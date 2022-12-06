75 Happy Songs To Make You Smile & Feel Good

Life doesn’t always go according to plan, but it’s up to you to push forward and inspire yourself to keep going.

Music and music videos have the power to pick us up when we’re down and keep us on a high. Happy songs can transform your whole mood, so you need the right playlist to make sure that smile doesn't disappear.

Luckily, these happy songs that make you smile are perfect for any feel-good playlist.

Happy music is great for every occasion. On the days when you’re feeling your best, you need good tunes to soundtrack your joy. And on the days when things aren’t going your way, the happiest songs of all time can give you the encouragement to brush yourself off and try again.

If you’re looking for the perfect playlist to boost your mood, blast these tunes that are sure to put a smile on your face, and enjoy yourself.

75 Happy Songs That Will Make You Smile

1. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams

The clue is in the title. This is one of the most uplifting songs you’ll hear in your life. No surprise, it was the top-selling song in the U.S. in 2014.

“Can't nothing bring me down / My level's too high to bring me down / Because I'm happy”

2. “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake

This song was made for the "Trolls" movie, which is about tiny, adorable, endlessly happy creatures. So, it’s fitting that their anthem is just as optimistic as they are.

“Ooh, it's something magical / It's in the air, it's in my blood, it's rushing on / Don't need no reason, don't need control / I fly so high, no ceiling, when I'm in my zone”

3. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

The Grammy award-winning anthem will have you dancing after one verse. Keep that good feeling going all night!

“I'm too hot (hot damn) / Make a dragon wanna retire, man / I'm too hot (hot damn) / Say my name, you know who I am”

4. “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin

With unparalleled vocals, Aretha Franklin has a way of making you feel empowered, even on your down days.

“You make me feel so good inside / And I just wanna be close to you / You make me feel so alive”

5. “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

If this song doesn’t get you dancing, smiling, and laughing, I don’t know what will.

“Do you remember / The 21st night of September? / Love was changing the mind of pretenders / While chasing the clouds away”

6. “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons

This is a go-to when trying to get pumped up for a workout. It’s got a bass line that will make you feel ready to take on the world.

“They say you're basic, they say you're easy / You're always riding in the back seat / Now I'm smiling from the stage while / You were clapping in the nosebleeds”

7. “Sunday Best” by Surfaces

If a hug had a sound, it would be this song. It's just so uplifting.

“Ayy, feeling good, like I should / Went and took a walk around the neighborhood / Feeling blessed, never stressed / Got that sunshine on my Sunday best”

8. “Dancing Queen” by ABBA

DJs have been using this to get everyone on the dancefloor since 1976. You’re guaranteed to want to call up your girls and have a dance party after listening.

“Night is young and the music's high / With a bit of rock music, everything is fine / You're in the mood for a dance”

9. “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk The Moon

You heard the title: less talking, more dancing. This is such a feel-good tune to play at parties or solo dance marathons.

"Oh, don't you dare look back / Just keep your eyes on me / I said, 'You're holding back' / She said, 'Shut up and dance with me!'"

10. “Love on Top” by Beyoncé

This soulful tune is a joyful throwback to the Motown era. Just don’t try and hit the key change at the end... unless you’ve got pipes like Queen B.

“Now everybody ask me why I'm smiling out from ear to ear / But I know / Nothing's perfect but it's worth it / After fighting through my tears / And finally you put me first"

11. “Good As Hell” by Lizzo

Almost every song in Lizzo’s discography is a mood-booster, but this one, in particular, will have you hair-tossing and deleting your ex's number from your phone.

“Come now, come dry your eyes / You know you a star, you can touch the sky / I know that it's hard, but you have to try / If you need advice, let me simplify / If he don't love you anymore / Just walk your fine a** out the door”

12. “Shake It” by Metro Station

When Miley Cyrus’ older brother Trace blessed us with this anthem back in 2008, we were forever changed. The band may not have stayed together for long, but this tune still stands up against our other pop favorites.

