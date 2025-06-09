Have you ever walked into a room and had a strong feeling that you either like it or not? Something beyond the obvious elements of style, fashion, or cleanliness? There's something in a space that speaks to you, even if it's something you sense more than you know.

Some objects retain their positive frequency for a long time, while some others either lose it or pick up other frequencies that are not so beneficial. A study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology of human emotional relationships with place found "people's relationships to places are an ever-changing, dynamic phenomenon, and as such, they can be a conscious process."

Advertisement

Here are 4 everyday objects that transform the energy in your home, according to psychology:

1. Artwork and photos shape the mood instantly

Some might inspire you; some might make you smile, while others may trigger sadness or anger

2. Crystals carry power (if you're paying attention)

Crystals are commonly used as décor, jewelry, accessories, etc., but you want to be very intentional and thoughtful with crystals, as they are powerhouses. They must be honored and always respected.

3. Color isn't just style — it brings specific energies into your space

DimaBerlin via Shutterstock

Advertisement

The color of drapes, furniture, and other objects also influences the frequency of that object, depending on where the item is placed. A 2013 study of the effects of perceiving color on psychological functioning in humans clearly showed that "color can carry important meaning and can have an important impact on people's affect, cognition, and behavior."

4. Antique furniture can carry emotional baggage

A category with a lot of 'trouble' energy is antique furniture. Handed down for generations, antique furniture seems to carry a lot of emotional baggage from the memories.

What's more, these items are most often not willing to be reset energetically.

Advertisement

Let's look at a few of the basics to help us understand why we may experience a strong feeling when entering a room:

Objects are everything that you can see in a space

Objects are made either by people or by nature and carry the essence of their creator

They pick up more energy as they are handled and transported to multiple places

Very few objects are energized at the source to maintain high vibrations

While these factors are powerful, not all items work for everybody, every time.

Just because it seems to work for someone doesn't mean it's going to work for you. Nor will it affect you the same way forever. A study in Current Opinion in Psychology explored the tendency to imbue objects with human-like characteristics to gain a sense of comfort, self-identity, and self-efficacy. Some objects may lose their positive frequency faster and more easily than others!

Advertisement

It gets very interesting when you start connecting the dots between these objects and these factors, and start to understand your reactions.

It is key to understand that just because it doesn't work for you, it doesn't mean it's not going to work for others. However, there will always be certain pieces that will not work for anybody because of the stagnant or heavy energy they carry.

I've had people tell me the energies of the objects when I tell them whether they are supportive or not. And they say, "Oh, I always have an odd feeling about that antique bookcase," or "I don't know if this crystal is working for me — somebody just gave it to me and I have no idea what to do with it."

It's about looking at everything as being alive and full of life force energies. It does make sense, as almost everything can be traced to nature as a source, right? Everything feels so alive — whether it's a tree or a flower, or even a rock.

Advertisement

I invite you to be more present when you walk into a space next time. Tune into all the different objects, the colors, and the layout. Take a moment and let it all in. You will be amazed at how much information you will start picking up about the energies.

This is a process, and it takes time. It is like trusting yourself. It is a muscle to be worked on and strengthened over time.

Advertisement

Archanaa Shyam is an Intuitive Visionary Strategist, Catalyst, and medical intuitive who is a student of Shamanic Astrology. She is a medical intuitive, a master energy transmitter, and a channel, and she integrates all of these interests and talents into helping clients in various ways.

If you're looking to get a high frequency or vibrationally charged crystal, take a look here: https://www.sovereigntyembodied.com/all-products