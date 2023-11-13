Studies have found that Americans love accents. Although the British accent comes in first for most accent-adoring folks, when it comes to accents here in the United States, it's the southern drawl that's winning fans left and right, according to a 2013 study from the dating site Cupid.

If it's the Southern accent that's most desirable, do Southern men live up to their charm in other ways, too? Why, yes, they do. They don't call them "Southern gentlemen" for nothing.

Between crowdsourcing, research, and some insight from North Carolina-born New York City writer, Lilit Marcus, we have got it all figured out for you.

So, why do southern guys make the best boyfriends?

Here are 10 reasons Southern guys make the best boyfriends:

1. They have great manners

This isn't to say that Yankee boys don't, but Southerners, as a whole, are known for having some swoon-worthy manners, from using polite words to holding doors open. Just think of Rhett in Gone with the Wind.

2. Their choice of words is pretty darn cute

As Marcus points out, "'Beau' is much sexier than 'boyfriend,'" and who doesn't want to be called "darlin'?" And in their sing-song tone? Yes, please.

3. They don't play games

"Like, you kiss a dude and he's your boyfriend, no need to have a lot of 'so, where is this going?' conversations," says Marcus.

4. They're great cooks

This one seems to be especially true for those who have a deep appreciation of fried food. Who doesn't love fried green tomatoes?

5. They tend to be close to their family

Any guy who has a great relationship with his family, especially his mom, is definitely a catch.

6. They respect women

Although sometimes that can border on "annoying putting-of-ladies-on-pedestals stuff," explains Marcus, I think most of us can agree that's way better than not being respected at all.

7. They're a proud people

While northerners are definitely stoked to be Yankees, there's nothing quite like southern pride.

8. They'll introduce you to grits

Never had grits? If we've learned anything from John Grisham and My Cousin Vinny, it's that grits are a southern staple and specialty, and definitely something you should probably get hooked on. Now.

9. They wear seersucker

Greatest. Fabric. Ever.

10. They take their time

Compared to their northern counterparts, southern men literally take time to smell the flowers. If this is the case, and they really do like to take their time, just think about how much your love life will benefit from this way of life.

Amanda Chatel is an essayist and intimacy health writer for Yourtango, Shape Magazine, Hello Giggles, Glamour, and Harper's Bazaar.