50 Inspirational Songs & Lyrics To Motivate You To Live Your Truth

Share the feeling of inspiration with the one that inspires you the most.

Sometimes you just need a little inspiration in your life, and what better way to get it than with a little music?

Everyone has darker days, and many of us are lucky enough to have that best friend in our lives that can send us the best music videos that say exactly what we need to hear right now.

I know when I am feeling down, I have a playlist of the best inspirational songs and upbeat music to remind me that I can do anything I set my mind to. I listen to the songs on a high volume and sing along. I try to get into it because if I say the lyrics I need right now out loud, they can become like a mantra and eventually my reality.

Sometimes you just have to share whatever inspires you with those you care about because you never know, they may need to hear the same thing at the moment.

I always try to share my positivity with those who need it in my life because if I can find a way to believe in myself more when I feel lost or worthless, then maybe they can find the same thing too.

Music is the most powerful instrument in helping people find happiness, motivation, and inspiration. Everyone goes through similar things in life and we can only thank the artists for taking the time to write a song about their struggles so that others can see that they can get through it too.

We all have to try and be uplifting to each other and help one another by sharing our experiences and showing those who believe nothing can get better, that it actually can.

It’s most important to inspire others to work on themselves and be a better version of who they are.

Take the time and send those you care about the best inspirational songs to give them the pep that they need to tackle anything that is thrown their way.

1. Never Give Up — Sia

“I won’t let you get me down / I keep getting up when I hit the ground / Oh never give up no."

2. Humble and Kind — Tim McGraw

“Always stay humble and kind / When the dreams you’re dreaming come to you / When the work you put in is realized. / Let yourself feel the pride but always stay humble and kind.”

3. Strong Enough — Matthew West

“Cause when I’m finally / finally at rock bottom / That’s when I look up and reaching out.”

4. Fight Song — Rachel Platten

“This is my fight song / Take back my life song / Prove I’m alright song / My powers on starting right now I’ll be strong.”

5. Rise Up — Andra Day

“I'll rise like the day / I'll rise up / I'll rise unafraid / I'll rise up / And I'll do it a thousand times again”

6. Hall of Fame — The Script

“Standing in the hall of fame, / And the world’s gonna know your name, / 'Cause you burn with the brightest flame”

7. Eye of The Tiger — Survivor

“And he’s watching us with the eye of the tiger.”

8. Stronger — Kelly Clarkson

“What doesn't kill you makes you stronger / Stand a little taller / Doesn't mean I'm lonely when I'm alone”

9. We Are Warriors — Avril Lavigne

“'Cause we are warriors, we'll fight for our lives / Like soldiers all through the night / And we won't give up, we will survive, we are warriors”

10. You Can't Stop The Girl — Bebe Rexha

“You can't stop the girl from going / You can't stop the world from knowing / The truth will set you free, oh”

11. Brave — Ant Utama

“I'm gonna be great / I've been paying my dues / When I'm brave there ain't nothing I can't do”

12. Scars To Your Beautiful — Alessia Cara

“She just wants to be beautiful / She goes unnoticed, she knows no limits / She craves attention, she praises an image / She prays to be sculpted by the sculptor / Oh, she don't see the light that's shining / Deeper than the eyes can find it"

13. Warrior — Demi Lovato

“Now I'm a warrior / Now I've got thicker skin / I'm a warrior / I'm stronger than I've ever been"

14. Glorious — Macklemore ft. Skylar Grey

"I was born for this, born for this / It's who I am, how could I forget? / I made it through the darkest part of the night / And now I see the sunrise"

15. Brave — Sara Bareilles

“Don't run, stop holding your tongue / Maybe there's a way out of the cage where you live / Maybe one of these days you can let the light in / Show me how big your brave is”

16. The Climb — Miley Cyrus

“Ain't about how fast I get there / Ain't about what's waiting on the other side / It's the climb”

17. Love Myself — Hailee Steinfeld

“I'm gonna put my body first / And love me so hard 'til it hurts / I know how to scream out the words / Scream the words”

18. Counting Stars — One Republic

“Lately I been, I been losing sleep / Dreaming 'bout the things that we could be / Baby I been, I been prayin' hard / Said no more counting dollars / We'll be counting stars"

19. On Top of The World — Imagine Dragons

“Been holding it in for a while, 'ey / Take it with me if I can / Been dreaming of this since a child / I'm on top of the world”

20. Champion of The World — Coldplay

“No referee, don't stop the fight / Everyone can see I'm hurt / But I'll stand before conquistadors / 'Til I'm champion of the world”

