In a friend group, there's always that one person who loves to state the obvious, but sometimes it's helpful. These types of people use their common sense when trying to solve a problem or plan something, and they say things that many people often forget to even consider.

Whether that's figuring out how to play a new board game or finishing a group project, people who are smart in a common-sense way say phrases normal people would never think to say because they cut straight to the problem rather than wasting time on little details. They are often the only ones in a group that can easily find or push for an answer using their common sense, since collective common sense is rare.

People who are smart in a common sense way say these 11 phrases normal people never think to say

1. 'Let's double-check before we move forward'

Henri Mathieu-Saint-Laurent | Pexels

People who use common sense prefer to check something first rather than find out later that it was wrong all along and would need to start over. These types of people aim to prevent problems before they even have a chance to occur.

Double-checking is common across many professions. For example, in healthcare, it is intended to improve patient safety, and there have been some deadly outcomes that have been attributed to failures in double-checking.

Advertisement

2. 'What outcome do we want?'

Karola G | Pexels

It's important to know the end goal for any task or assignment, so the primary focus is on finding a solution or a plan to get there, rather than getting sidetracked by unnecessary curiosity and comments.

When working with others, it can also be beneficial to agree on a common goal, since more often than not, everyone is trying to solve different problems, which only leads to confusion and spending more time on a task than needed. It's better to streamline everyone's efforts, so the group doesn't run in circles and ends up with no real process.

Advertisement

3. 'Let's just ask'

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Sometimes, the easiest thing to do to figure out a problem is to ask someone who would know the solution or find ways to help you get there. People who don't actively use their common sense wouldn't even consider this an option and would rather make assumptions than ask for clarification.

When someone would rather take longer to reach a solution on their own than reach out for help, they might do so because of their ego. Admitting that they need help can be humbling.

Advertisement

4. 'I'd rather fix this now than later'

Marta Klement | Pexels

By using common sense, it's easy to spot problems early and take action to address them in the moment, so they don't escalate into bigger issues later. Being present in the moment and solving problems as they come up rather than saying phrases along the lines of 'We can do that later,' or 'That's a future me problem' can prevent a lot of other problems and future stress.

People who know there's a problem but always say they'll get around to fixing it when they have time spend more time working around that problem than it would take to actually fix it. It can also start to take up your attention as the problem lingers in the back of your mind.

Advertisement

5. 'Try seeing it from their perspective'

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Using common sense can, more often than not, help people avoid conflicts, and one way people do this is to ask themselves or others to view something from outside their own perspective. Although this might sound like an obvious suggestion, people can sometimes get so wrapped up in their own position on something that they don't take the time to think about anyone else's.

Doing this is not only challenging for those without common sense but also for those without empathy. When you are capable of taking a moment to understand a problem from someone else's perspective, problems can be resolved faster as solutions come to light.

Advertisement

6. 'Do we have everything we need before we start?'

Fauxels | Pexels

Spending a few extra minutes to make sure everything is prepped and ready before doing something can help prevent unnecessary delays and frustrations. People with common sense know it's better to double-check and make sure everything they need is ready before they start a task.

This phrase comes in handy when assembling new furniture from Ikea, cooking a recipe you saw online, or even working on a fun new craft. Having everything on hand and ready to use can make the process flow much more easily, with little to no stress.

Advertisement

7. 'How will this play out?'

Julia M Cameron | Pexels

People with common sense know the importance of thinking through how different situations will play out before they plan on taking action. Instead of acting impulsively or based on emotion, they take time to consider all the potential consequences, both good and bad.

Thinking ahead can help them make choices that benefit them and help avoid preventable situations. By thinking ahead, they can also intentionally prioritize their own goals to achieve success.

Advertisement

8. 'What can wait and what can't?'

MART PRODUCTION | Pexels

Prioritizing tasks that need to be completed in the moment and putting those that don't on the back burner can help save time and effort. Those with common sense often go about their assigned tasks this way to prevent burnout and avoid wasting time and energy on things that don't require it.

These types of people will never be seen juggling multiple things at once because they know that not everything needs to be done right away. By doing this, they also give their full attention to a single task without overlooking any mistakes.

Advertisement

9. 'Let's clean as we go'

Jep Gambardella | Pexels

People with common sense know that it's more efficient to clean up after themselves as they work, so that when they're done, they won't need to look back on the overwhelming mess they made. This rings especially true for cooks and anyone who works with their hands. By leaving a mess behind and ignoring it, it can ultimately slow their process down and even become dangerous.

Cleaning as you go can help create a healthier workplace, increase productivity, and reduce accidents, making it a win-win. People who practice this know how a small effort can go a long way.

Advertisement

10. 'Let's try the easy fix first'

Mikael Blomkvist | Pexels

Sometimes, choosing the most obvious solution is the easiest and fastest way to avoid hours of unnecessary stress and back-and-forth. Using common sense helps people realize that not every issue needs to be so complicated. Some problems have easy fixes that normal people often overlook because they assume the solution requires an overly complicated plan.

Living a simple and easy life means recognizing simple and easy solutions to life's problems. You become what you make your life to be.

Advertisement

11. 'I could use a second pair of eyes on this'

Fauxels | Pexels

When someone with common sense starts to overanalyze something to the point where it all looks the same, they know the easiest way to get clarity is to ask someone else to take a look. A fresh set of eyes can help this person catch mistakes that would have caused issues in the future or spot details that would have been overlooked.

People with common sense don't let their pride get in the way of asking for help, and they never assume that they have to do their work all on their own. While most people wait until the last minute to ask for help, those with common sense know that getting feedback early can help prevent any future mistakes and setbacks.

When someone always uses their common sense, they tend to get farther in life faster than others by finding the simplest, most useful solutions to life's problems.

Doreen Albuerne is a writer with a bachelor's degree in journalism, covering relationships, mental health, and lifestyle topics.