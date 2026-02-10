The majority of people overestimate their intelligence and maintain overconfident attitudes with the intention to protect their self-image, at least according to a study from the Journal of Intelligence. They speak with confidence, even with insecurity at their core. They overestimate their skills and abilities, often leading to situations where they overpromise and underdeliver. They bring other people down, with the intention that their own self-image will be boosted.

You can almost always tell someone has no intelligence by these subtle habits, most of which are obvious once you see them. The more intelligent someone is, the more humble they tend to be, while their low IQ counterparts try desperately to seem smarter than they are – without doing any of the real work to get there.

You can almost always tell someone has no intelligence by these 11 habits that are obvious once you see them:

1. They rely on loud confidence instead of actual knowledge

According to a study from the Human Brain Mapping journal, confident, loud tones of voice are often perceived to be more trustworthy, even if they’re typically a sign of overconfidence – rather than true intelligence. So, it’s not surprising that people with virtually no intelligence rely only on expression and tone to prove their points, rather than evidence and proof of skills.

They’re loud but inaccurate, leading to situations where people end up disappointed, with more work to put on their plates.

2. They avoid asking for help even when they clearly need it

Ironically enough, low-IQ people, who often need the most help and support from others, are also the least likely to actually ask for it when they need it. According to a study from the Intelligence journal, self-reflection and awareness are pillars of true intelligence, but people with low IQs generally struggle with recognizing when they need support.

In some cases, they misguidedly associate mistakes or “not knowing” as a weakness, and in others, they’re too caught up in promoting a certain narrative about their intelligence to challenge it by asking for help. Despite the benefits that come from asking for help – including boosting connections and self-image – they actively avoid it.

3. They use overly complicated language to sound smarter than they are

Whether it’s adopting corporate speak that’s entirely unnecessary in the workplace or choosing complicated words in place of simple ones that everyone understands, you can almost always tell someone has no intelligence by these habits that are obvious once you see them.

While their intelligent counterparts work to make conversations and interactions more inclusive for everyone, simplifying their language and choosing understandable words, these low-IQ people intentionally make everything more complicated and confusing to seem important and smart.

4. They get defensive or dismissive when given feedback

Whether it’s constructive criticism by a boss in the workplace or having a friend express a concern in their relationship, you can almost always tell someone’s intelligence level by how they respond to feedback. A truly intelligent person is often regulated enough to embrace it, taking it as a chance to learn and grow.

However, their low-intelligence counterparts get defensive when given feedback and immediately resort to deflection.

Of course, much like psychology researcher Dr. Rob Nash explains, embracing feedback can often feel uncomfortable for everyone – regardless of intelligence. However, learning to accept it and implement changes that promote growth is necessary. Without this growth-centric attitude, you’re prone to stagnancy and living in unhealthy, unproductive cycles in every aspect of your life.

5. They repeat trends, clichés, and other people's ideas instead of forming their own

You can almost always tell someone has no intelligence by their reliance on trends and cliches over original ideas and innovative thoughts. Intelligent people are naturally curious and creative, leading to more innovative, unique solutions and ideas, but their low-IQ counterparts simply regurgitate things they’ve already heard and seen.

Whether it’s copying another person’s self-expression or rephrasing someone’s idea in a work meeting to seek praise, they’re more interested in validation and attention than contributing ideas of substance to conversations and interactions.

6. They interrupt, mock, or seek attention during conversations

Whether it’s overstepping and interrupting someone in conversations or mocking someone’s opinions, people with low intelligence levels often seek attention at any cost. Typically prompted by low levels of social intelligence and awareness, as a study from the Frontiers in Psychiatry journal explains, these individuals cause more conflict and stress in usually simple, casual interactions.

Their sense of self-worth isn’t cultivated and fed by internal stimulation, curiosity, connection, and growth, as it often is for intelligent people, but by attention and reassurance from others.

7. They avoid discomfort and hard conversations at all costs

Many low-IQ people, who lack self-assuredness or the emotional intelligence to regulate their emotions, actively avoid discomfort to protect themselves. They run from conflict, avoid hard conversations, and get defensive when offered constructive criticism because they need comfort and validation to feel secure.

Unfortunately for these individuals, personal growth and development are impossible to achieve without a certain level of discomfort, according to psychologist Bruce Wilson. You have to grow self-awareness and emotional regulation skills to grow in your life, and without them, you’ll remain stuck in the same habits, cycles, and attitudes forever.

8. They believe headlines, rumors, and social media posts without questioning them

Compared to their intelligent counterparts, who often dive deeper into headlines and use critical-thinking skills to unmask fake news and conspiracy theories, low-IQ people are more likely to adopt them as “fact,” at least according to a study from the Current Directions in Psychological Science journal.

They accept everything they see on social media and any passing news headline as factual, without digging any deeper past the surface to do their own fact-checking or research.

9. They consistently make unrealistic plans and then cancel them

According to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, low-IQ people are more likely to make inaccurate predictions about the future. In fact, the study reveals that they’re more than twice as likely to be inaccurate as their intelligent counterparts.

Whether that’s making plans for the future from an ignorant lens or saying “yes” to plans that they actually can’t realistically make happen, it’s no surprise that you can tell someone has no intelligence by their tendency to consistently cancel plans.

From a lack of time management skills to a preference for immediate convenience and comfort, they sabotage their relationships with others by canceling and prompting disappointment.

10. They shut down nuanced conversations by invalidating other people's thoughts

When a low-intelligence person feels overshadowed or called out by someone with a “better thought” or more nuanced argument than they’re capable of providing, they’re prone to invalidating people’s worries and opinions.

They use phrases like “you’re overthinking it” or “it’s not that complicated” to protect their own self-image – knowing that they don’t have the critical-thinking skills to make space for disagreements and debates. Instead, they change the subject or deflect people’s input, making conversations less productive and inclusive for everyone.

11. They argue passionately without evidence and double down when proven wrong

Many people who lack intelligence have incredibly loud, misguidedly confident, strong opinions, but little evidence, research, or defense to actually back them up. They’re the people using “because I said so” and “it actually makes perfect sense” in defense of their arguments, even if they’re entirely inaccurate or plainly wrong.

Even if that means bringing down the productive, collaborative energy of a workplace or invalidating a loved one’s emotions in a conversation, you can almost always tell someone has no intelligence by these habits that are obvious once you see them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.