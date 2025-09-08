Being a good person is relatively subjective compared to things like intelligence or competence, but when you meet someone with a kind heart or good intentions, you likely notice right away. From being generous, to offering help often, and even maintaining a humble attitude, there are a million signs that someone in your life is a good person.

Of course, phrases, language, and conversations with people you don't know well can also be illuminating. From things like "How can I support you better?" to "Let me help you," if a woman uses these phrases she's probably a very good person. Especially in our society, gender plays a role in how people interact with others, which is why the signs of a good woman aren't necessarily the same for everyone.

If a woman uses these 11 phrases she’s probably a very good person

1. 'I don't know, but I can learn'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Whether she's talking about supporting a partner, taking on new responsibilities at work, or even reflecting on making a change in her personal life, if a woman uses phrases like "I don't know, but I can learn" or "I don't know, but I'm working on it," she's probably a very good person.

It takes a lot of strength to admit that you don't know something or even that you need help, but even more to truly make a change and be open to learning. According to philosophy professor Rachana Kamtekar, goodness looks different for everyone, but it often revolves around pillars like thoughtfulness toward others and generosity.

"It can be as simple as offering to let someone ahead of you in line and as complicated as making years-long sacrifices of your freedom because someone you love needs your help," she argued. "Over the course of a lifetime, most of us do both."

Advertisement

2. 'I'm so happy for you'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Considering many women are pressured to compete with each other in our patriarchal society for attention, success, and validation, truly being happy for others without envy or resentment is largely a sign of a good person. If a woman uses phrases like "I'm so happy for you" or "you deserve this" in a genuine way, she's probably well-intentioned.

Even if a little natural jealousy is natural when someone else achieves something you want, good people know how to regulate themselves, express admiration, and congratulate people for their success. They know that no matter how uncomfortable it may feel in the moment, there's enough success, love, and money to go around.

Advertisement

3. 'I don't agree, but I respect that'

bbernard | Shutterstock

Especially in conversations where someone has personal values or opinions that are deeply ingrained in their identity, it's not uncommon for them to have emotional outbursts, turn away, or disrespect others who hold opposing ones. However, truly good and emotionally intelligent people always make space for respect, empathy, and active listening, even when they don't agree with someone.

That's why "I don't agree, but I respect that" is a phrase that signals a woman is actually a very good person. She may not agree with what someone is saying, but she doesn't try to cut them off, interrupt, or prove them wrong — she simply accepts the difference and respects them regardless.

Advertisement

4. 'I trust my intuition'

carlesmiro | Shutterstock

According to a study from Personality and Individual Differences, women's brains are often wired for fast intuitive decisions, so it's not surprising that the ones who make an effort to trust their gut and build a strong relationship with their bodies thrive.

Phrases like "I'm trusting my gut" and "I trust my intuition" reveal someone is a very good woman. They don't rely solely on their thoughts to guide their actions, and they know when to advocate for themselves when things don't feel right.

Advertisement

5. 'I've been there — I'm here for you'

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Bonding over shared experiences is how many people form solid relationships — talking about things they've been through, reflecting on adversity, and supporting one another from an informed perspective.

However, it often takes a lot of reflection and personal growth to be able to talk about adversity, trauma, and personal experiences with others, which is why hearing a phrase like "I've been there, let's talk" or "I'm here for you" is a sign of a good woman.

They're not afraid to let their emotional walls down, especially to help make other people feel seen, heard, and comfortable in their presence.

Advertisement

6. 'You're not too much'

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

So many women struggle with their personal identity, especially alongside societal expectations for women to be agreeable and quiet, so having people around to uplift and empower them is wildly important.

So, if you hear someone say things like "you're not too much" or "just be yourself," chances are they're a good woman who knows the struggle of being pushed into boxes and held to unrealistic expectations. Considering women who hold strong female friendships often live happier and more fulfilling lives, it's not just ensuring people feel heard in the moment — it's also setting them up for a lifetime of success.

Advertisement

7. 'Help me understand'

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

Rather than resorting to anger in arguments, trying to "fix" people's complex emotions, or dismissing someone for being vulnerable, truly good women use phrases like "help me understand" to find clarity and connection with their loved ones. Even if it means staying quiet themselves and actively listening to another person, they're willing to put in the time and effort to make someone else feel heard.

Sometimes, safe spaces look like challenging people or holding them accountable, but most of the time — at least for good women who craft them for the people in their lives — it's about ensuring they feel supported, valued, and loved.

Advertisement

8. 'You look so beautiful'

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

According to a study from Sacred Heart University, both giving and receiving compliments make us feel better and generally boost our life satisfaction. Whether it's complimenting someone's appearance on the street or giving more thoughtful praise to loved ones in our lives, it's something that good people make an effort for every day.

At the end of the day, why keep praise and compliments to yourself? Not only are you missing an opportunity to make someone's day better, you're passing up on the chance to connect with them and boost your own self-esteem.

Advertisement

9. 'Thank you'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Gratitude is profoundly important, and while it may not be specifically a gendered trait of good women, it's too influential to pass on mentioning. According to a study shared by Harvard Health, giving thanks and expressing gratitude on a regular basis enhances health, brings more happiness, and even supports better relationships.

If a woman uses "thank you" or "I'm so grateful for you" often, she's probably a very good person — not only because she's ensuring other people feel appreciated, but because she's promoting her own wellness, health, and happiness by offering them.

Advertisement

10. 'It's okay to let it out'

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Many women are afraid to embrace softness because they feel like it throws them into a stereotypical version of femininity that makes them look "weak" or "powerless." However, especially for women, embracing softness and emotional qualities in everyday life can actually promote better confidence, connectedness, and empathy.

That's why good women always craft safe spaces for their loved ones to drop the mask and leverage softness for vulnerability. They don't mind using phrases like this to support others, especially if it's a woman in their life who's been carrying a lot on her shoulders.

Advertisement

11. 'You're allowed to change your mind'

BearFotos | Shutterstock

Sometimes, the best women are simply wise — they have great advice, they know how to support people, and they make an effort to get to know their loved ones so they can show up as their best selves. Even if it's using a phrase like "you're allowed to change your mind" to heal someone else's guilt, they don't mind putting themselves in sometimes-uncomfortable situations to support others.

Guilt, shame, and embarrassment are all powerful and deeply complex emotions, which is why it's important to have people in your life who can shake you from their grasp and bring you back to reality.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.