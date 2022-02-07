35 Best Songs About Life To Keep You Motivated On Your Journey

Living a full life means you'll experience some hard times.

When you're going through a rough patch, finding ways to uplift yourself and convince yourself that life is good can feel extremely difficult at times.

While it's no cure-all, sometimes a good song about life can help boost your mood and change your outlook — particularly those highlighting the beauty of living and all the lessons that come with it.

No matter the challenges we face, music can help remind us of our inner strength and resilience.

Life always gets better soon or later. Remember, there's always a light at the end of the tunnel!

Here are 35 inspiring songs about life to motivate you.

1. "Man in the Mirror" — Michael Jackson

This beloved classic reminds us of the most important life lessons: you won't be able to change the world (or your life) without first working on yourself.

"If you want to make the world a better place / Take a look at yourself and then make a change"

This sentimental song carries a powerful message: don't waste your energy on things that don't serve your highest good.

"You've got to know when to hold 'em / Know when to fold 'em / Know when to walk away / And know when to run"

3. "The Climb" — Miley Cyrus

This sweet ballad doesn't just remind us of Miley's Hannah Montana days, it also speaks to that perfectionist inside each and every one of us. No matter how many losses we face, success also comes in the form of valuable lessons and personal growth.

"Ain't about how fast I get there / Ain't about what's waiting on the other side / It's the climb"

4. "Today My Life Begins" — Bruno Mars

It's never too late to start anew. The power to create a new life for yourself is in your very hands!

"I will break these chains that bind me / happiness will find me / Leave the past behind me, today my life begins"

5. "When You Believe" — Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey

"The Prince of Egypt" fans will recognize this great song! It reminds us to never give up hope, no matter how desperate a situation may seem.

"There can be miracles / When you believe / Though hope is frail / it's hard to kill / Who knows what miracles you can achieve?"

6. "Don't Stop" — Fleetwood Mac

One of the many beautiful things about life is that we always get the chance to wipe our slates clean! Don't torture yourself by lingering on the past.

"Why not think about times to come? And not about the things that you've done / If your life was bad to you / Just think what tomorrow will do"

Ari says it loud and clear: pain and hardship are temporary. You will get through this okay!

"Baby, don't you know? / All of them tears gon' come and go / Baby, you just gotta make up your mind / That every little thing is gonna be alright"

8. "You Are Loved (Don't Give Up)" — Josh Groban

One of the best song reminders that we are loved no matter how down or useless we feel. We will always be worthy of love!

"Everybody wants to be understood / Well, I can hear you / Everybody wants to be loved / Don't give up because you are loved"

9. "Life is a Highway" — Rascal Flatts

This fun 'n funky country rock song may have been an internet meme at some point, but its lesson still rings true: sometimes all you can do is go with the flow.

"There's no load I can't hold / The road so rough / this I know / I'll be there when the light comes in / Just tell 'em we're survivors"

10. "Waiting on the World to Change" — John Mayer

As much as we'd love to change things with a snap of our fingers, at times all we can do is wait. Do what you can for the moment.

"It's hard to beat the system / When we're standing at a distance / So we keep waiting on (waiting) / Waiting on the world to change"

11. "Meant To Be" — Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line

This song is as self-explanatory as it gets! There's no use beating yourself up over missed opportunities. Life will give you everything you want and need when the time's right.

"If it's meant to be / it'll be, it'll be / Baby, just let it be"

12. "No One Is Alone" — Cast of "Into The Woods"

Broadway and Disney fans rejoice! This touching song tells it as it is: life is full of people who are willing to forgive and help us through hard times.

"Feel you've lost your way? / You decide, but / You are not alone / Believe me / No one is alone"

13. "Who You Are" — Jessie J

Setbacks are always upsetting. Don't beat yourself up though, because life will continue giving you chances to prove yourself!

"Tears don't mean you're losing / Everybody's bruising / Just be true to who you are"

14. "Step By Step" — Whitney Houston

Even though it may seem like it (thanks, social media), no one's making quantum leaps in their lives! We're all taking things little by little. Stay strong!

