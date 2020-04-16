50 Mood-Booster Songs To Add To Your Feel-Good Playlist

Music is good for the soul. Turn on your jam and just dance.

Music has a way of helping us deal with our feels — there are songs that help us fight depression, boost our mood, improve our health. Music changes us from the inside by enhancing our mood and giving us energy — so whether we're working out or hanging out with our friends, or maybe even sitting by ourselves at home songs of all genres can change the way we feel about the world.

Music has a way of making us look back on the good and bad memories and can connect to us no matter what mood we are in. That's why if we pop on a feel-good playlist filled with mood-booster songs, it can change any bad mood into a good one.

The rhythms, melodies, and tempos, as well as the lyrics in a song, can inspire you to move your body and dance all of your problems away during the few minutes the song is playing.

According to gethealthystayhealthy.com, “studies have shown that when you hear music to your liking, the brain actually releases a chemical called dopamine that has positive effects on mood”.

What is your favorite song to listen to that lightens your mood? I, personally, love all music genres. I am very open to listening to all types of music, as long as the song is positive and uplifting with a good beat, I will definitely find a way to dance and enjoy it.

Music is full of creativeness, gives us energy (high or low), and it is an artistic gift to us all. It makes us all human and connects us all as one, and no matter who you are, music plays a hue part of your life.

We listen to music at events — from weddings, graduations, to birthdays. We listen to songs on our drive to school and work.

Music is the mood-setter for all of the major and minor moments in our lives.

Has music ever improved a bad party you’ve gone to or did it help you get through a breakup? Music is like another family member, we all love it and need it even when we think we don’t, we eventually miss it when we do not have it.

Going back and listening to that song that has inspired or motivated us to do the times we needed it is a good way to let out all of the steam we have from our everyday lives. We all need a little mood booster that empowers us to get through the day. Music of all genres can boost your mood.

Sometimes, taking in the moment and listening to music with a glass of wine and some dance moves will always be something that I look forward to doing when I am stressed. Music is good for anxiety. I know we all have a bit of anxiety with all of the world’s problems during this time so we have to remember to do the things that will make us smile, help others smile and bring overall good health and we can start that by playing one of these songs below.

So to help you get in the right head space, use our list of the best mood-booster songs to cheer you up (and add them to your own feel-good playlist).

1. "Lovely Day" — Bill Withers

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Just one look at you, And I know it's gonna be, A lovely day”

2. "Happy" — Pharrell

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof (Because I’m happy)”

3. "Just Dance" — Lady Gaga

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Just dance, gonna be okay, da da doo-doo-mmm”

4. "I will survive" — Gloria Gaynor

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Oh no, not I, I will survive…Oh as long as I know how to love I know I’ll stay alive”

5. "I Got A Feeling" —The Black Eyed Peas

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “I got a feeling that tonight’s gonna be a good, good night”

6. "Beautiful Day" — U2

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “It’s a beautiful day, don’t let it get away”

7. "Walking On Sunshine" — Katrina & The Waves

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “I’m walking on sunshine (WOW), and don’t it feel good”

8. "Lean On Me" — Bill Withers

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “So just call on me brother, when you need a hand”

9. "Good Life" — One Republic

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Oh this has gotta be the good life, this has gotta be the good life”

10. "Fine By Me" — Andy Grammer

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “And we can live like this forever, it’s fine by me”

11. "Bootylicious" — Destiny’s Child

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly”

12. "Turn Down For What" — DJ Snake & Lil John

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Turn down for what”

13. "Love Shack" — B-52’s

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Love shack, baby love shack”

14. "Dark Horse" —Katy Perry & Juicy J

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Are you ready for, ready for a perfect storm, perfect storm”

15. "Roar" — Katy Perry

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter, dancing through the fire”

16. "Take Back The Night" —Justin Timberlake

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “So if the feeling’s right, then raise your glass and let’s take back the night”

17. "Yeah" — Usher ft Lil Jon & Ludacris

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Yeah! Shorty got down low said, come and get me (Yeah!) Yeah!”

