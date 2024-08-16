I know what it’s like to feel like you have much to do but can’t seem to find the motivation to get moving. Your thoughts are all over the place, and you feel this overwhelming sense of pressure or even boredom. Been there. Done that. Not a fan.

If you want more focus in your life, it's time to accept these 8 essential truths:

1. Get mindful for at least a minute

You need to put an end to all this thinking that creates the illusion you’re in control. You aren’t. Overthinking just makes it worse.

Researchers at the Columbia University Medical Center found that meditation solves this, increasing focus and learning concentration while reducing stress and anxiety.

Focus on your breath for a few minutes. This will reset your mind. You may find needed insights popping up within minutes of starting this practice.

2. Watch a movie

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Maybe you’ve been procrastinating and watching tons of films and videos, in which case, a movie is the last thing you want to do next. But if you haven’t, an immersive escape like a good film might be just the antidote.

Let yourself go to a good story and captivating visuals for a while. Just make sure you do this to come back inspired.

3. Do the easy thing

You’re likely stressed about focus because the task is overwhelming you. But you needn’t do that now, especially if it seems like a massive burden. You would fare poorly anyway. You need to work yourself up to it.

Start easy. Do the dishes or pick up those smelly socks. Do it even if you don’t feel like it. It won’t take a few seconds. Now you’re creating an action-taking identity. This energy will feed into your next act, building momentum.

4. Stop trying to ‘work’ and leave the house

Vlad Teodor | Shutterstock

None of us were built to sit indoors all day, especially if we’re stewing about how little we’re doing. We get a needed jolt when we step outside, feel the sun on our faces, and move our bodies. Go to the gym or go for a walk around the block.

Ideally, get in among nature and touch trees — research shows exercise within green spaces improves mood and reduces stress and mental fatigue. Being outside in motion stills the mind, which you need if you feel overwhelmed.

5. Stop resisting scary feelings

The main reason you’re stuck is that you’re standing on the cliff edge looking down. Everything looks scary from here, and it feels even worse in your chest. But nothing happens if you can’t lean in. You have a parachute. You have the power to sit with your feelings and go. Everything is possible when you make peace with the prickly discomfort of it all.

6. Read a few pages

Train your attention to zero in on less. Until now, you’ve been flipping through twenty-seven Instagram reels a minute. No wonder you’re distracted like a hyperactive badger.

Pick up a book and read. Focus on what each line is telling you. Visualize what is being shared. Stay with this for a minute. Now, make it five. Now you’re enjoying the practice of focus.

7. Do 30 push-ups

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

You have a floor you can use. You can do push-ups. Even a handful. Get the blood moving. When the blood starts flowing, you become a different person, transporting oxygen to your flagging brain.

8. Return to your plan

We procrastinate because we adopt a productivity strategy that says, "Let’s think about everything I need to do." Yeah, like that will help.

Unplug this bottleneck by looking at your plan. What can you eradicate that just isn’t necessary? Delete. What are your three highest priority things right now for today? List them out. Now you’re returning to ownership. It’s about figuring out what’s important. Not seemingly urgent, like answering Derek’s tedious emails, but important.

Out of the three, what’s the number one thing worth your attention? Call it out. This one thing is all you need to focus on right now.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.