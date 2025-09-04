Conformity and competence are traditionally described to be fundamental traits in a good person, according to a study from the Journal of Cross-Cultural Psychology, but there's a lot more nuance to what makes someone "good." Whether it's empathy, emotional intelligence, or thoughtfulness, the men who make the best friends, partners, and co-workers tend to harbor a unique set of traits and behaviors.

From expressing gratitude, to apologizing genuinely, and even helping other people without expecting anything in return, men often reveal their good intentions in conversation. Even when it comes to how they speak and what they say, if a man uses these phrases, he's probably a very good person.

If a man uses these 11 phrases, he's probably a very good person

1. 'Thank you'

Many studies reveal that men have the most to gain from indulging in gratitude practices like journaling and expressing thanks, but often struggle to make it a priority in their everyday lives. Whether it's talking to a partner or navigating the workplace, expressing gratitude is how men truly connect with others, so when it's not a daily ritual, disconnection is inevitable.

However, if a man uses phrases like "thank you" or "I appreciate you" often, he's probably a very good person. He's not only self-aware enough to realize that expressing gratitude bolsters his health and happiness, but empathetic in a way that encourages him to share those positive feelings and support with others.

2. 'How can I help?'

Even if it's uncomfortable to ask for, receive, or even offer help, a study from Psychosomatic Medicine suggests that it bonds people closer together — simultaneously ensuring people feel "needed," but also supported by their friends, neighbors, and peers.

That's why phrases like "How can I help?" or even "Can I ask for help?" are powerful signs that a man is a very good person. Not only is he clearly internally gratified, self-aware, and self-assured enough to ask for help, but he's also willing to put his own needs and time to the side to offer it to others.

3. 'I'm proud of you'

Sharing in someone else's joy and celebrating their success without resentment or envy can genuinely bolster your life satisfaction, happiness, and closeness with others. According to a study from Psychological Science, empathy plays a large role in this skill for men, giving them the tools to engage in kind acts as they navigate life and relationships.

So, even if things like "I'm proud of you" or "congratulations" seem subtle, if a man uses these phrases regularly, he's probably a very good person.

4. 'You're right'

Especially for men, taking accountability for mistakes, learning from other people, and apologizing can be incredibly difficult in a society that pressures them to maintain dominance and misguided masculinity in their relationships. Many men view making mistakes or owning up to them as a sign of "weakness" or "failure," even if research shows that engaging in these behaviors actually increases their social likeability and competence.

These behaviors also give men the opportunity to leverage social interaction for learning — opening them up to a world of vast experiences, perspectives, and connections that they'd otherwise never see.

5. 'I'm sorry'

In addition to owning up to mistakes, asking for help, and learning from others, if a man uses phrases like "I'm sorry" often, he's probably a very good person. It takes a lot of self-assuredness, trust, and internal stability to genuinely apologize to people, especially after arguments you don't agree with, or in the face of someone you may not like, when you've hurt them.

However, seeking and offering forgiveness is fundamental to psychological well-being and general health, according to a study from the Journal of Religion and Health, so good men aren't just putting themselves out of their comfort zone for other people's sake, but also for their own health.

6. 'Tell me more'

Especially in a society dominated by hustle, power, and dominance, leveraging intentional, intuitive, and engaged behaviors like active listening can be easily overlooked. That's why vulnerability and active listening are such powerful tools for men — both in their relationships and in the workplace — because they offer opportunities for them to connect with and learn from people on another level.

If a man uses phrases like "tell me more" or asks thoughtful questions to show that he's listening, chances are he's a very good person who cares more about connection and intentionality than dominance or power.

Not only is it intriguing and thoughtful for the person who's actively listening, a study from Social Neuroscience argues that when the person speaking believes others are engaged, they also experience a range of social, emotional, and general health benefits.

7. 'I believe in you'

Alongside celebrating achievements with their friends and partners, men who actively support others in achieving their goals and dreams tend to cultivate better relationships. Not only that, actively helping others without expectation builds their own personal self-esteem and confidence, similar to the way other small acts of kindness and thoughtfulness would.

Even if it's a phrase as simple as "I believe in you" or "you got this," they're powerful signs that a man is a truly good person who's not afraid to put his own insecurities, desires, and needs to the side for the sake of social support.

8. 'I'll make time'

Even if it seems like there's no time in the world amid a chaotic schedule, we always make time for the people and things that we love. Whether it's a FaceTime call, a quick text message, a weekend date, or showing up for an important event, if a man uses a phrase like "I'll make time," he's probably a very good person.

Of course, simply having leisure time and the freedom to spend it however you want is a luxury that not everyone has, but effort is something that everyone is capable of putting into their relationships. It might take more energy, effort, planning, and intention, but a truly good man is willing to sacrifice some of those things to ensure everyone in their life feels heard, seen, and loved.

9. 'I'm so happy for you'

Even if a man is struggling with his own insecurities, achievements, or self-esteem, showing appreciation and excitement for others is a sign that he's a truly good person. He doesn't let his natural internal jealousy or subtle insecurities sabotage his empathy toward others, even if they've achieved something that he personally has not.

Leadership mentor Murielle Marie argues that the key to being happy with others and overcoming jealousy is to prioritize self-care and growth. Even if you're not achieving your big goals and making progress in the moment, it's still possible to cultivate a strong internal sense of self, which is exactly what these great men do.

10. 'I'm here for you'

Even in situations where their friends are making poor choices or their family member is going through a hard time, using phrases like "I'm here for you" to support them, rather than immediately judging or criticizing them, is a sign of a truly good person.

Especially early in life, this kind of interpersonal support and intentionality has strong influences on mental and physical health, according to a study from BMJ Open. Whether it's a male friendship, a co-working relationship, or simply an internal connection with yourself, offering and accepting support is wildly important.

11. 'What do you think?'

Whether it's at work or at home, men who are truly good people and care about offering safe spaces to others will regularly use phrases like "What do you think?" to draw other people in. They're not only intentional and intuitive enough to stay engaged when others are speaking, they find ways to make conversations and social interactions more comfortable for everyone.

Some experts suggest that many men also have greater "holistic intuition" than women, giving them the tools and mindsets needed to support others, engage in healthy conversations, and craft safe spaces for everyone to enjoy.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.