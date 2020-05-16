50 Best Workout Songs To Add To Your At-Home Workout Music Playlist

Your music playlist is one of the most important pieces of exercise equipment.

The type of music that we listen to throughout our at-home workouts vary based on what we are doing for exercise. For instance, if we are doing cardio, we want the best workout songs that keep us pumped up and excited — whereas if we are doing yoga, we want mellow, relaxing music playlists to help us focus and clear our minds.

Whether you are toning your muscles or calmly channeling your inner badass, there is a workout song that complements the mood you are in.

With Coronavirus keeping us all trapped inside while we're in quarantine or on lockdown, motivation to exercise at home may be at an all-time low. Staying in bed, binge-watching our favorite shows, and eating everything we promised to give up for our New Year’s resolutions simply sounds more appealing.

These best workout songs to add to your at-home workout music playlist are guaranteed to enhance your exercise routine, making working out in your living room just as exhilarating as going to the gym.

1. Rihanna — Cockiness (Love it)

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Place my wants and needs / Over your resistance /And then you come around.

This is a perfect exercise song because it brings out confidence you never even knew you had. Rihanna encourages you to allow your inner cockiness roam free as you work on those gains.

2. Nicki Minaj (feat. Beyoncé) — Feeling Myself

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: I'm feelin' my, feelin' myself /I'm feelin' myself, I'm feelin' my, feelin' my, feelin' myself

Beyonce and Nicki Minaj bring out our confidence by reminding us that it’s okay to tell the world that we are loving ourselves a little extra.

3. Deorro, MAKJ & Max Styler — Bring it Back

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Everybody hands up, let's go /(Bring it back now) / Put your hands up / Put your hands up

This is a great song for cardio. The fast beat sure to get your heart pumping.

4. Vigiland — Shots and Squats

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: We've been doing squats / Party on the dock / Take of every top / Time to pump it up

Work on your glutes as you listen to this song about squatting and partying. Just imagine how amazing your backside is going to look the next time you hit the club.

5. Major Lazer (feat. Bruno Mars, Tyga & Mystic) — Bubble Butt

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Bubble butt, bubble, bubble, bubble butt / Bubble butt, bubble, bubble, bubble butt / Bubble butt, bubble, bubble, bubble butt / Turn around, stick it out / Show the world you got it

Envision your toned, flawless as you do donkey kicks and sumo squats to this upbeat tune about butts.

6. Ariana Grande, Jessie J, Nicki Minaj — Bang Bang

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Sure she got a body like an hourglass / But I can give it to you all the time / Sure she got a like a Cadillac / But I can send you into overdrive (oh)

Get your hourglass figure by doing some push-ups, sit-ups, and curl-ups as three powerful women encourage you through it.

7. Normani — Motivation

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: You got a bad one, baby, don't you? / Got a bad one, baby, don't you /And we both know there's no / One better, boy, no one better, boy

Remaining yourself that you are the best with this song is guaranteed to encourage you to get active. The best has to take care of herself, right?

8. Demi Lovato — Sorry Not Sorry

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Now I'm out here looking like revenge / Feelin' like a 10, the best I ever been / And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt / To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)

This song has to be played multiple times throughout my workout sesh. I turn into a new person once this song starts playing and I can’t be stopped.

9. DonMonique — Givin’ Body

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Get me bodied, get me bodied, uh / Get me loose, get me loose, yeah

Loosen up your muscles while doing your pre-workout stretches to this song.

10. Ciara — Level Up

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Fake friends get dropped like weight / Team love, don't want no hate / I'm grindin', I'm shinin' / Up, up, up on my way / Thank God I never settled / This view is so much better

Ciara challenges us to level up. Level up your workout and start doing things you've never done before.

11. Taylor Swift — Bad Blood

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: 'Cause, baby, now we've got bad blood / You know it used to be mad love / So take a look what you've done / 'Cause, baby, now we've got bad blood, hey!

There’s something about envisioning your worst enemy while lifting that makes you want to go harder! Release any bad blood you have through your sweat.

12. Stronger — Kanye West

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Na-na-na that that don't kill me / Can only make me stronger / I need you to hurry up now / 'Cause I can't wait much longer / I know I got to be right now / 'Cause I can't get much wronger

You can’t and shouldn’t wait much longer to start working on your muscles. Allow this song to get you through those push-ups you are dreading.

13. Missy Elliott — Work It

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: If you a fly gal, get your nails done / Get a pedicure, get your hair did / Boy, lift it up, let's make a toast-a

We all miss the salon. Imagine how amazing it’s going to be when you go get your nails, toes, and hair done with your banging body!

14. OT Genasis — Push It

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Push it, push it, push it, push it / Push it, push it, push it, push it / Push it, push it, push it, push it / Push it, push it, push it, push it / Go get the money, go get the money / Go get the money, go get the money

This song gets you through all of the stuff you hate doing. It reminds you to push through and instead of going to get the money, you’re going to get the muscles.

