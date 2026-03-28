It’s just not possible to like and get along with everyone you meet. Feeling like you absolutely hate someone is a bit different, though. Mental health expert Sanjana Gupta noted that feeling hatred is something you learn to do with time, as no one is really born that way. And feeling like you hate someone often says more about you than it does about that other person.

Still, it’s natural to feel hatred from time to time. Even those who actively work against it may feel a sense of animosity towards some people. However, there are a few select people who don’t seem to hate anyone, and it shows through their personality. People who can’t seem to hate anyone because they understand what makes them the way they are usually have certain highly intelligent traits. And they’re able to understand even the most annoying of people and put any bad feelings they have for them aside.

People who can’t seem to hate anyone because they understand what makes them the way they are usually have 11 highly intelligent traits

1. They're empathetic

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Empathy and understanding really go hand in hand, so it makes sense that someone who just can’t hate anyone would be very empathetic. Describing empathy, social psychology professor Sara Konrath said, “It’s a cognitive style of perspective taking where someone imagines another person’s perspective, reads their emotions, and can understand them in general.”

If someone can truly understand why another person is the way they are and see past their perceived bad qualities, it means they’re viewing them with a lot of empathy. They don’t necessarily ignore the frustrating parts of that person’s personality, but they do understand that that isn’t the whole picture of who they are. This makes them less likely to hate them.

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2. They're forgiving

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If someone just can’t seem to hate people, because they understand what makes them the way they are, there’s a good chance that they’re also forgiving. Even the kindest people with the best hearts can’t completely avoid finding the flaws in others, but some people are much better at accepting those flaws as a part of human nature and learning to coexist with them.

Often, we think of forgiveness as something we give to others, which is true. But it also benefits us. Psychiatrist Abigail Brenner explained that when you forgive, “the energy and emotion you have so deeply invested in a certain person/situation is now free to be moved to someone/something that is positive for your growth and emotional, psychological, and physical health.”

Being open-minded and willing to move on from people’s mistakes is a wonderful thing you can do for them, but it also frees your heart from becoming resentful, which will just drag you down.

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3. They see potential

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Some people are able to see the potential in others in a way that many can’t. Instead of letting a person’s mistakes and faults cloud their view, they understand that that person still has the capacity to do a lot of good. They don’t hate them because they understand how much they are capable of, no matter what their past actions say.

Seeing the potential in another person doesn’t mean you’re just doing something nice for them. Instead, it’s also likely to make you feel happier, and like you can accept your own potential as well. In this way, someone is truly understanding what makes another person who they are because they see past the obvious and superficial.

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4. They're not judgmental

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The world could benefit from a little less judgment, which is something that people who don’t hate anyone are really good at. They don’t just ignore or choose not to see what someone does wrong, but instead make a conscious effort to not label people based on those things. They know there’s more to a person, and they don’t deserve to be defined by their worst moments.

A 2023 study noted that this benefits people in their busy professional lives, as well as their personal lives. “Those who can remain mindful of the present moment and adopt a non-judgmental posture towards others will enjoy greater peace and joy,” researchers said. By not succumbing to judgment, these people are not only choosing to not hate, but to be happier as well.

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5. They know that nobody is perfect

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For a lot of people, it’s easy to understand that they themselves are not perfect and should not be expected to be such. It can be harder to apply that principle to others, though, especially when we tend to hold them to a higher standard. People who don’t hate anyone understand that this isn’t just true for themselves, but for everyone. No one can possibly be perfect, and that’s OK.

In such a competitive, comparison-filled world, it’s easy to get caught up in the desire for everything to be perfect, including yourself and others. But as counterintuitive as it may seem, this is actually pointless. True happiness comes from a life built on love, which makes room for mistakes. You shouldn’t hold yourself to an impossible standard, and you shouldn’t hold other people to it either.

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6. They're peacemakers

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The world we live in often feels anything but peaceful. Individuals can still make the personal choice to cultivate as much peace as possible by rejecting conflict and respecting others’ opinions, though. Seeking peace isn’t just about the big picture, but also affects people on a personal level.

Someone who chooses to be a peacemaker is much less likely to hate others because they’re choosing to focus on benevolent emotions. They know that being hateful leads to greater conflict and misunderstanding, so they don’t want to spread more of that in the world. They may not understand everything other people do, but they do choose not to hate them for it.

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7. They know actions don't define a person

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A lot of people look at others’ actions and choose to let their behavior determine how they view them. But the truth is that even if someone makes a really big mistake, that still doesn’t define who they are as a person. Everyone messes up, and it would be unfair to base someone’s entire identity on their worst day, which people who can’t hate anyone because they understand what makes them the way they are know well.

Society loves labels, and people like to think they know who you are based on something as simple as your occupation or political affiliation. This isn’t an accurate picture of who someone is. Psychology writer Melissa Kirk said, “It’s important that we take the time to define ourselves in a realistic, expansive way, and that we see clearly when others are trying to define us in their own terms or in relation to what they want us to be.”

A person’s identity is completely independent from basic labels, and from their actions. People who just don’t hate others have come to understand that well.

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8. They have a long-term perspective

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Perspective can sound like it’s an abstract concept that doesn’t really have a huge impact on your day-to-day life, but experts disagree. The perspective you have actually influences every choice you make. Perspective is usually based on your personal experiences and style of thinking.

People who tend to not hate anyone because they understand what makes them the way they are are better about having a long-term perspective. Looking at life through a short-term view, it’s very easy to see a mistake someone else made and think it’s the end of the world.

With a long-term perspective, people are able to see who a person has been for their whole life, not just in one single moment, and who they can become. This makes it easier for them to keep an open mind.

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9. They're emotionally regulated

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A person who has a short temper or lets their emotions really get to them might be more likely to feel a sense of hate for others. All it would take is one wrong move for them to feel like they aren’t on the same page. On the other hand, someone who can’t really seem to hate anyone is probably a strong emotional regulator.

All feelings come with different responses in the body, such as anger causing a higher blood pressure. People who lack strong emotional regulation skills are more prone to overreacting and irritability because they don’t process this as well as others. This would naturally lead to feeling like you hate people more, whereas someone with strong emotional regulation would be able to avoid that.

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10. They don't take things personally

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We all know at least one person who makes every situation all about themselves. This can extend to believing that others’ bad behavior is some kind of personal attack against them. In reality, that other person may just be having a bad day or feel particularly stressed. Their behavior isn’t personal at all, but some people still take it that way.

Someone who doesn’t hate people because they understand what makes them the way they are is probably not going to take things very personally. They understand that they’ll encounter people who aren’t at their best, and they also know that that has nothing to do with them. Other people’s behavior almost always has more to do with them than it does you, even if you’re the recipient of it. You don’t have to be offended by it.

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11. They want to have strong relationships

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There’s a pretty good chance that people who can’t seem to hate anyone choose to have that mindset so they can maintain strong relationships and connections with others. The more you love someone, the easier it is to move in the opposite emotional direction and hate them. You can’t build a solid relationship on a foundation of hate, though.

There are some situations in which someone really hurts you where it’s simply not wise or healthy to stay close to them. But hating someone over the little things is a sure way to not have a good relationship with them, if you have any relationship at all. People who don’t hate others let their desire for strong relationships be their guide instead of any annoyances or pettiness.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.