21. I Won't Give Up / Jason Mraz

“Well, I won't give up on us / Even if the skies get rough / I'm giving you all my love / I'm still looking up”

22. Harder Better Faster — Daft Punk

“Work it / Make it / Do it / Makes us / Harder / Better / Faster / Stronger”

23. Keep Your Head Up — Andy Grammer

“But you gotta keep your head up, oh / And you can let your hair down, eh / You gotta keep your head up, oh / And you can let your hair down, eh”

24. Unstoppable — Sia

“Break down, only alone I will cry out now / You'll never see what's hiding out / Hiding out deep down, yeah, yeah"

25. High Hopes — Panic! At The Disco

“Had to have high, high hopes for a living / Shooting for the stars when I couldn't make a killing / Didn't have a dime but I always had a vision / Always had high, high hopes"

26. Better Now — Post Malone

“You probably think that you are better now, better now / You only say that 'cause I'm not around, not around / You know I never meant to let you down, let you down / Woulda gave you anything, woulda gave you everything”

27. We Are Young — Fun ft. Janelle Monáe

“Tonight, we are young / So let's set the world on fire / We can burn brighter than the sun"

28. Stayin Alive — Bee Gees

“Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother / You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive / Feel the city breakin' and everybody shakin' / And we're stayin' alive, stayin' alive"

29. Just The Way You Are — Bruno Mars

“When I see your face / There's not a thing that I would change 'cause you're amazing / Just the way you are"

30. Best Day of My Life — American Authors

“This is gonna be the best day of my life / My li-i-i-i-i-ife / This is gonna be the best day of my life / My li-i-i-i-i-ife”

31. Beautiful Day — U2

“You thought you'd found a friend / To take you out of this place / Someone you could lend a hand / In return for grace”

32. Kill 'Em With Kindness — Selena Gomez

“Put out the fire before igniting / Next time you're fighting / Kill 'em with kindness"

33. Despacito — Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee

“Despacito / Quiero desnudarte a besos despacito / Firmo en las paredes de tu laberinto / Y hacer de tu cuerpo todo un manuscrito (sube, sube, sube)"

34. Can't Stop The Feeling — Justin Timberlake

“Nothin' I can see but you when you dance, dance, dance / Feel a good, good creepin' up on you / So just dance, dance, dance, come on"

35. Titanium — David Guetta ft. Sia

“You shoot me down but I won't fall, I am titanium / You shoot me down but I won't fall / I am titanium, I am titanium, I am titanium, I am titanium”

36. You Make My Dreams — Daryl Hall and John Oates

“On a night when bad dreams become a screamer / When they're messin' with a dreamer / I can laugh it in the face"

37. Happy — Pharrell Williams

“Huh, because I'm happy / Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof / Because I'm happy / Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth"

38. Ho Hey — The Lumineers

“So show me family / (Hey) all the blood that I will bleed / (Ho) I don't know where I belong / (Hey) I don't know where I went wrong / (Ho) but I can write a song (hey)”

39. Burn — Ellie Goulding

“When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard / Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world / We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky / 'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire, yeah we got the fire, fire, fire”

40. Bulletproof — La Roux

“This time, baby, I'll be / Bulletproof"

41. Diamonds — Rihanna

“Find light in the beautiful sea, I choose to be happy / You and I, you and I, we're like diamonds in the sky"

42. Sail — Awolnation

“Maybe I'm a different breed / Maybe I'm not listening / So blame it on my ADD baby”

43. Radioactive — Imagine Dragons

“I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones / Enough to make my systems blow / Welcome to the new age, to the new age"

44. Just Dance — Lady Gaga ft. Colby O'Donis

“Just dance / Gonna be okay"

45. Feel This Moment — Pitbull ft. Christina Aguilera

“One day when the light is glowing / I'll be in my castle golden / But until the gates are open / I just wanna feel this moment (oh)"

46. Unconditionally — Katy Perry

“There is no fear now / Let go and just be free / I will love you unconditionally"

47. Run The World — Beyoncé

“Who run the world? / Girls”

48. Airplanes — B.O.B. ft. Hayley Williams

“Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shootin' stars / I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now”

49. Not Afraid — Eminem

“Now some of you / Might still be in that place / If you're tryin' to get out / Just follow me / I'll get you there”

50. All I Do Is Win — DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris, Rick Ross, T-Pain, and Snoop Dogg

“All I do is win win win no matter what / Got money on my mind I can never get enough / And every time I step up in the buildin' / Everybody hands go up / And they stay there"

