Finding love for life can be difficult at times. Not everything always goes your way. However, there are many people out there who truly love their lives. Happy people have routines and practices that help keep them in a positive mindset. To get the most out of your life, these practices could be a game-changer.

Harvard Medical School conducted an 85-year study that found happiness is key to living a healthy life. Forming positive relationships with others can keep a person happy, healthy, and might even make them live longer. People who truly love their lives value their relationships with others, but that is not the only thing they do. They make these daily practices a routine to keep them joyful each day.

Here are 11 simple habits people who love their lives practice every single day

1. They give gratitude

Practicing daily gratitude can help anyone love their lives. Research shows that a simple 15 minutes of positive thinking, five days a week, can enhance mental well-being and even shift perspectives, allowing individuals to have a better outlook on their lives.

People who love their lives may keep a gratitude journal or simply practice mental gratitude each day. This activity, as a daily practice, improves mental health.

2. They value relationships with others

Healthy relationships with family, friends, or a partner are a top priority for people who love their lives to practice daily. They value their individual connections and maintain them with ease.

“Heaps of research suggest that social connections make people happier,” Thomas Oppong wrote for Stanford Medicine. “Satisfying relationships not only make people happy, but they are also associated with better health and even longer life.”

3. They exercise

It’s no secret that moving your body is beneficial for overall health. People who love their lives make sure to keep active. Even if it’s as little as a 10-minute walk around the block, they know how positive movement is for their well-being.

There is a close relationship between being active and overall life happiness. “Physical activity provides people with physical health benefits, for example, improved functional capacity, decreased risks of diseases, improved body composition, and weight loss,” the authors of one study said. “Previous reviews have also revealed the psychological benefits of physical activity, including improved mood and decreased depression and anxiety. In addition, physical activity has broad effects on quality of life.”

4. They eat well

Going hand-in-hand with exercise are their eating habits. Not only do people who love their lives focus on eating healthy, but they also have a positive relationship with food.

Happy people tend to have a better relationship with food. They don’t focus on foods being good or bad, but rather fuel themselves with what makes them feel the best. People who truly love their lives also allow themselves grace when eating. They don’t shame themselves for eating the occasional treat or night out.

5. They have a consistent morning routine

People who love their lives set themselves up for success each morning. They practice mindful routines. Whether that is a strong skincare routine, a hearty breakfast, or keeping their space clean, these habits set them up for a good day.

One simple habit that people who love their lives have is making their bed every day.

“Especially if you’re feeling overwhelmed, picking one little task to improve your situation, and doing it regularly, can help you regain a sense of self-mastery,” says happiness expert Gretchen Rubin. “Making your bed is a good place to start, and tackling one easy daily step is a good way to energize yourself for tougher situations.”

These happy people have implemented this simple task into their daily routines.

6. They find joy in the little things

Those who love their lives have the innate ability to find joy in the little things. Biologically, we are wired to focus on the negative things that happen. It’s a survival instinct. However, happy people have abandoned this idea for simple pleasures.

“There is so much beauty, comfort, and joy to be found in the simple moments. Yet so many of us live such full and busy lives that we often let these moments slip by unnoticed,” writes Dr. Robyne Hanley DaFoe. “The more we practice recognizing these small but meaningful moments, the more open and receptive we are to them.” People who love their lives practice this habit daily.

7. They prioritize sleep

People who truly love their lives make sure to focus on getting the best sleep they can. Better sleep can make people happier overall, and those who love their lives know that they need a proper reset at the end of each day. They ditch screen time before bed and instead practice a mindful routine.

Loving your life means loving your body, and there is nothing your body needs more than rest to keep going each day. A healthy sleep routine can be key to a happy life.

8. They have a work-life balance

It isn’t always easy to maintain a good work-life balance. Work can take control of someone’s life, leaving them too exhausted or burnt out to focus on hobbies or a social life.

People who truly love their lives make sure to maintain the best work-life balance possible. They are conscious of leaving their work at work at the end of the day. They come home from work, disconnect, and focus on the habits that bring happiness to their lives. It isn’t always easy, but they do their best.

9. They are patient with themselves

People who love their lives have let go of the idea of perfectionism. They have ditched the idea that they need to do everything correctly on the first try.

Maintaining happiness in life means you have to give yourself grace. They know that being hard on themselves, whether it's at work or in their daily life, isn’t going to get them anywhere. They provide themselves with the patience they know they need.

10. They have a healthy social life

People who truly love their lives know that it is a waste of time to keep people in their social circle who do not bring them joy or offer them what they need. A healthy social life doesn’t always mean maintaining friendships, but knowing when to let go of ones that are no longer serving them.

Most friendships have a natural cycle. Not all are meant to be maintained. While happy people are wonderful at keeping their strongest relationships thriving, they also know when to let the weak ones go.

11. They prioritize their hobbies and passions

Hobbies and passions bring so much joy to life, and those who truly love theirs are sure to make time for them. It could be something like reading a good book, coloring in their downtime for relaxation, or volunteering with causes that are close to them.

Birch Psychology says that habits help boost self-esteem. Those who love their lives look for things that make them feel good, and honing a skill or having a hobby could be just that.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.