“Tonight you're falling in love / Let me go now / This feeling's tearing me up / Here we go now”

13. “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus

Speaking of Miley, this breakout single really separated her from her "Hannah Montana" role and remains one of her most popular, uplifting songs to date.

“So I put my hands up / They're playing my song / The butterflies fly away / I'm noddin' my head like, 'yeah' / Movin' my hips like, 'yeah'”

14. “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson

Listen well to these lyrics because it’s advice we all need to hear sometimes. This powerhouse vocalist really knows how to lift us up.

“What doesn't kill you makes you stronger / Stand a little taller / Doesn't mean I'm lonely when I'm alone”

15. “Good Life” by OneRepublic

This song tends to make a montage of summer memories play in your head. The music video also features a whole cast of famous faces.

"Let it take you over / When everything is out / You gotta take it in / Oh, this has gotta be the good life”

16. “Pocket Full of Sunshine” by Natasha Bedingfield

This tune is all about seeing the glass as half full. You’re sure to belt it out in your room like Emma Stone in that one scene from "Easy A."

“I got a pocket, got a pocketful of sunshine / I got a love and I know that it’s all mine, oh, oh-oh / Do what you want, but you’re never gonna break me / Sticks and stones are never gonna shake me, oh, oh-oh”

17. “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls

I speak for all of us when I say that this iconic girl band is unparalleled when it comes to dance party songs. Follow the girls’ dance instructions for a fun time and a great laugh.

“When you're feelin' sad and low / We will take you where you gotta go / Smilin' and dancin' / Everything is free / All you need is positivity”

18. “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift

Taylor inspires us to brush off the haters and keep moving forward with this cheerful bop.

“But I keep cruising / Can't stop, won't stop moving / It's like I got this music in my mind / Saying it's gonna be alright”

19. “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams

This disco beat is such a vibe. It’s a fun one to groove out to and shake away any negativity.

“We've come too far to give up who we are / So let's raise the bar and our cups to the stars”

20. “Blow Your Mind” by Dua Lipa

This song will empower you to feel good in your skin, no matter what anyone else has to say about you. It’s also a good one for rocking out with your besties.

“If you don't like the way I talk / Then why am I on your mind? / If you don't like the way I rock / Then finish your glass of wine / We fight and we argue, you'll still love me blind”

21. “All Star” by Smash Mouth

You might know this encouraging tune from "Shrek." With an affirming message and catchy tune, it’s a song you won’t forget.

“You'll never know if you don't go / You'll never shine if you don't glow / Hey now, you're an all star / Get your game on, go play”

22. “MMMBop” by Hanson

This 90s anthem remains one of the happiest songs you could bop to, even after all these years. The trio of brothers behind this song inspired us to let go of what doesn’t matter and keep on dancing.

“Plant a seed, plant a flower, plant a rose / You can plant any one of those / Keep planting to find out which one grows / It's a secret no one knows”

23. “Valerie” by Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse

The late and great Amy Winehouse stuns with her vocals in this high-energy, addictive track backed by the highly talented super-producer Mark Ronson.

“Since I've come home / Well my body's been a mess / And I miss your ginger hair / And the way you like to dress / Why don't you come on over? / Stop making a fool out of me / Why don't you come on over, Valerie?”

24. “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince

Pop icon Prince inspires us to abandon all of our inhibitions and focus on having a good time in this song.

“If you don't like / The world you're living in / Take a look around you / At least you got friends”

25. “Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves

No karaoke night is complete without this iconic song. The lyrics prompt us to keep our heads high and feel good.

“I'm walking on sunshine, whoa / I'm walking on sunshine, whoa / And don't it feel good”

26. “Why Not” by Hilary Duff

Queen of the early 2000s, Hilary Duff brings us this pop belter that encourages us to let go of fear and go for it.

“Why not, take a crazy chance? / Why not, do a crazy dance? / If you lose the moment / You might lose a lot / So, why not, why not?”

