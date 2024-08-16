If You Want More Focus In Your Life, It's Time To Accept These 8 Essential Truths

Sometimes, you simply need to stop trying to work.

Written on Aug 16, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Flustered man attempting to get focused halfpoint | Canva
Advertisement

I know what it’s like to feel like you have much to do but can’t seem to find the motivation to get moving. Your thoughts are all over the place, and you feel this overwhelming sense of pressure or even boredom. Been there. Done that. Not a fan.

If you want more focus in your life, it's time to accept these 8 essential truths:

1. Get mindful for at least a minute

You need to put an end to all this thinking that creates the illusion you’re in control. You aren’t. Overthinking just makes it worse.

Advertisement

Researchers at the Columbia University Medical Center found that meditation solves this, increasing focus and learning concentration while reducing stress and anxiety. 

Focus on your breath for a few minutes. This will reset your mind. You may find needed insights popping up within minutes of starting this practice.

RELATED: 6 Essential Skills That'll Help You Practice Mindfulness Like A True Zen Master

2. Watch a movie

Woman watching a movie because she just couldn't focus Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Maybe you’ve been procrastinating and watching tons of films and videos, in which case, a movie is the last thing you want to do next. But if you haven’t, an immersive escape like a good film might be just the antidote.

Let yourself go to a good story and captivating visuals for a while. Just make sure you do this to come back inspired.

3. Do the easy thing

You’re likely stressed about focus because the task is overwhelming you. But you needn’t do that now, especially if it seems like a massive burden. You would fare poorly anyway. You need to work yourself up to it. 

Start easy. Do the dishes or pick up those smelly socks. Do it even if you don’t feel like it. It won’t take a few seconds. Now you’re creating an action-taking identity. This energy will feed into your next act, building momentum.

Advertisement

RELATED: 14 Habits That Make You More Focused Than 98% Of People

4. Stop trying to ‘work’ and leave the house

Woman walking outside because she can't focus Vlad Teodor | Shutterstock

None of us were built to sit indoors all day, especially if we’re stewing about how little we’re doing. We get a needed jolt when we step outside, feel the sun on our faces, and move our bodies. Go to the gym or go for a walk around the block. 

Advertisement

Ideally, get in among nature and touch trees — research shows exercise within green spaces improves mood and reduces stress and mental fatigue. Being outside in motion stills the mind, which you need if you feel overwhelmed.

5. Stop resisting scary feelings

The main reason you’re stuck is that you’re standing on the cliff edge looking down. Everything looks scary from here, and it feels even worse in your chest. But nothing happens if you can’t lean in. You have a parachute. You have the power to sit with your feelings and go. Everything is possible when you make peace with the prickly discomfort of it all.

6. Read a few pages

Train your attention to zero in on less. Until now, you’ve been flipping through twenty-seven Instagram reels a minute. No wonder you’re distracted like a hyperactive badger.

Pick up a book and read. Focus on what each line is telling you. Visualize what is being shared. Stay with this for a minute. Now, make it five. Now you’re enjoying the practice of focus.

Advertisement

RELATED: 9 Tiny Things The Most Focused People Never Do

7. Do 30 push-ups

Man doing pushups because he can't focus Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

You have a floor you can use. You can do push-ups. Even a handful. Get the blood moving. When the blood starts flowing, you become a different person, transporting oxygen to your flagging brain.

Advertisement

8. Return to your plan

We procrastinate because we adopt a productivity strategy that says, "Let’s think about everything I need to do." Yeah, like that will help.

Related Stories From YourTango:
6 Unusual Things Even Average People Can Do To Become Genius-Level Thinkers
12 Tiny Habits That Will Quadruple Your Productivity At Work
10 Ways The Most Creative People Inject Brilliance Into Their Lives

Unplug this bottleneck by looking at your plan. What can you eradicate that just isn’t necessary? Delete. What are your three highest priority things right now for today? List them out. Now you’re returning to ownership. It’s about figuring out what’s important. Not seemingly urgent, like answering Derek’s tedious emails, but important.

Out of the three, what’s the number one thing worth your attention? Call it out. This one thing is all you need to focus on right now.

Advertisement

RELATED: Asking These 4 Questions Helps Me Focus On What Really Matters

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. 

More for You:
The 3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
10 Little Habits That Make You IRRESISTIBLY Attractive

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.