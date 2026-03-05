Some studies suggest that we immediately judge and make assumptions about people from micro-facial expressions. Others, like one from Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, argue that the context, energy, and environment of a person are far more important for decoding how they feel than their faces.

However, some people are so animated and honest in their expression that it's clear how they feel. From blatant honesty to a sense of inner security, people whose faces give away every emotion they feel almost always have certain highly intelligent traits.

People whose faces give away every emotion they feel almost always have these 10 highly intelligent traits

1. They're active listeners

Today is Tuesday | Shutterstock

When people have the highly intelligent trait of being an active listener, it reads all over their faces. From open body language to strong eye contact, and a reaffirming sense of attention with the person speaking, if they're in a conversation, they're aiming to make them feel valued and seen.

While these subtle facial expressions and nonverbal cues are often subtle and quiet, it's usually clear they're listening simply by their attentiveness.

Advertisement

2. They're honest

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

While honesty isn't always the "best policy" in some cases, as a study from Current Opinion in Psychology suggests, people whose faces give away every emotion they feel almost always have the intelligent trait of openness. They can't help but live honestly, because their emotions, face, and intentions lead with a kind of openness that most people lack.

If they're feeling an emotion, they're acknowledging it, and it's affecting how they interact with others. There are no filters, no masks, and no performances, because they're honest with themselves and the world.

Advertisement

3. They're naturally intuitive

fizkes | Shutterstock

Naturally intuitive people often notice things that other people miss, sense group dynamics, and feel people's emotions before they have a chance to express them with words. Of course, their faces give away every emotion they're feeling, because they're experiencing them through energy and their physical bodies.

Especially for women, who are often wired to be more intuitive thinkers than others, this natural guide and intuition are some of the highly intelligent traits that craft their authenticity and social presence.

Advertisement

4. They're self-assured

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

People who have strong boundaries, know what they're deserving of, and demand respect from others are often easy to read. They're not afraid to say how they feel, but their facial expressions in the face of overconfidence, disrespect, or cruelty are impossible to hide.

They're easily annoyed when someone runs from accountability. They're shocked when someone tries to take advantage of them. They're clearly upset when someone feels empowered to act entitled in their presence. Of course, they'll set their boundaries with words if they need to, but for the most part, people notice their shift in energy and facial expressions immediately.

Advertisement

5. They refuse to bottle up emotions

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Instead of running from discomfort, highly intelligent people feel things and make space to acknowledge their emotions in the present moment. Even if that means everyone around them notices the shift in their faces or the facial expressions that remind people how they feel, they'd prefer to express themselves openly than run from their own vulnerability and humanity.

Thankfully, their expression of these emotions protects them from all of the consequences of suppressed feelings. As a study from Health Psychology Review explains, emotional suppression can quickly lead to all kinds of internal struggles, from physical illness to psychological distress.

Advertisement

6. They're joyful

Maria Markevich | Shutterstock

While intelligent people are often pessimistic in their lives, worried about the worst-case scenario with their deep-thinking minds, that doesn't mean they're not also willing to let in joy. In fact, part of the reason why they make space for others in conversation and stay quiet while everyone else speaks is to appreciate the best parts of social interactions.

Especially when they're not speaking, it's clear they're happy, affirmed, and joyful, because their faces do all the talking for them. Whether it's a subtle smile, a genuine laugh, or the way their eyes light up when a topic they love comes up in conversation, their face gives away most of the emotions they're feeling inside.

Advertisement

7. They don't play games

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

According to a study from the University of Oxford, intelligent people are more likely to quickly trust others, which explains why they're not interested in playing any mind games. If they have something to say or an emotion to reveal, they're not interested in editing it down or filtering it to be more agreeable. They feel safe to be honest.

While they may eventually verbalize how they're feeling out loud, their faces often do it for them. Especially as they appreciate the quiet space in conversations that most smart people do, their facial expressions are the first pieces of evidence about their trust and honesty.

Advertisement

8. They feel things in their body

Jelena Stanojkovic | Shutterstock

Despite often being misunderstood by other people in our individualistic world, people with beautiful, deeply feeling minds often express their emotions through physical movement, facial expressions, and action. Especially if they don't necessarily have the words to verbalize what they're feeling, it's these actions and visual elements in conversations that quickly reveal how they feel.

Whether it's stress that manifests itself as tension in their jaw or a sense of joy that lights up their eyes, their faces give away every emotion they're feeling in conversations and interactions.

Advertisement

9. They're incredibly creative

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

People whose faces give away every emotion they feel are highly creative, usually because of their depth of vulnerability and emotion. Creative people naturally feel things more deeply than others and tend to be more empathetic.

They see other people, humanity, and meaning in artwork, but also in their innovative thinking styles and hobbies. So, of course, their emotions need space to be released and regulated, and for some, that's their facial expressions.

Advertisement

10. They're open and vulnerable

wee dezign | Shutterstock

Instead of avoiding hard conversations and suppressing complex emotions, people who lean into openness and vulnerability tend to express themselves through more than just their words. They're not physically closed off with cold body language or avoidant when someone brings up their emotions, but attentive and interested.

This vulnerability is just one of the highly intelligent traits that allow these people to build strong connections and meaningful relationships.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.