18. "Timber" — Pitbull ft Ke$ha

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “It’s Going Down, I’m yelling timber, you better move, you better dance”

19. "Eye of the Tiger" — Survivor

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Don’t lose your grip of the dreams of the past, you must fight just to keep them alive”

20. "Sweet Child O’ Mine" — Guns N’ Roses

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “She’s got a smile that it seems to me, reminds me of childhood memories”

21. "U Can’t Touch This" — MC Hammer

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “And this is a beat uh u can't touch, I told you homeboy u can't touch this”

22. "Thriller" — Michael Jackson

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “'Cause this is thriller, thriller night, There ain't no second chance against the thing with forty eyes, girl

Thriller, thriller night”

23. "Shake It Off" —Taylor Swift

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Heartbreakers gonna break, break, break, break, break, And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake…Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, I shake it off, I shake it off”

24. "Living On The Edge" —Aerosmith

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Livin’ on the edge, you can’t stop yourself from falling”

25. "Beat It" — Michael Jackson

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “It doesn’t matter who’s wrong or right, Just beat it, beat it,”

26. "I Don’t Care I Love It" — Icona Pop

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “I don’t care, I love it, I don’t care”

27. "Blurred Lines" — Robin Thicke ft T.I. & Pharrell

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “I know you want it, but you’re a good girl”

28. "Living My Best Life" — Lil Duval ft Snoop Dogg, Ball Greezy, Midnight Star

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “You got a lot to be smilin' for, So what the f-ck you be wylin' for?”

29. "Born to Be Wild" — Hinder

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “We were born, born to be wild, We can climb so high, I never wanna die”

30. "Uptown Funk" — Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Before we leave, Lemmi tell y'all a lil' something, Uptown funk you up”

31. "Rock And Roll All Nite" — Kiss

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day”

32. "Lose Control" — Missy Elliot

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Everybody here, Get it outta control, Get yo backs off tha wall”

33. "Stronger" — Kelly Clarkson

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, Stand a little taller, Doesn't mean I'm lonely when I'm alone”

34. "Fireworks" — Katy Perry

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “You don't have to feel like a waste of space, You're original, cannot be replaced”

35. "The Best" — Tina Turner

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “In your heart, I see the start of every night and every day, In your eyes, I get lost, I get washed away”

36. "Happy" —Ashanti

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “My love is here to stay won't ever leave, So glad that you fell in love with me, My love is so good”

37. "Hey Ya!" —OutKast

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Thank God for Mom and Dad, For sticking to together”

38. "Born This Way" — Lady Gaga

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “There's nothing wrong with loving who you are, She said, Cause he made you perfect, babe”

39. "Happy Days" — Pratt & McClain

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “This day is ours, Won't you be mine. (Oh Happy Days)”

40. "Love On Top" — Beyonce

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Baby it's you, You're the one I love, You're the one I need”

41. "I’m Coming Out" — Diana Ross

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “I'm coming out, I want the world to know, Got to let it show”

42. "I Feel Good" — James Brown

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Whoa! I feel good, I knew that I would, now, I feel good, I knew that I would, So good, so good, 'cause I got you”

43. "Good Feeling" —Flo Rida

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah, I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no”

44. "Summertime" — Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Summer summer summertime, Time to sit back and unwind”

45. "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough" — Marvin Gaye

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Listen baby, ain't no mountain high, Ain't no valley low, ain't no river wide enough baby”

46. "Party Rock Anthem" — LMFAO

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Party rock is in the house tonight, Everybody just have a good time (yeah)”

48. "Raise Your Glass" —Pink

“So raise your glass if you are wrong, In all the right ways”

49. "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" — Cindi Lauper

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “But girls, they wanna have fun, Oh girls just want to have, That's all they really want”

50. "I’ve Had The Time of My Life" — Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes

Song lyrics to boost your mood: “Cause I've had the time of my life, And I owe it all to you”

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers pop culture, love and relationship topics.