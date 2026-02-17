If a woman thinks she is better than you, they will act out on it and it often comes out in some pretty specific phrases. Whether she is your friend or your enemy, it can be frustrating to have a conversation with someone who views themselves as your superior.

There are certain phrases a woman like this will use. She will tell you how she feels, whether she says it outright or not. It won’t always sting, but you can sense her intentions. Sometimes, a woman like this will make hurtful comments. Other times, she will use more sly words to get under your skin. If you know a woman in your life who says these things, she may think she is better than you.

If a woman uses these 11 phrases often, she probably thinks she's better than you:

1. ‘I just have higher standards’

pocstock via Canva

This phrase is often echoed by women who think they are better than everyone else. They may say something like this to brag. Imagine you met someone new and you’re excited to share them with a friend. This guy seems perfect, but he doesn’t have as prestigious a job. Your friend who thinks she’s better than you may talk about her higher standards, hinting that she seeks a different type of man.

She may also say this if something goes wrong in your love life. Let’s say that the relationship didn’t work out. She might say, ‘I just have higher standards, ’ to show she would never put herself in your situation to begin with. She thinks she is better than you and makes superior decisions. This can be a true sign of insecurity.

Advertisement

2. ‘That’s cute’

Yan Krukau from Pexels via Canva

This may sound like a compliment, but coming from a woman like that, it’s a slight dig. If she says this to you, she is likely looking down on you. Whether you’re sharing a personal anecdote or showing off a new purchase, someone who thinks they are better than you may make this sly remark to leave you wondering their intentions. This comment may be said with sarcasm to assert their dominance over you. They’re hinting that something you are excited about isn’t worthwhile.

If someone uses sarcasm frequently, they may be secretly trying to hide their emotions. Essentially, they do not think it is cute, but they’re using specific language to share it.

Advertisement

3. ‘You wouldn’t understand’

princigalli from Getty Images Signature via Canva

This phrase can have multiple meanings when said by someone who thinks they are better than you. They could use it to say you literally would not understand. They're hinting that your mind may not be able to grasp the concept. It’s not easy to hear this from someone. It can drive the point home that they believe they are better than you.

This can also be said about their feelings. If they are sharing something with you about their life and you try to lend a helping hand, they may say, ‘You wouldn’t understand.’ They may think that you could never understand what they are going through. Their emotions are more complex than anything you have ever felt. It’s frustrating and dismisses your own struggles.

Advertisement

4. ‘I would never do that’

cosmonaut from Getty Images Signature via Canva

We all know a woman who feels like she needs to give her opinion, whether you ask for it or not. You can be sharing something traumatizing that happened to you. You’re opening up about something major in your life. Whether it was a mistake you made or something done to you, someone who thinks they’re better than you might say something like, ‘I would never do that.’ It’s completely dismissive of your feelings.

She thinks she is superior because she has never been in that position. While her behavior is clearly hurtful, she would never admit she was wrong.

Advertisement

5. ‘I don’t associate with people like that’

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

You could be talking about your family or a group of new friends. If they aren’t up to snuff for someone who thinks they are better than you, they may snap back at you. By saying ‘I don’t associate with people like that,’ they are not only offending the people in question, but also your judgment. It can be a sign of a superiority complex. It’s not an easy statement to hear.

While this is offensive, it could be a sign that she isn’t as confident as she appears. "Someone who behaves like they’re better than others may have a superiority complex. However, though they may tend to exaggerate their accomplishments and abilities, they may in fact be doing so in order to overcompensate for feelings of inferiority," says Sanjana Gupta.

Advertisement

6. ‘I’m smarter than that’

Ivan S from Pexels via Canva

If someone finds themselves superior to you, they likely think they are the smartest person in the room. They will always find an opportunity to share their achievements with you. Even if you’re the one in the spotlight, they will have something to say about themselves. While this phrase can be used to brag about being smarter than others, it may be used when you are opening up about something troubling. They may find a way to guilt you by saying this phrase.

‘I’m smarter than that’ can be thrown in your face when you make a mistake. They may brag that they would never make that decision. A person like this may be overestimating their intelligence.

Advertisement

7. ‘I’m not like other people’

KathyDewar from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Have you ever heard this phrase before? Typically, the person who is saying it to you thinks they are better than everyone else. If a woman uses this phrase often, it may be a sign that she has an overly optimistic view of herself. She may think something about her sets her apart from the crowd. It’s another sign of superiority. In reality, she may say this because she is self-conscious.

This person may genuinely think they are better than you, or they could be struggling with self-esteem issues. By saying they’re not like other people, they may be trying to set themselves apart to seem better than they actually are.

Advertisement

8. ‘I already knew that’

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Know-it-alls are difficult to deal with. When a woman thinks she is better than you, it’s not surprising that she might act like she already knows everything you try to tell her. No matter what it is, she already heard about it. A new scientific study just dropped? She already read it and knew about it in advance. Someone like this isn’t easy to be around. If a woman feels the need to tell you how much she knows, she probably thinks she’s better than you.

This type of woman may be narcissistic. Even if she didn’t actually know what you said, she would claim she did to try to get the upper hand.

Advertisement

9. ‘I’m not into drama’

Ivan S from Pexels via Canva

I don’t know about you, but I’ve always found that the person preaching against drama was the one most invested in it. If someone claims they dislike drama so much, but you notice they are somehow always knee-deep in it, it may be a sign of dishonesty. If she thinks she is better than you, she may say something like, ‘I’m not into drama’ when a situation pops up. Whether she’s talking about someone else or you’re sharing something you heard, you may know she is caught up in drama, but she is trying to disprove it. Instead, she wants to make you look petty by participating.

Drama can take its toll on relationships. If someone thinks they are better than you, they may try to make you feel bad for participating in anything they think is ‘drama.’

Advertisement

10. ‘It’s your choice, I guess’

Hemera Technologies from Photo Images via Canva

A woman who thinks she is better than you may try to make you feel bad about your decisions. Whether it’s the person you’re dating or the career path you are on, she isn’t afraid to tell you how she thinks. Instead of providing support, whether she would make the decision herself or not, she may make backhanded comments. When someone says, ‘It’s your choice, I guess,’ it doesn’t sound genuine. She knows she is saying something that may get under your skin.

This phrase is often said to make you second-guess yourself. She may want to get you overthinking, or she doesn’t understand because she would do something different. It can be a manipulation tactic.

Advertisement

11. ‘I would never settle’

Mixmike from Getty Images Signature via Canva

If someone thinks they are better than you, they may say this comment to make you feel bad. If you’re sharing about how your boss is treating you poorly, and their response is to quit your job, it can feel frustrating. Of course, you’d love to quit your job if it were that easy. However, it never is. When she says this, it can feel discouraging. She would never settle and is insisting that you are.

You may be settling for less than you deserve, but sometimes, we have to stick through bad treatment, especially at work, to get to a better place. Telling someone this is not supportive. In fact, it is hurtful.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.