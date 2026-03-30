We've all interacted with someone or a group of people who somehow manage to always get under our skin. Even though they haven't done anything wrong, you still feel yourself rolling your eyes and having to bite your tongue so you don't lash out at them. You can't quite put your finger on why you feel this way. But if someone deeply irritates you and you don't know why, research shows it's probably for one of these specific reasons, whether it's rooted in jealousy or overstepping boundaries.

Psychotherapist Kaytee Gillis explained that while irritability can be influenced by a variety of factors, including biological, psychological, and environmental influences, a lot of people who struggle with feeling irritated by others all the time usually have deeper reasons. Traits that you may find annoying in someone else are usually just things that you're uncomfortable confronting in yourself, or other people's traits might just be triggering for you. Whatever the case is, it isn't always about the other person acting with malicious intent.

If someone deeply irritates you and you don't know why, research shows it's probably for one of these 9 reasons

1. They remind you of someone from your past

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Even if you may not recognize it instantly, certain traits or behaviors in someone else can trigger you to remember someone who might have hurt you in the past. This usually happens because the brain is wired to remember patterns, especially in regards to our safety and survival.

"When new people enter our lives, or when we spend time with friends, they often make ordinary moments feel unforgettable. The function of your brain, and how it remembers, is impacted by the emotions of social events," explained Harvard professor William A. Haseltine.

If someone in your past caused you stress and conflict, your brain tends to remember exactly how they behaved. Later, when someone starts to exhibit the same patterns, your brain immediately remembers it and that irritation starts to come to the surface.

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2. They have zero filter

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If someone deeply irritates you and you don't know why, research shows it's probably because they have no filter. The person who annoys you just says whatever pops into their head and it doesn't matter how awkward or blunt it might be. The constant unpredictability of what this person will say means you're constantly feeling irritated by them.

People who often speak without a filter don't even fully realize just how impactful their words end up being. They might joke in ways that make others feel uncomfortable or comment on personal topics that aren't theirs to discuss at all. They might not mean any harm but they have a constant habit of always teetering the line and causing discomfort in a room.

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3. They dominate group decisions

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These individuals often end up calling the shots, to the point where it can feel controlling. Even if their ideas are good, the way they just steamroll over everyone else ends up causing tension, and eventually irritation.

It's even more frustrating when you're trying to collaborate with them. Watching someone just take over everything can feel disrespectful. It's as if your opinions don't matter at all. The irritation that you have for them just continues to grow the more they continue to demand being in control all the time.

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4. They challenge your core values

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One of the quickest ways for someone to get under your skin is by clashing with your core vales. It's not just their annoying habits, it's also when their behavior directly feels like a challenge to what might be important to you.

"Sometimes we find ourselves in intimate relationships with people we didn’t 'choose' who have dramatically different values than we do, forced to make painful and difficult choices about how to navigate those relationships or even whether or not to remain in them at all," licensed clinical psychologist Samantha Stein revealed.

When you're interacting with someone whose actions point in a completely different direction than how you would act, it can immediately be annoying for you. If you're someone that values being fair to others, watching someone obviously cut corners and take advantage of people can be a huge trigger for you.

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5. They're chronically late

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Dealing with someone who is always late can be irritating for anyone. It sends the message that they don't really care about respecting anyone's time. For most people, being chronically late has more to do with their poor time management than how they feel about others.

But that doesn't excuse the lack of respect that others end up feeling. Your irritation with them isn't just about the moments of them showing up past the time that was agreed upon, it's about the exhaustion of having to put up with the same behavior over and over again as well.

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6. They expose your insecurities

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If someone deeply irritates you and you don't know why, research shows it's probably because they expose your insecurities. And when this happens, it can feel as if they've found the one button that will instantly make you feel uncomfortable. This doesn't mean that someone is acting out maliciously to purposefully get under your skin.

"If you are aware of your insecurities, you are strong enough to handle your own flaws, which typically means that you have a secure attachment style. The knowledge of your shortcomings also allows you to work on aspects of yourself that need attention," encouraged psychotherapist Erin Leonard.

Something as simple as them being confident in areas where you might struggle with and feel uncertain can cause this. It can put your own struggles on display, and before you know it you're reacting with irritation. You might find yourself nitpicking them or feeling unusually defensive. It's your brain attempting to shield you from feeling inadequate in any way.

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7. They overstep personal boundaries

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It doesn't always have to be something huge, but even someone violating small boundaries like constantly interrupting you or touching your things without permission can set you off. Some people often overstep boundaries without even realizing that they're doing it.

"Whether intentionally or unintentionally, not everyone will honor the boundaries you set. Dealing with boundary violators requires clarity, confidence, and assertive action to protect your well-being while maintaining respect for others," pointed out psychotherapist Moshe Ratson.

Even if their intentions are good, your brain can still have a hard time registering it because it still feels like a violation. Being around them can instantly put you on edge or make you frustrated. Their actions, no matter how big or small, can feel like a lack of respect for your independence and for your boundaries that you've communicated clearly.

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8. They play the victim

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No matter what the situation is, these individuals somehow always manage to frame themselves as the one that was being wronged. Even if you're not directly involved in the situation, it can still be irritating to watch, especially when you know that they're actually the ones who caused the conflict in the first place.

When someone is constantly putting themselves in a victim mindset, it can feel as if they're twisting things just to get an ounce of sympathy. Every conversation somehow circles back to their struggles, leaving little room for others to open up at all.

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9. They evoke envy

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Jealousy is something we've all felt at one point or another. Sometimes, dealing with someone who makes you feel envious can trigger feelings of irritation. When someone else is talking about their achievements or qualities that you don't have, your brain quickly takes notice of that.

"In some people, envy can give rise to defensive operations such as apathy, irony, scorn, snobbery, and narcissism, which have in common the use of contempt to minimize the existential threat posed by the advantages of others," psychiatrist Neel Burton said.

Suddenly, you find yourself comparing and wondering how you measure up, even when you know deep down that it's only going to make you feel worse. That's probably why you find yourself always frustrated and rolling your eyes the second they start talking. You quickly become defensive because they're dredging up feelings that you're not enough.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.