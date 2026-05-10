The act of experiencing someone going "no contact" with you can be traumatizing for anyone, but it seems to be especially the case for highly intelligent people. There's been a recent trend of people deciding to cut ties with loved ones in their lives for a plethora of reasons. According to a survey conducted by Talker Research and therapy platform Talkspace, nearly two in five Americans (38%) say they have gone "no contact" with a friend or family member within the past year.

It's rarely a decision made lightly for those that do it, but for others on the receiving end, it can feel even more jarring. Highly intelligent people react in very specific ways when someone goes no contact all of a sudden, and since they operate on a level where everything is analytical and well-thought out, the lack of explanation usually leads to more questions. That drives them crazy, which is why they tend to react in interesting ways when someone suddenly stops including them in their life.

Highly intelligent people react in 10 specific ways when someone goes no contact all of a sudden

1. They don't immediately take it personally

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Highly intelligent people may take a moment before actually reacting when someone cuts off contact with them suddenly. At first, they may recognize that someone choosing to go no contact with them says more about how the other person may be feeling than it does about their own personal feelings.

Rather than spiraling into a thought-pattern where they begin criticizing their own behaviors and patterns, they give themselves a moment to think about things without letting their emotions cloud their judgment fully.

Experts have explained that someone choosing to go no contact is only trying to preserve their own well-being. Highly intelligent people see that and, as much as it may hurt and spark questions, they understand they can't just jump to conclusions straightaway.

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2. They talk it out with one trusted person

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There's only so much ruminating a highly intelligent person can do on their own before they need to confide in someone else. They may have their therapist on speed dial, but they would also like to just talk to that one close friend they have.

It's not to gossip but to check-in, maybe get some perspective from what they think, and unpack how they're feeling. Being able to have that outside perspective helps them from overanalyzing things and staying up overthinking constantly. While they can't go talk to the person who has just cut off contact, they can still share their feelings to someone else in their life.

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3. They resist stalking every social media move

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As tempting as it probably sounds for them to deep-dive on the person's social media page who just cut contact with them, they resist. They may briefly click on their profile but they never let themselves get sucked down the rabbit hole of looking at their every move. They know doing that will only create more questions that they will never know the answers to.

On top of that, it'll really only make them feel worse. As much as someone going no contact with them feel terrible, they know that it's important to feel their emotions and just move on. There's nothing they can do to change it, but stalking them on social media only makes those feelings worse.

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4. They analyze patterns leading up to it

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Rather than spending all their time thinking about how it's suddenly gone quiet on someone else's end, highly intelligent people will run through all their latest encounters with that person who cut off contact all of a sudden.

In their mind, they're trying to see if there were any signs that could have foretold that disconnection was going to happen in the first place. They're sifting through past conversations that may have explained their behavior and maybe even foreshadowed the tension.

Usually, there are things that have happened before someone chooses to go no contact, that vary from seeking out professional help to trusting their gut. As much as highly intelligent people are seeking those signs, they're usually invisible to the person suddenly being cut off.

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5. They respect the boundary, even if it hurts

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Even when it feels unfair and abrupt when someone cuts off contact with them, highly intelligent people will never try to change the other person's mind. They may want closure and answers quite badly, but it will never outweigh the fact that they understand it's someone drawing a boundary and that needs to be respected, no matter what.

If they want to someday salvage that relationship, the best thing for them to do is honor the other person's decision to go no contact in the first place because of the fact that boundaries exist as a way to protect relationships and lead to some kind of healthy dynamic in the future. As much as it hurts, they resist the urge to step right over it.

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6. They keep their routine intact

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Despite the sudden change that has happened, they don't let it completely derail their daily routines. In fact, being able to stick to those routines is what's keeping them sane and still functioning. As much as they're hurting inside, being able to depend on the little things prove to be a great distraction.

That means they aren't skipping their workouts once they get home from work and they're forcing themselves to make dinner at the end of the day even though they just want to order in. Those little bits of their routine help keep their life moving instead of ruminating on the absence of someone in their life.

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7. They regulate their emotional responses

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Rather than just reacting in some kind of impulsive way that makes the lack of contact even worse, they take the time to feel how they feel. They don't rush the process of feeling confused, disappointed, sad, or even angry. But they don't let those emotions take over and rule how they respond to that person.

Responding with those emotions leading the charge will not only reinforce that the other person made the right call cutting off contact, but it will further sour the relationship altogether. Their power of being able to properly regulate their emotions means that, hopefully down the line, they can mend fences and continue to have positive, healthy relationships with other people.

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8. They notice if this is a pattern for them

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Having someone suddenly cut off contact doesn't feel good at all, but highly intelligent people usually end up doing a bit of self-reflecting after the fact. They make sure to sit down and think about if this kind of thing has happened to them before. Not only that, but they start to look inward at their own behavior.

Someone going no contact with them isn't coming out of the blue. They must have done something too, and as painful as that is to admit, they know that by doing so they can hopefully prevent it from happening again. Breaking patterns moving forward means they can let the past go and eventually grow as well.

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9. They avoid creating dramatic narratives

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Highly intelligent people are not always going to assume the worst-case scenario of why someone chose to cut off contact with them. They aren't looking for hidden motives or thinking that it's an act of betrayal. Sure, it'll hurt their feelings because they are only human, but they try to avoid going down the rabbit hole and inventing stories that paint the other person in a negative light.

Someone choosing to end a relationship with a loved one, whether it's family member or friend, usually comes from a place of grief and hurt that they can't explain. It's not coming from a petty decision or wanting to hurt someone else just as much as they're hurting. Highly intelligent people recognize that and would rather not cause any more distress for them.

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10. They don't make it a story to tell everyone

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Besides that one trusted person in their life they confide in about the situation, intelligent people aren't making it a habit to talk about it with everyone. Mostly from a lens of wanting to gossip and talk negatively about the other person, they would rather avoid stirring the pot.

They're incredibly selective about who gets to hear what's going on because keeping it to those few people helps them process it better. On top of that, they aren't trying to put their own business out like that either. The situation is between them and the other person, not every single person they come across.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.