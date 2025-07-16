While men are more likely to fill their living spaces and homes with practical tools and functional pieces, according to a 2010 study, the places they live still serve a segment of their self-expression and personal identity. The things they choose to keep and nurture in their homes are significant — they shed light on the kinds of hobbies, interests, and routines they follow on an everyday basis.

Many of the little things good men always have in their homes, no matter their income, are subtle, but play a role in cultivating, protecting, and helping them to practice their intellect, emotional intelligence, empathy, and self-esteem. From pieces of their morning routine to elements of convenience, don't overlook these little things when you enter a man's home for the first time.

Here are 11 little things good men always have in their homes, no matter their income

1. A journal

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

According to a study from the American Journal of Men's Health, men are much less likely than women to seek mental health help when they're struggling, which is why small rituals like journaling can make such a profound difference in their lives.

They're less likely to suppress their emotions and avoid their struggle when they have a resource like a journal to vent to. It's approachable, and when it becomes a habit, it can build emotional intelligence and self-assuredness.

Like social psychologist James Pennebaker suggests, expressive writing in a journal can improve health and well-being, while also easing emotional pain that's often difficult for men to cope with. It's one of the little things good men always have in their homes, no matter their income, because regardless of their financial situation, they have access to mental health support when they need it most.

2. A basic tool kit

ALPA PROD | Shutterstock

Even if it seems simple and obvious, having a basic tool kit at home is more profound than it seems. Of course, having the skills to make basic repairs at home and in your life can help to save money, but it also frees up financial resources to spend on things that actually bring value and joy to your life.

So, a basic tool kit could fix a leaky pipe in someone's home, but it may also give them the money to spend on a date night with their partner or to buy a treat for their child. It's one of the little things good men always have in their homes, no matter their income — not because they should be able to fix things under a misguided masculinity lens, because it sparks a sense of independence and autonomy that adds joy to the mundanity of their lives.

3. Shampoo and conditioner

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

While men's use of personal hygiene products, from skincare to makeup, has grown massively in the past few decades — from 6 to 11 daily products since 2004 — there's still plenty of room for improvement. There's many men still using shortcuts, like a 3-in-one body wash, shampoo, and conditioner in their shower, on a daily basis.

However, that's one of the little things you'll never find in a good man's home, regardless of their income, because they make personal hygiene a priority. Even if it means waking up a little bit earlier and putting a bit more effort into their personal hygiene routine, they're willing to show up for themselves in these subtle, yet profound ways.

4. Clean towels

fizkes | Shutterstock

While reusing towels may help an environmentally conscious decision that also reduces water spending, experts like dermatologist Dr. Alok Vij argue it can be an unhygienic practice. Not only do these towels harbor a number of viruses and bacteria when they're not washed every few uses, they can start to smell. So, if a guest comes over and washes their hands, they're going to notice if the musty towel hanging on the rack hasn't been washed.

Good men also put a lot of effort into stepping into a consistent routine. For example, when they do laundry on a specific day of the week, they plan enough time to complete it — they're not letting towels sit in the wash for hours before swapping them to the dryer.

5. Plants

pikselstock | Shutterstock

According to a study conducted by Rutgers University, having plants and flowers in your living space can promote a sense of calmness and spark peace, even in the most chaotic environments. It's not just about their purifying qualities in a literal sense, but also the act of nurturing and caring for them that boosts a person's well-being.

It's one of the little things good men always have in their homes, no matter their income. They know how to care for things that aren't themselves — investing time, energy, and sometimes money, into caring for a living thing in their space.

6. Books

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

According to a study from Scientific American, reading on a regular basis can help people of any age build emotional intelligence — sparking empathy, promoting self-reflection, and helping people to curate their identity. That's why books are one of the little things good men always have in their homes, no matter their income, because they have hobbies and small rituals in their day that promote better well-being and mental health.

Of course, these books look different for everyone, and that's okay. As long as they're actually being used and not acting as a kind of performative decor, books are good for everyone.

7. Coffee or tea

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Sometimes, the ritual of making coffee or tea in your living space is a little joy that promotes better mental health and well-being, which is why it's one of the little things good men always have in their homes, no matter their income. Even if they don't drink it, having it to offer to guests or to make for their loved ones is a nurturing habit.

On a deeper level, according to a 2019 study, regularly drinking tea is also associated with better general well-being and brain cognition, so it could be doing more for boosting physical health than people give it credit for.

8. Sentimental photos

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Whether it's artwork they admire or family photos scattered around their house, these small home decor choices are one of the little things good men always have in their homes, no matter their income. They make the time to decorate their spaces with things that not only spark a healthy amount of nostalgia, but serve as meaningful pieces of their identity and self-expression.

According to social psychologist Alexander Danvers, living in a space that regularly reminds you to be grateful — like catching a glimpse of a loved one after a stressful day at work — can spark creativity and generally boost emotional and physical well-being. So, they may seem small and innocent, but these frames and photos mean a lot.

9. A musical instrument

Harbucks | Shutterstock

According to a 2024 study, music cultivates emotional intelligence — not just through intentional time creating it, but also when listening to it, by crafting space for self-reflection, relaxation, and emotional regulation. Having a musical instrument in their home could also be representative of a daily ritual or hobby, a practice that both boosts general happiness and well-being, according to Harvard Health experts.

It's one of the little things good men always have in their homes, no matter their income, not necessarily to entertain others, but to fulfill themselves and add value to their daily lives.

10. Creative outlets

JU.STOCKER | Shutterstock

Whether it's a pile of paints in the corner, a jigsaw puzzle, or notebooks to fill with writing, creative supplies and outlets are some of the little things good men always have in their homes, no matter their income. They're not relying on other people as constant emotional support companions or unhealthy vices as coping mechanisms for complex emotions, but rather, creative hobbies that de-stress them and add value to their lives.

According to an American Psychiatric Association poll, nearly 50% of Americans use creative hobbies and outlets to de-stress themselves in their everyday lives, so these emotionally intelligent men are in good company.

11. A space for intentional movement

Mladen Zivkovic | Shutterstock

While men are often pressured into rigorous and high intensity workout routines, emotionally intelligent and self-assured men have spaces for intentional movement at home. Whether it's a yoga mat or a corner of their home dedicated to slow stretching, they don't mind breaking away from societal norms and indulging in movement that adds value to both their physical and their mental health.

Like a 2010 study suggests, people who use movement as a means of mental health support — to cope with discomfort and to regulate their emotions — are generally more emotionally intelligent, which is why these are some of the little things good men always have in their homes, no matter their income.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.