The Art Of True Happiness: 5 Simple Ways To Live A Happy, Peaceful Life

Is it possible to be happy and sad at the same time? Absolutely, once you understand that happiness isn't just a fleeting emotion, but something much deeper. Most of us chase momentary highs thinking happiness means always feeling good. But this emotional roller coaster leaves us exhausted and sensing something is still missing. These pleasant feelings come and go like weather, and pinning our happiness to them means we're always grasping for the next fix.

True happiness lives in a different realm entirely. It's not just the opposite of sadness, it's the quiet contentment of living aligned with your values, regardless of whether today brought laughter or tears. This deeper happiness asks us to accept life's full spectrum while building something meaningful despite the inevitable ups and downs. When you cultivate this foundation, those temporary emotions become waves on the surface of a much calmer, more peaceful ocean. These five simple approaches will help you build genuine happiness that can weather any storm.

Here are 5 simple ways to live a happy, peaceful life:

1. Be clear about what you value

I am not speaking about goals such as owning your own home or being a multi-millionaire. Once you accomplish goals, you will feel a sense of accomplishment, but that is not a guarantee of happiness. The real issue is what kind of person do you want to be? What values will you embody in your life?

Think about what kind of person you want to be in various contexts, such as spouse or partner, parent, sibling, worker, employer, or citizen of your community. Look at other domains of your life, considering, for example, how education, intimacy, recreation, and physical health are important to you, and how you behave in relation to each.

2. Make a list of things that align with those values

For example, if you want to be a loving spouse, what are the loving actions that you need to be doing consistently to really see yourself and be seen by others as a loving person?

Your values act as a guide for what is most important to you, providing a sense of purpose and meaning in life. Research on prioritizing positivity explained that by identifying and acting on these values, you create a life that resonates with your deepest convictions. Feeling that you are living a life true to yourself is a powerful contributor to lasting happiness.

3. Look for things to do that will allow for connection or meaning

Do enjoyable things that are in line with your values. Be wary of doing things just because others tell you it will be fun. Understand that there may be times when valuing consistent action may be difficult or unpleasant, such as when you support a friend through difficult times.

The broaden-and-build theory of positive emotions suggests that experiencing positive emotions broadens our mindset and actions, which in turn helps us build lasting personal resources. Pursuing meaningful goals can help individuals build resilience to stress and adversity. By focusing on a larger purpose, people can find higher life satisfaction even when facing difficulties.

4. Cultivate the qualities you have identified as important

Using meditation and imagery can be very helpful for this aspect of personal growth. For example, to cultivate gratitude, think about all you receive as a benefit for your body (air, food, clothing, shelter, care for your body) and for your spirit (companionship, support, love, guidance, education).

Research shows that engaging in virtuous activities like volunteer work and pursuing valued goals promotes personal growth and leads to higher well-being and life satisfaction. The belief that abilities and intelligence can grow through effort and perseverance turns challenges into opportunities rather than setbacks.

5. Be mindful when you're caught in a trap of negative thoughts

Pausing briefly, focus attention on your breath and body. Then, determine what you can do next to move in one of your valued directions or to cultivate a desired positive quality.

Research confirms that this type of intervention can significantly improve the constant, cyclical rehashing of negative thoughts about the past. The practice teaches you to direct attention to the present, breaking the automatic loop that sustains rumination and fuels depression and anxiety.

These five ways to cultivate happiness are part of a program of increasing your psychological flexibility. How to better cope with stress, sadness, interpersonal challenges, health issues, and all the unavoidable bumps of life is something that can be learned.

Dr.Yaacov Kravitz received his doctorate (Ed.D.) in Psychoeducational Processes from Temple University and uses Cognitive Behavior Therapy and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy to help his clients live their best lives.