15. Beyoncé — Upgrade U

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: You need a real woman in your life (that's a good look) / Taking care, home and still fly (that's a good look)

Beyonce made this song for women to remind us that we are a prize and can upgrade anything we get our hands-on. Envision the highest version of yourself touching everything and turning it into gold while you take care of your body.

16. J Cole — Motiv8

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Motivate (motivate), motivate (motivate) / Motivate (motivate), mo — / Motivate (motivate), motivate

The intention behind this song is very clear. Let J. Cole motivate you to work on your dream body.

17. Rihanna — Where Have You Been

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Where have you been? / All my life, all my life / Where have you been, all my life? / Where have you been, all my life?

The choreography from the music video is a perfect warm-up!

18. Megan Thee Stallion — Savage

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: I'm a savage (yeah) / Classy, bougie, ratchet (yeah) / Sassy, moody, nasty (hey, hey, yeah) / Acting stupid, what's happening?

Yes, the song from the TikTok dance. We all know we’ve tried to master it and ended up breaking a sweat. If lifting weights and jogging isn’t for you, try to learn some TikTok dances.

19. Drake — Nice For What

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: You got a baby Benz, you got some bad friends / High school pics, you was even bad then / You ain't stressin' off no lover in the past tense / You already had them

This song reminds me of being out in the summer sun in my bikini. We all miss those days, but we can use those memories to get our post-quarantine bodies ready to be shown off.

20. Saweetie and GALXARA — Sway With Me

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: When marimba rhythms starts to play / Dance with me / Make me sway / Like a lazy ocean hugs the shore / Hold me close / Sway me more

This song is perfect to get a partner involved as well. If you don’t enjoy exercising alone, grab your quarantine buddy, and have them sway with you.

21. DNCE — Cake by the ocean

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: You're a real-life fantasy / You're a real-life fantasy / But you're moving so carefully / Let's start living dangerously

DNCE is encouraging you to push yourself to new limits! Don’t be afraid to increase your weights if what you are starting out with is too light.

22. Christina Aguilera — Dirrty

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Rowdy / Gonna get a little unruly / Get it fired up in a hurry / Want to get dirty, it's about time that I came to start the party / Ooh, sweat dripping over my body

Channel your inner Christina Aguilera and get unruly in your workout! Have fun and let your body move in different ways.

23. Justin Timberlake — Back

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: I'm bringin' back (yeah) / Them other boys don't know how to act (yeah) / I think it's special, what's behind your back (yeah) / So turn around and I'll pick up the slack (yeah)

You are redefining and bringing it back. Keep your body flowing and feel comfortable in the skin you are in.

24. Destiny’s Child — Bootylicious

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: I don't think you're ready for this jelly / I don't think you're ready for this jelly / I don't think you're ready for this / 'Cause my body too bootylicious for ya, babe

Nobody is ready for your new body! This song has the perfect amount of attitude and sass that anyone as beautiful as you should have.

25. Shaggy — Boombastic

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: I'm Boombastic / Tell me fantastic, touch me on the back / She says I'm Mr. Romantic, and me fantastic / She touch me on the back, she says I'm Mr. Boom, boom, boom

Play this when you are starting to feel burned out. It is guaranteed to get you pumped up again.

26. Joel Corry — Lonely

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: When you see me doing well, that's when you call me / Now I'm doing fine, don't need you in my life / I guess you're missing me now

This song is a reminder that when your old, toxic partner sees your great body and decides to contact you, don't give them the time of day.

27. Fisher — Wanna Go Dancing

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Move, get out the way / My feet wanna go dancin' / Move, get out the way / My feet wanna go dancin' / Move, get out the way / My feet wanna go dancin'

This song is so fun! Don't let anyone get in the way of you moving your feet and dancing along.

28. Say So — Doja Cat

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (ha) / He ain't never seen it in a dress like this (ah) / He ain't never even been impressed like this / Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip

Yes, another TikTok tune. Learning this song will also give you the sweat that you need to feel like your workout was successful.

29. Hot Since 82 — Make Up

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: She's up / She's up / She's up / She's never ever makeup

Imagine a crowd chanting this celebratory song when you get out of bed and decide to exercise.

30. Fisher — Freaks

This song does not have any lyrics, but the beat is perfect for intense cardio. Chant words of affirmations like “I can do it!” to this perfect tempo.

31. Alok and Dynoro — On & On

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: I can feel your love, love / Your love, love, love breathin' inside of me / And I can feel your heartbeat / Your heart, heartbeat, beatin' inside of me

Feel your heart beating inside of you while this song plays as you do your cardio.

32. Illenium & George Ku — Hold On

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: I don't wanna waste another day / I don't wanna say I'm not okay / If I know I should let go / Why do I hold on to you? / Why do I hold on to you?

Don’t waste another day! Start your at-home exercise plan now.

33. Said The Sky — Show and Tell

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Hey stranger wanna know me truly / Step closer it's a broken spell / Keep me up, make me feel something / Maybe then I can show and tell.

