People who think they're superior to you almost always use these 11 phrases in casual conversations

Do you remember the last time you had a conversation that felt degrading? Like the person you were speaking to thought you were less intelligent than they were? It’s hurtful to experience this, especially when the person you’re talking to is someone special in your life.

Some people feel a natural superiority over others. A superiority complex can make forming relationships with these people complicated. They often make exaggerated claims to impress while bringing down others in the process. Whether they mean to or not, they can make those around them feel terrible about themselves. It can leave your self-esteem damaged. The best you can do in these situations is look past their words and understand they are not a reflection on you. When someone has a superiority complex, you’ll find they always say certain things in casual conversations.

1. ‘No offense but…’

If a sentence starts with ‘no offense,’ you can almost guarantee what follows will be offensive. People who think they are better than you may use this phrase as a buffer. They know what they’re about to say may hurt your feelings, but think giving this pretense will make it better. By now, most of us know that this phrase is a sign that someone thinks they are superior.

When someone feels superior to you, they may try to play it off as brutal honesty. This is the idea that what they’re saying, no matter how cruel, is being said to help you. They will claim they are just giving their honest opinion. However, they may think they are better than you.

2. ‘You wouldn’t understand’

Whether they act on it or not, most people think they are above average at thinking and decision-making. They believe they perform better at tasks than others. This can cause them to treat others as less than themselves. A superiority complex forms when they believe they’re smarter than everyone else.

Hearing someone say ‘You wouldn’t understand,’ is a hurtful statement. If they believe they are superior to you, they could be hinting that you are not smart enough to understand as they do. They are downplaying your intelligence while propping themselves up. They may find it hard to believe that anyone is smarter than them.

3. ‘Actually’

We have all shared something with the people in our lives. Whether it’s a funny story or a fun fact, we form social connections by sharing ourselves with others. It can be frustrating to say something and have it be shut down by someone who claims you are wrong. They may start the phrase with ‘actually…’ and correct you. They think they are the superior mind. They understand everything better and have a stronger memory.

Someone with a superiority complex may have an exaggerated vision of themselves. They think they are better than everyone in their lives. When someone like this says this phrase to you, it can be hard not to take it personally.

4. ‘It’s common sense, really’

Those who believe they are better than everyone else may talk about common sense often. They think everyone should process information the way that they do. Of course, that’s not possible. We all think differently. When they use this phrase, they are trying to make you feel less than.

Believe it or not, the idea of common sense is a myth. It’s largely based on what one person considers to be the norm. Since we all have different interpretations of life around us, someone telling us we need more common sense isn’t the insult they think it is.

5. ‘I used to do that too’

This phrase may sound like someone trying to connect with you. It can feel like they’re trying to find common ground. However, when someone believes they are superior to you, they may use this phrase in casual conversations with bad intentions. If they believe they know everything and are better than the world around them, they’ll find behavior that deviates from their own as unintelligent.

When they use this phrase, they could be disregarding your opinion or way of doing something. Saying this phrase in casual conversations can be a sign that they believe their way of doing things is better than yours. They may play it off like they used to do these things the same way, until they learned to be better.

6. ‘Aw, that’s cute’

When someone says this phrase in casual conversation, and not about an animal or a baby, you can almost be certain it’s an insult. This phrase can be used to show dismissive behavior. They think they are better than you, so anything you say and do is ‘cute,’ because it’s not intelligent enough. It’s frustrating to be spoken to like this. If someone is known to use this phrase, they may push all their friends away.

This phrase is easy to use when trying to dismiss someone’s opinion. When I think of this phrase, I picture an older sibling. When the younger sibling has an idea, the elder may say something condescending like, ‘Aw, that’s cute.’ They don’t like their opinion, and they’re going to make them feel bad for it in the process.

7. ‘Are you serious?’

Picture this. You are sharing a thought with someone close to you. You’re proud of your idea. However, the person fires back with ‘are you serious?’ Not only do they dislike what you said, but they also want you to know how stupid they thought it was. They are invalidating your thoughts.

“Some people use it intentionally as a tool to manipulate you by making you question your feelings. They might say something like: ‘I’m sure it wasn’t really that bad,’ says Brittany Carrico. “Others might do it unintentionally by trying to cheer you up in a stressful situation. This might sound like: ‘Everything happens for a reason’ or ‘It could be worse.’ Though this type of emotional invalidation is done by accident with well-meaning intentions, it doesn’t make it hurt any less.”

8. ‘You have no idea what you’re talking about’

Someone who has a superiority complex may look to disregard your intelligence. If they do not agree with you or think they have a better solution, they’ll use the phrase ‘you have no idea what you’re talking about’ in casual conversations. We tend to think of these individuals as know-it-alls. They believe they have the answers to everything. It’s frustrating to talk to them when they are quick to tell you how little you know.

While they may think they are superior to you, they could also be dealing with an underlying insecurity. They could be trying to overcompensate for their lack of faith in themselves, playing it off as if they are better than you could ever be.

9. ‘To each their own’

This phrase may seem like a kind way to say agree to disagree, but it can pack a punch. Imagine you are talking to someone. They are very proud of their fashion sense. You are telling them about your outfit or a new item you just bought. You’re excited about it, but they quickly shut you down by saying, ‘To each their own.’

They are clearly trying to tell you that they do not like what you do, or would never be caught thinking or wearing what you’re telling them about. It can make you feel belittled. They may believe their opinions are superior to yours.

10. ‘That’s not how that works’

If someone feels like they are far superior to you, they may use phrases to dismiss your ideology. They want to prove that they are smarter than you. If you’re having a conversation and they begin to disagree, they may say, ‘That’s not how that works.’ It’s an easy way to dismiss you. At the same time, they are hinting that they know more than you do.

Some people struggle to see outside of their own train of thought. They are too self-centered to see how others think. They see themselves as superior, and may treat you accordingly.

11. ‘Trust me’

Sometimes it’s reassuring to hear this phrase from someone. They can say this to reassure you. While it can make you feel loved and supported, when said with bad intentions, it can have the opposite effect. Someone who believes they are better than you may use this phrase to try to prove you wrong. They may not be able to imagine that you have the correct answer to something. Instead, they’ll say ‘trust me’ to show that they are better than you.

“A superiority complex is a belief that your abilities or accomplishments are somehow dramatically better than other people’s. People with a superiority complex may be condescending, smug, or mean to other people who don’t agree with them,” says Smitha Bhandari, MD, for WebMD. They will say ‘trust me’ to be condescending. You need to think the same, or they will be upset with you.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.