"You got to keep on moving on, don't stop / I know you're hurting, and I know you're blue / I know you're hurting but don't let the bad things get to you"

15. "I'm Still Standing" — Elton John

It's inevitable that you'll face setbacks in life, but this song reminds us that no matter how many times life pushes you back, you stay standing.

"Don't you know I'm still standing / better than I ever did / Looking like a true survivor / feeling like a little kid"

16. "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" — Daft Punk

Though the lyrics to this song are as simple as can be, they make a poignant point: no matter what happens, keep moving forward.

"Work it harder / make it better / Do it faster / makes us stronger"

17. "Walking on Sunshine" — Katrina and the Waves

The upbeat vibe of this song will help you look on the bright side.

"I'm walking on sunshine, whoa / And don't it feel good"

18. "Don't Worry, Be Happy" — Bobby McFerrin

Worrying only makes your problems worse, so you might as well be happy!

"In every life / We have some trouble / But when you worry / You make it double / Don't worry / Be happy"

19. "Beautiful Day" — U2

Every day is beautiful if you keep a positive mindset.

"It's a beautiful day / Don't let it get away"

20. "Beautiful" — Christina Aguilera

One of the most beautiful songs by Christina Aguilera reminds you to love yourself and all of your flaws because they are what make you beautiful.

"I am beautiful / no matter what they say / Words can't bring me down"

21. "What a Wonderful World" — Louis Armstrong

When your thoughts are shrouded by worries, go back to basics and look at the world around you and all of its beauty.

"The bright blessed days / the dark sacred nights / And I think to myself / What a wonderful world"

22. "We Are the Champions" — Queen

Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of Queen, wrote this song to amp up their crowds — and it works even if you're not at a concert!

"We are the champions / my friends / And we'll keep on fighting / till the end"

23. "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" — Kelly Clarkson

Every setback is an opportunity to learn a lesson and come back stronger.

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger / stronger / Just me, myself, and I"

24. "Don't Stop Believin'" — Journey

No matter what happens, keep believing that things will get better.

"Don't stop believin' / Hold on to that feelin'"

25. "Skyscraper" — Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is living proof that even after hitting rock bottom, you can still rise up tall like a skyscraper.

"Go on and try to tear me down / I will be rising from the ground / Like a skyscraper"

26. "Get Up, Stand Up" — Bob Marley

Never stop fighting for what you believe in.

"Get up, stand up / Stand up for your right"

27. "Tubthumping" — Chumbawumba

Despite the nonsensical song and artist name, this song is a great reminder that persistence is key to success in life.

"I get knocked down / but I get up again / You're never gonna keep me down"

28. "Fight Song" — Rachel Platten

Your life is yours to live, so keep fighting for what's yours.

"This is my fight song / Take back my life song"

Eminem lived a rough life prior to becoming the successful rapper we know him as today, so you can believe him when he says to keep fighting through your struggles so you can make it out on the other side.

"We'll walk this road together / through the storm / Whatever weather / cold or warm / Just letting you know that / you're not alone"

30. "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" — Monty Python

The song title speaks for itself.

"When you're chewing on life's gristle / Don't grumble / give a whistle / And this'll help things turn out for the best"

31. "Here Comes the Sun" — The Beatles

You wouldn't be able to appreciate the sunlight without a few cloudy days.

"Here comes the sun / do, do, do / Here comes the sun / And I say / it's all right"

32. "I Will Survive" — Gloria Gaynor

A reminder that you have the strength within you to keep moving forward.

"I've got all my life to live / And I've got all my love to give / and I'll survive / I will survive"

33. "Let It Go" — Idina Menzel from "Frozen"

As sick of hearing this song as you might be, the message is a good one nonetheless: let others' judgments go and just be yourself.

"Let it go, let it go / I am one with the wind and sky"

34. "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" — B.J. Thomas

A reminder that complaints and worries won't stop bad things from happening in life, so it's better to just deal with things and move on.

"'Cause I'm never gonna stop the rain by complaining / Because I'm free / Nothing's worrying me"

35. "Life is Worth Living" — Justin Bieber

Don't let your mistakes keep you from working on being your best self.

"People make mistakes / doesn't mean you have to give in / Life is worth living again"

Yona Dervishi is a writer who covers news and entertainment.