27. “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown

The Godfather of Soul will have you on your feet from the first beat until the last with this one.

“Woo! I feel good / I knew that I would, now / I feel good / I knew that I would, now / So good, so good, I got you”

28. “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers

The 70s was full of groovy tunes that made us feel chilled out and ready to enjoy life. This 1977 song is no exception. For added entertainment, try holding that 18-second long note at the end of the song.

“Then I look at you / And the world's alright with me / Just one look at you / And I know it's gonna be / A lovely day”

29. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas

No 2009 party was complete without this song. Put the champagne on ice and get dancing.

“I know that we'll have a ball / If we get down / And go out / And just lose it all”

30. “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys

Good vibes all around with this one. You’ll feel all warm and fuzzy inside, swaying to the beat of this iconic tune.

“Good, good, good, good vibrations / I'm pickin' up good vibrations / She's giving me excitations”

31. "Just Fine" by Mary J. Blige

Do as Mary J. Blige says and don’t let anything get in your way.

“No time for moping around / Are you kidding? / And no time for negative vibes / 'Cause I'm winning”

32. “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction

The debut single from one of the most popular boy bands in history is all about being confident and loving yourself for who you are.

“If only you saw what I can see / You'd understand why I want you so desperately / Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe / You don't know, Oh, oh / You don't know you're beautiful”

33. “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin

There’s only one message to take from this simple tune, and that is the titular lyrics that repeat throughout the song.

“In every life we have some trouble / But when you worry you make it double / Don't worry, be happy”

34. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston

Whitney’s iconic voice is truly unmatchable, and this fun-filled song is guaranteed to bring on a smile.

“Clock strikes upon the hour / And the sun begins to fade / Still enough time to figure out / How to chase my blues away”

35. "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

The title tells you all you need to know: just keep climbing and you’ll get to where you need to go.

“Oh baby there ain't no mountain high enough / Ain't no valley low enough / Ain't no river wide enough / To keep me from getting to you babe”

36. “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer

No song will bring on the positive vibes quite like this one. The music video was revolutionary for its dance crazes and fashion.

“Fresh new kicks and pants / You got it like that / Now you know you wanna dance / So, move out of your seat”

37. “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

Nobody can hear the opening notes of this tune without immediately wanting to host an 80s-themed dance party!

"That's all they really want / Some fun / When the workin' day is done / Oh girls, they wanna have fun

38. “Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae

This warm breezes, ice creams, and the sweet sound of summer. This is the kind of song that warms you up from the inside out.

“Maybe sometimes we've got it wrong, but it's alright / The more things seem to change, the more they stay the same / Oh, don't you hesitate / Girl, put your records on, tell me your favorite song”

39. “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield

If you were obsessed with "The Hills" growing up, you’ll recognize this as the theme tune to many dramatic episodes. The lyrics are all about living in the moment and making the most of where you are right now.

“Drench yourself in words unspoken / Live your life with arms wide open / Today is where your book begins / The rest is still unwritten”

40. “Golden” by Jill Scott

Life is precious, so live it up like it’s golden.

“I'm taking my freedom / Putting it in my car / Wherever I choose to go / It will take me far”

41. “I’m Like A Bird” by Nelly Furtado

Furtado’s debut hit kicked off the 2000s with a soothing pop melody that reminds us to never be held down.

“And though my love is rare / Though my love is true / I'm like a bird, I only fly away”

42. “Love Song” by Sara Bareilles

The lyrics of this song are probably ingrained deep in the crevices of your brain already without you even realizing it. It reminds us to be independent and not let people walk all over us.

“I'm not gonna write you a love song / 'Cause you tell me it's / Make or break in this / If you're on your way / I'm not gonna write you to stay”

43. “Groove Is in the Heart” by Dee-Lite

Try to not groove out to this one, we dare you. It’s such a fun, irresistibly happy tune.

