Why TikTokers Are Visualizing Playing The Piano To 'Shift' Their Reality

Reality shifting is a popular topic that is captivating social media and the internet. You can find guided meditations for reality shifting along with hundreds of TikToks explaining different techniques you can use.

For those who are not sure what reality shifting is, it's pretty self-explanatory. The concept revolves around how you shift your reality to a parallel timeline to the one we live in now. Essentially, you're moving yourself to a different life where you have what you desire most.

One reality shifting method that is great for music lovers (or anyone, really) is the piano method.

What is the piano method for shifting?

The piano method is a reality shifting technique that relies heavily on the visualization of an instrument (usually a piano).

The whole process of shifting involves getting lost in a song you play upon the instrument. This allows you to relax and focus at the same time for you to shift to your DR, or desired reality.

The method is pretty simple and only has a few steps involved. This technique is especially great for those who have a strong connection to music. It's also one of the few methods that doesn't require any scripting. It was created by Amino user cassie! in September 2020.

Here's how to do the piano method in 7 steps.

1. Meditate and put on subliminals.

The first thing you have to do when shifting realities using the piano method is to get into a comfortable position. Relax your body and your mind. To do this, try to meditate for about 5-10 minutes.

You can find several guided meditations on YouTube to help you if you are a beginner. Then TikToker EmilyInTheMultiverse suggests putting on subliminals, specifically epsilon waves.

2. Visualize a large room.

Once you feel totally relaxed, close your eyes and imagine a very large room. The room can be decorated however you wish, but it needs to be big enough to hold many people.

As you visualize, imagine people coming into the big room chattering, clinking glasses, and making usual noises you'd hear in large groups.

The room should be vibrating with excitement and anticipation. Then, an instrument will appear in the very middle of the room. Often, it is a grand piano, but you can use any musical instrument you feel connected to.

3. Play the instrument.

Once you see the piano, start playing it, or whatever instrument you've visualized. While you're playing the piano, the song you play must be your only concern, your only focus.

The people disappear into the background, and all you will hear and feel is the song you are playing.

Once the song is done, take a bow to the ferocious applause, saying, "It’s time for me to go home."

4. Follow your comfort character out of the room.

Your comfort character from your desired reality should then appear and take your hand. The character will lead you out of the large room, and you will walk into a corridor filled with doors.

You should then arrive at the end of the hall, and see a dark brown door with a gold handle and a bright white light behind it. Your comfort character will say, "Welcome home."

5. Open the door.

After your comfort character says this, open the door and walk into the light. Once you begin walking through a door over the threshold, you should be surrounded by stars. You should feel at ease.

6. Repeat affirmations.

While you're in this calm, relaxed place, close your eyes and recite affirmations. They should center around confidently shifting to your desired reality.

Phrases can include: "I am shifting," "I am capable of shifting," "I am coming to my desired reality," or similar affirmations.

7. Fall asleep or shift.

After reciting your affirmations, you can take it two ways. You can either fall asleep and wake up in your desired reality, or you can open your eyes and appear in your desired reality.

The choice is up to you.