This song is one of my favorites. It is good for pre-stretching or cooling down and it’s so fun to sing along to.

34. Ariana Grande — Dangerous Woman

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Don't need permission / Made my decision to test my limits / 'Cause it's my business / God as my witness / Start what I finished / Don't need no hold up /Taking control of this kind of moment / I'm locked and loaded / Completely focused my mind is open

Be mindful during your workout. Exercise is not only for your outer body. You are indeed a dangerous woman!

35. DJ Snake & Lil Jon — Turn Down For What

This song does not have any real lyrics other than “turn down for what?” Keep your energy high because there is no reason for you to turn it down.

36. Kanye West — Power

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: I'm living' in that 21st century / Doing something mean to it / Do it better than anybody you ever seen do it / Screams from the haters, got a nice ring to it / I guess every superhero need his theme music

You are a superhero and this playlist is your theme music.

37. A$AP Ferg — Shabba

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Sha-Shabba Ranks, Sha-Sha-Shabba Ranks / Eight gold rings like I'm Sha-Shabba Ranks / Four gold chains like I'm Sha-Shabba Ranks / One gold tooth like I'm Sha-Shabba Ranks

I think the beat to this song is perfect for lifting. It’s catchy and you can’t help but sing along.

38. Drake — Trophies

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: What's the move? / Can I tell truth? If I was doing this for you / Then I have nothing left to prove, nah / This for me, though

Drake is reminding you that the only person you have to impress is yourself. Look your best for her because she is the only one who really matters.

39. Rihanna — Only Girl (In the World)

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Want you to make me feel like I'm the only girl in the world / Like I'm the only one that you'll ever love / Like I'm the only one who knows your heart / Only girl in the world…

This song is perfect for a jog in your neighborhood. Unfortunately, you are not actually the only girl in the world, so don’t forget to still follow social distancing rules.

40. Sia — Cheap Thrills

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Baby I don't need dollar bills to have fun tonight / (I love cheap thrills!) / Baby I don't need dollar bills to have fun tonight / (I love cheap thrills!) / But I don't need no money / As long as I can feel the beat

A song with a great cardio beat that also encourages you to save money? I don’t think there is anything better.

41. Young Thug — Hot

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Everything litty, I love when it's hot / Turned up the city, I broke off the notch / Got some more milli's, I keep me a knot / I created history and made me a lot

Do your post-workout stretches to this song and think about how hot YOU are.

42. Quality Control, Quavo & Nicki Minaj — She For Keeps

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Perfect, nobody's perfect / My body's perfect

Although nobody is perfect, you can still work for your own version of a perfect mind, body, and spirit.

43. Regard — Ride It

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Ya actin' like a diva, sayin' you don't wanna pay / It's gotta be ya feisty style, raised eyebrow / I love it when you look at me that way

This song is about YOU! You are the diva with a feisty style, act like it.

44. Kiiara — Gold

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: And if you love me, love me, but you never let me go / When the roof was on fire, you never let me know / Say you're sorry, honey, but you never really show

This beat is perfect for stretching or if you prefer to do yoga with songs that you can sing along to.

45. Flo Rida (Feat. Sia) — Wild Ones

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Hey I heard you were a wild one ooh / If I took you home, it'd be a home run / Show me how you do/ I want to shut down the club, with you /Hey I heard you like the wild ones (wild ones, wild ones) ooh

End your workout with this fun, calming number. Reflect on every way you were a wild one as you lifted those weights.

46. Clarity (feat. Foxes) — Clarity

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: 'Cause you are the piece of me / I wish I didn't need /Chasing relentlessly / Still fight and I don't know why

This song will allow you to exercise your vocal cords while you allow your body to cool down. Seriously, who hasn’t tried to hit these high notes?

47. Calvin Harris — How Deep Is Your Love

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: How deep is your love, how deep is your love / How deep is your love? / I really mean to learn / 'Cause we're living in a world of fools

My eighth-grade dance class performed this song. We got a lot of cardio dancing along to this cheerful track, you will too.

48. Justin Bieber — Company

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Can we, we keep, keep each other company / Maybe we can be, be each other's company / Oh company

This song is great for a cool-down. It is mellow, but still upbeat enough for you to keep your energy high.

49. Beyoncé — Countdown

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Still, the one I need, I will always be with you / Oh, you got me all gone, don't ever let me go / Say it real loud if you fly / If you leave me you out of your mind / Sing it loud! If they leave you they’re out of their minds.

This song about being hot with your significant other definitely can give you both the extra motivation to get out of bed and get active.

50. Doja Cat feat. Rico Nasty — Tia Tamera

Song lyrics to get you pumped up for your at-home workout: Hair grow long like Chia / Money go long like Nia / I am the big idea

This song gets me out of my seat every single time. This is a perfect song for chest workouts. Grow those pectoral muscles for firm, lifted as you sing along.

Sarah Jones-Smith is a college student, writer, and exercise enthusiast. She writes on topics surrounding women and their daily struggles, current news, health & wellness and pop culture.