“The chills that you spill / Up my back keep me filled / With satisfaction when we're done / Satisfaction of what's come”

45. “Believe” by Cher

The one and only Cher has the power to cure your heartbreak and restore your joy with this powerful ballad.

“I need time to move on / I need love to feel strong / 'Cause I've got time to think it through / And maybe I'm too good for you”

46. “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

Play this in public to really get the crowds going. This tune is all about perseverance and enjoying yourself, and is considered the most feel-good song ever written!

“Don't stop me now / I'm having such a good time, I'm having a ball / Don't stop me now / If you wanna have a good time just give me a call”

47. “Big Yellow Taxi” by Joni Mitchell

This famous single is an upbeat tune with an important message about gentrification and urban development.

“Don't it always seem to go / That you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone? / They paved paradise / Put up a parking lot”

48. “Shiny Happy People” by R.E.M.

Fun fact: this upbeat song was the theme song in the "Friends" pilot before being replaced by the famous “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts.

“There's no time to cry, happy, happy / Put it in your heart where tomorrow shines / Gold and silver shine”

49. “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Latin superstars Bad Bunny and J Balvin teamed up with Cardi B to deliver us this catchy banger that has had huge success on the charts.

“You gotta believe me when I tell you / I said I like it like that”

50. “What The Hell” by Avril Lavigne

We all know Lavigne’s angsty teen hits like "Sk8r Boi" and "It’s Complicated," but she also has some uplifting, motivational tunes, too.

“All my life I've been good, but now / Ah, I'm thinking 'what the hell' / All I want is to mess around”

51. “Tilted” by Christine and the Queens

Happy doesn’t always have to involve belting a song out from the rooftops. This low-key, quirky tune from French singer Christine and The Queens is uplifting without being cheesy.

“Trample over beauty while singing their thoughts / I match them with my euphoria / When they said, 'je suis plus folle que toi'"

52. “Happy Together” by The Turtles

This song famously knocked The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” off the top spot in the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1967.

“Me and you and you and me / No matter how they tossed the dice / It had to be / The only one for me is you / And you for me / So happy together”

53. “Cake By The Ocean” by DNCE

The only good thing that came out of the Jonas Brothers' hiatus was when Joe Jonas joined forces with his talented friends to form DNCE and deliver us this summer anthem.

“You're a real-life fantasy / You're a real-life fantasy / But you're moving so carefully / Let's start living dangerously / Talk to me, baby / I'm going blind from this sweet, sweet craving”

54. “Falling” by Haim

This iconic trio of talented sisters have given us many glorious indie ballads like this uplifting tune.

“Don't stop, no, I'll never give up / And I'll never look back / Just hold your head up / And if it gets rough / It's time to get rough”

55. “Good Time” by Carly Rae Jepsen and Owl City

Carly Rae Jepsen is a queen when it comes to catchy, uplifting hits. Here she collaborates with “Fireflies” singer Owl City to give us a track worthy of dancing too.

“It's gonna be alright / We don't even have to try / It's always a good time”

56. “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles

This song may not have the same dancing energy as a pop banger, but it’s a chilled track that is full of hope and joy.

“Little darling, the smile's returning to their faces / Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here / Here comes the sun / Here comes the sun, and I say / It's all right”

57. “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence + The Machine

The powerful Florence Welch will put all your darkness behind you with this catchy number.

“Happiness hit her / Like a train on a track / Coming towards her / Stuck still, no turning back”

58. “Break Free” by Ariana Grande ft. Zedd

Ariana reminds us of our power and independence with this fun dance track.

“I only wanna die alive / Never by the hands of a broken heart / Don't wanna hear you lie tonight / Now that I've become who I really am”

59. “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall and John Oates

Since the 80s, this song has had our hearts. It’s impossible not to sway and nod along.

“I'm down on my daydream / Oh, that sleepwalk should be over by now / I know 'bout you / You make my dreams come true”

60. “We Found Love” by Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna

A night at the club isn’t over until you hear this house tune blast.

