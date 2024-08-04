Experts Reveal 4 'Green-Flag' Items People Have In Their Home When Guests Come Over

Feng shui, often called the art of placement, is an ancient oriental science incorporating astronomy, geography, environment, magnetic fields, physics, and natural elements.

The Chinese have been using it for four thousand years to optimize living and working environments, with an amazing track record of benefits in health, happiness, prosperity, and relationships for those who study and use its principles.

Ask practitioner Sophia Schaul; her love life’s dry spell and failing business turned right around using Feng Sui. Now both she and her husband Chris are happy, successful feng shui, (say fung-shway) consultants.

She says even the simple placement of doors, mirrors, or a fish tank, as well as colors, textures, and sounds in the house or office, have significance and influence the flow of "chi" or energy in our lives.

The bedroom is especially important in this system since it’s the key area of the house where love, intimacy, relaxation, and reproduction flourish.

1. Anything soft

Soft, rounded, and padded headboards; cool, silky sheets in summer, and warming flannel bedding in winter all tantalize and soothe the sense of touch. But so do plump, cushy comforters and plush, deep-pile carpets.

And there’s nothing quite like the nurturing feel of sinking back into a pile of soft, overstuffed throw pillows. — Nancy Lee Bentley

2. The right visual cues

Visual cues, arrangement, and proportion of rooms and furniture are equally important for enhancing ultimate room harmony. Avoid clutter and big, oversized furniture in small bedrooms.

For greater peace and prosperity, position the bed deep in the room, away from, but facing the door. It's considered ideal if you can't see the toilet from the bedroom, either. And it turns out, according to the rules of Feng Shui, we girls have been right all along; the toilet lid should always be down — to avoid the family’s fortune from going down the drain.

Colors and light are important. The bedroom is ruled by the blue element of water. So, light shades of blue with deep-purple accents are especially recommended. Sheets with an undulating wavy water pattern stimulate our watery, emotional nature.

Place vases of real (not dried) flowers and hang framed pictures featuring water scenes, red peonies, or nighttime landscapes there. — Nancy Lee Bentley

Most importantly, clean and unclutter your bedroom. By doing this, the possibilities are endless for decorating and accessorizing your room to make it a haven.

The allure of the bedroom happens with the color you choose for the walls. Visit your paint store and ask for suggestions. Lighting is everything, so to enhance the effect, forget bright lights and transcend the space to a warm glow with dimmed table lamps, wall sconces, or candles instead.

Choose wall hangings or pictures that are sensual and/or soothing; no photos of your kids or your mom and dad staring at you! — Sharon Rivkin

3. Welcoming scents

Intimacy is enhanced by all of the senses. Don't forget the importance of aromas to stimulate sensuality. Naturally scented candles, incense, and fresh flowers are all evocative.

But instead of synthetic perfumes, try using more natural, aromatic essential oils like musk, sandalwood, lavender, and ylang-ylang on your body, pillowcases, or in vaporizers around the bedroom to stimulate that sensual energy.

Another reason to want your bedroom smelling nice? Research from the University of California has found a link between scent and memory that suggests by inhaling pleasant fragrances during sleep, someone can significantly improve their cognition and boost their memory.— Nancy Lee Bentley

A freshly showered partner can be a turn-on for some, and for others, there's simply nothing more attractive than your partner wearing the perfect cologne or perfume.

If cologne or perfume aren't your thing, opt for some incense or scented candles that can quickly activate your desire. For some, opening the window and letting fresh air into the room is all that’s needed to set the stage for intimacy. — Sharon Rivkin

4. The right music

The sound of soft music is a no-brainer.

Some like classical Debussy and PacoBell's Canon, easy listening, ethereal Ambient, Atmospheres or other New Age music, the smooth jazz trumpet of Chris Botti, and other 70's classics like Boz Scaggs, Earth, Wind & Fire and the scorching saxophone of Argentinian Gato Barbieri.

Gently trickling water fountains and tinkling chimes encourage serenity, relaxation, and love. Instead of a jarring alarm clock that shocks the two of you awake, try the soft, gentleness of a Zen alarm clock, with gradually increasing chimes and gongs that ease you out of slumber. — Nancy Lee Bentley

Music is an important component that can send you to a place where your worries are gone, and you and your partner are all you can think about.

It's good for the soul too. According to Harvard University research, listening to music can have several benefits, including reduced blood pressure and anxiety, and better sleep quality. — Sharon Rivkin

Sharon Rivkin is a therapist, conflict resolution, and affairs expert who helps couples resolve their relationship issues with wisdom.

Nancy Lee Bentley is a dynamic holistic health Expert, visionary new thought leader, professional speaker, author, and coach.