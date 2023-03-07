How To Use 'The Mirror Method' To Shift Into Your Desired Reality

Reality shifting has become quite the trend on social media these days, especially on TikTok. There are so many different techniques and methods people have developed in order to help achieve a "shift" in their desired reality.

There's the Julia method, sunni method, piano method, even an Alice in Wonderland method, along with so many more to learn and try. It's great because if one method doesn't work for you, there's bound to be one out there that does.

One method you may not have heard of is the mirror method.

What is the mirror method for reality shifting?

The mirror method is a manifestation and shifting method designed to include a mirror in the process. Mirrors are said to be portals to potential "other worlds," worlds that can be parallel realities that you can visit by shifting.

So, for the mirror method, you use the mirror to help visualize your desired reality, intending to "switch places" with your reflection.

There's no scripting involved in this method; instead, it leans heavily on intention and visualization. This makes the mirror method for shifting incredibly simple and great for beginners.

Here’s how to do the mirror method in 7 steps.

1. Find a mirror.

With the mirror method, you are going to need a mirror to look into. The larger the mirror, the better.

Ideally, you want a mirror you could "walk through," so a full-length mirror would be the best option. However, if you don't have one, you can use any mirror where you can see at least your top half (i.e., your torso) clearly and comfortably.

2. Try the method at night.

The best time to try this shifting method is during the ungodly hours of the night. That is, from midnight to 3 a.m.

The world is often quiet during this time, and the energy and vibrations are undisturbed. You can still attempt this method during the day, but the best results occur during that three-hour period.

3. Set your intention.

Before you go into any reality shifting process, you should always have your intention set. This is where you visualize your desired reality or version of yourself you wish to shift to.

It can be the version of you that's rich or has a loving partner. It can be a reality where you live in another place than you do now. It can be anything you wish to manifest.

You don't need to write any of this down as long as you see it clearly in your mind.

4. Turn off the lights.

This step isn't always necessary; you can leave the lights on if you get spooked easily. The darkness simply helps you focus and eliminates distractions.

If you choose to turn off the lights, light a candle and place it between you and the mirror.

Pro tip: Decrease the noise level in the room. Don't play music or subliminals. The quieter, the better.

5. Sit down and relax.

Next, sit down facing the mirror so you can see yourself. Relax and clear your mind.

Prepare to shift into your desired reality by meditating and calming yourself. You should always be comfortable going into a shift; if you're not, take the time to relax your body and mind.

6. Concentrate on your reflection.

Once you are calm, open your eyes and look at your reflection. Focus on the outline of it, the way it moves, how it looks, and the way it breathes.

Use your perception to view your reflection as your desired self living in your desired reality. Believe that your reflection isn't a reflection at all, but another person.

Pro tip: Try to talk your reflection in order to cement the idea that they are another person.

7. Switch places.

Now, you need to start focusing on the shift. Imagine switching places with your desired self as you put your hands on the mirror.

This step can take some time and some may not be able to do it on the first try. But don't give up or lose hope. You can repeat affirmations or count to 100 in your head to help you stay positive and confident that you will shift.

This step is where you will begin to feel shifting symptoms like lightheadedness or tingling sensations. That means that you have shifted!

Deauna Roane is an associate editor for YourTango who covers pop culture, lifestyle, astrology, and relationship topics. She's had bylines in Emerson College's literary magazine, Generic and MSN.