“Shine a light through an open door / Love and life, I will divide / Turn away cause I need you more / Feel the heartbeat in my mind”

61. “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

No song has the power to get multiple generations on the dancefloor at a family reunion quite like this one.

“Come on Eileen / Oh, I swear what he means / At this moment, you mean everything”

62. “Sweet Escape” by Gwen Stefani

Who knew a song predominantly consisting of “woo-hoos” had the ability to make us feel this good?

“If I could escape / And recreate a place that's my own world / And I could be your favorite girl / Forever, perfectly together”

63. “Juice” by Lizzo

Trust in your own excellence with this feel-good bop.

“If I'm shinin', everybody gonna shine/ I was born like this, don't even gotta try / I'm like chardonnay, get better over time”

64. “Jump” by Kriss Kross

This video and song screams 90s and will have you on your feet with every beat.

“Don't try to compare us to another bad little fad / I'm the Mac and I'm bad givin' ya something that you never had”

65. “Kids” by MGMT

You'll probably get all kinds of nostalgia listening to this song. It will make you want to go on a road trip with your school friends or relive your college glory days.

“Control yourself / Take only what you need from it / A family of trees wanting / To be haunted”

66. “Steal My Sunshine” by Len

This is another tune that will make you want to stick your head out a car window and feel the warm summer breeze on the open road. The lyrics remind us not to bask in self-defeat.

“And of course you can't become / If you only say what you would have done / So I missed a million miles of fun”

67. “Green Light” by Lorde

Lorde has soundtracked many years of teen angst and heartbreak, so it's only normal to put this uplifting, heart-healing banger on loop.

“But I hear sounds in my mind / Brand new sounds in my mind / But honey I'll be seein' you, ever, I go / But honey I'll be seein' you down every road / I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it”

68. “Feel The Love” by Rudimental ft. John Newman

With a music video as pleasing as the song itself, this tune is sure to leave you feeling filled with optimism and joy.

“You know I said it's true / I can feel the love / Can you feel it, too?”

69. “Smile” by Lily Allen

This one is all about finding your own happiness after suffering from a heartbreak, and with a chorus as catchy as this one that shouldn’t be too hard.

“At first, when I see you cry / Oh it makes me smile / Yeah it makes me smile / At worst, I feel bad for a while / But then I just smile / I go ahead and smile”

70. “Tightrope” by Janelle Monáe ft. Big Boi

Monáe reminds us to stop listening to people who bring you down and focus on your own journey.

“You dance up on them haters / Keep getting funky on the scene / While they jumpin' round ya / They trying to take all of your dreams / But you can't allow it”

71. "Hey Ya" by Outkast

This upbeat song is the one bop that can get anyone on the dance floor, even a grouchy grandpa.

"My baby don't mess around / Because she loves me so / And this I know fo sho (uh) / But does she really wanna / But can't stand to see me walk out the door? (Ah)"

72. "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross

This is the song perfect for playing every day before leaving the house, all to ensure you feel like a boss.

"The time has come for me / To break out of the shell / I have to shout / That I'm coming out"

73. "22" by Taylor Swift

Break out the red lipstick and blast this song to your heart's content. It's the anthem of every 20-something-year-old.

"We're happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time / It's miserable and magical, oh yeah / Tonight's the night when we forget about the deadlines / It's time / Uh-oh / I don't know about you / But I'm feeling twenty-two"

74. "Roam" by The B-52s

Whether you've heard this song for most of your life, or have just discovered it, there's no doubt that it makes you want to get out and see the world.

"Roam if you want to / Roam around the world / Roam if you want to / Without wings, without wheels"

75. "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" by Wham!

Whether it's that jitterbug intro or the catchy beat, this bop is sure to get you moving and grooving in no time.

"Wake me up before you go-go / 'Cause I'm not planning on going solo / Wake me up before you go-go, ah / Take me dancing tonight / I wanna hit that high, yeah, yeah"

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her on Twitter for more.