differences between them and truly intelligent people.

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Smart people don't need to prove themselves by overcomplicating things. In fact, they often simplify topics and use clear language to make conversations more accessible.

7. They predict the future

While truly intelligent people don't have some kind of special vision into the future, a study from the University of Bath suggests that they often make more thoughtful, accurate predictions than their average counterparts.

With the ability to think deeply and look at the big picture, they can envision the future as if it's happening right now, instead of getting caught up in the average person's worries about uncertainty and the unpredictable nature of their futures.

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8. They remember small things others forget

From remembering someone's name in a conversation or being able to recall old facts about a person's life they'd only heard once, intelligent people's capacity for learning often benefits their working memory over time.

Even if it feels like a small part of a larger conversation or connection, it's this appreciation for and ability to recall the small things that truly make people feel seen and important.

9. They appreciate silence

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Whether it's in their alone time at home or in conversations, you'll often notice the difference between a genius and the average person by their comfort level with silence. If they're constantly interrupting and trying to fill "awkward" pauses with unnecessary phrases, they're not geniuses, because intelligent folks do the opposite.

From workplace conversations to vulnerable interactions with friends, geniuses make space for silence to reflect, regulate, and create opportunities to think for others. They don't rush through conversations or fight to make their voice heard, but instead honor the pauses that come from interactions when there's nothing to say.

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10. They're curious about you

Curiosity is a natural tendency for truly intelligent people. Both in their personal lives and in conversations with other people, they tend to dive deeper and more intentionally into things they find interesting.

Even if the average person is more interested in making sure their voice is heard, geniuses are more curious about listening and offering space for people to share.

11. They're calm in conflict

When things get complex, emotional, or stressful, it's often intelligent people who have the emotional regulation skills to show up as a calm presence. Especially because they appreciate the opportunity to solve a problem and have the admirable kind of quietness needed to let people speak their mind, they create more productive conversations around conflict.

Considering healthy conflict-resolution skills are often tied to better relationships and general health, they not only make other people feel more comfortable, but they also boost their own well-being.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.