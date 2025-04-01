The Toilet Paper Theory Reveals Whether Or Not You'll Be Able To Rely On Someone In Life

Life can be hard to juggle, with responsibilities constantly piling up. Sometimes, people struggle because they have too much on their plate. Other times, they may lack the skills to balance tasks, manage their time effectively, or handle everyday adult duties like running errands.

This behavior can also point to deeper issues that, if addressed, could make managing daily tasks much easier. With effort and focus on improving these skills, anyone can become more reliable over time. Reliability is vital — not just for personal growth but for building trust with others.

This is exactly the point that TikTok creator Jamie Scott humorously addressed in a recent post. As someone focused on helping people grow, her blunt take on the subject spoke a level of truth that might resonate, especially if it hits close to home for you.

The toilet paper theory can offer a glimpse into whether a person is reliable or not.

In a fun and quirky theory, Scott suggested there’s a psychological link between how much toilet paper you have and how reliable you are. If you always have plenty of toilet paper stocked up, you’re likely calm and organized. But if you’re the type who’s constantly running out and scrambling for a scrap, it’s a sign you might be disorganized and a little annoying.

“You're always late; you forget important things that people ask you to do. You stand in the middle of sidewalks of high-traffic areas,” she argued.

According to Scott, how you handle small tasks like buying toilet paper reflects how you approach bigger things in life.

The solution? Just buy more toilet paper and change your life.

Not everyone was on board with Scott's theory, however, and expressed that it didn't actually reflect the personality traits she suggested. "This is wrong. I hoard toilet paper and i’m always late," one commenter pointed out. Another noted, "I disagree with 'How one does one thing is how one does everything.' I know many physicians with terrible handwriting but I would trust [them] to save my life."

Certainly, the hoarding of toilet paper during the pandemic has had an impact on this theory, and many commenters argued that anyone with too much toilet paper is equally as annoying as those who frequently run out. At the end of the day, it's important to note that Scott's theory is all in good fun. It's certainly interesting to think about because, essentially, she is arguing the difference between organized planners versus people who live a little more fly by the seat of their pants.

While a propensity to run out of toilet paper might not be the definitive measure of how annoying or reliable a person is, there is some truth to the fact that disorganized living can impact quality of life.

The toilet paper theory highlights how disorganized behavior can impact simple life tasks.

There are reasons why you might struggle with buying toilet paper, forgetting important tasks, or constantly being late. This is often linked to disorganized behavior and a scattered mindset. According to BetterHelp, disorganized behavior can range from minor traits like forgetfulness to more serious symptoms related to conditions like ADHD, depression, or schizophrenia. It can lead to missing appointments or failing to maintain a clean environment due to a lack of focus or motivation.

In severe cases, such as schizophrenia, it may involve incoherent speech, erratic emotions, or unpredictable actions. Disorganization can stem from personality traits, mental health issues like PTSD or depression, or a combination of both.

Some people may naturally be more scattered, while others face disorganization as part of their mental health challenges. Treatment depends on the cause: life coaching or therapy can help create routines for disorganization, while therapy and medication are often recommended for mental health conditions like schizophrenia. Seeking support can greatly improve organization and overall well-being.

So, the next time you notice you're running low on toilet paper, try buying it right away. This simple action can help you develop the habit of taking care of necessities on time. Over time, it can improve your organizational skills and make it easier to keep other areas of your life more organized.

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.