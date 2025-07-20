Outside of the general characteristics and skills that generally characterize people with high IQs – from cognitive function to academic performance – their routines and habits can tell us a lot about the positive ways they lead with intellect in their lives. Even though many of the habits that high IQ people stick to on a regular basis might seem obvious and intuitive, they have profound positive implications – not just on intelligence, but on relationships, mental health, physical wellbeing, and growth.

By adopting one or a few of these habits, you'll likely be shocked by how much better you feel and how much more fulfilling your life becomes. From diet to daily movement, and even interacting with loved ones, many of the habits people with a high IQ regularly follow are rooted in intentionality, consistency, and empathy.

Here are 11 habits that high-IQ people stick to on a regular basis:

1. They check in with people, even when they don’t have to

Even if it's sending little gifts in the mail, a quick text, or dedicating 15 minutes during the day to call a friend they haven't spoken to in forever, checking in on people is one of the habits that high IQ people stick to regularly.

According to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, casually checking in with people amid the chaos of everyday life can be incredibly profound. Especially in situations where the person you're reaching out to is happily surprised to hear from you, both people experience a shift in mood and productivity for the better.

For most people, making this a regular habit and indulging in unexpected moments of social interaction, even online, can feel overwhelming, but intelligent people make it easy. When they think about someone, they check in on them – it's as simple as that. Even if that means spending a few seconds sending a casual text like “thinking of you…hope you're well,” it bolsters their relationships, self-worth, and general well-being.

2. They ask thoughtful questions

Outside of actively listening in their personal relationships – a habit that bolsters connection, trust, and bonding – people with high IQs also ask intentional and thoughtful questions in their professional lives, with peers, and even to strangers they've just met. They're not afraid to admit that they don't know something, and oftentimes, asking people for advice or help is how they grow.

According to a study from the Journal of Clinical Psychology in Medical Settings, the most successful people utilize mentorship to their advantage in life, rather than shying away from constructive feedback and learning. They're not only more informed and skillful by leaning on a mentor, but they're also more confident, better decision-makers, and have a much greater sense of belonging, as well.

Many people also grow their self-awareness and emotional intelligence, alongside their IQ and tangible intelligence, when they ask thoughtful questions. So, for high IQ people, it's not just about seeking out information and solving problems; regularly talking to and leaning on mentors gives them the tools, confidence, and self-assuredness to thrive in many aspects of their lives.

3. They eat in a way that feels good and works long-term

Food can be a tricky topic for people when it comes to wellness, nutrition, and general well-being. Whether it's a history of toxic relationships with food, restrictive eating habits, or even emotion-driven consumption, the concept of “clean eating” can feel overwhelming and impossible.

However, following an intuitive diet that's balanced, personalized, and thoughtful is one of the habits that high-IQ people stick to on a regular basis. For the most part, they focus on “clean eating” – like getting enough fruits and vegetables, protein, and healthy fats – but they never restrict themselves from the little joys in life, like getting a drink with friends, having a treat at home, or making the meal they've been thinking about all week.

The keyword when it comes to healthy eating and a nutritious diet, especially for people with high IQs who see food as both fuel and a beautiful part of their lives, is consistency. They focus on consistent healthy food habits, but never forget the importance of balance.

4. They move their body every day, but not always in the same way

Many people have misconceptions about healthy habits that involve daily exercise because they view it in rigid terms like going to the gym, lifting heavy weights, or even running miles. However, truly intelligent people know that regardless of what kind of exercise they're doing, it's simply the movement of their body that's the key to maximizing benefits, and research supports that belief.

According to a Cureus study, daily movement can boost physical and mental health, boosting mood, reducing stress, prompting clarity amid chaos, and protecting brain and body health. However, that can be anything from going to the gym to going for a short walk, and even stretching before work.

5. They simplify whenever possible

Whether it's at work or dealing with personal responsibilities, one of the habits that high-IQ people stick to on a regular basis is simplifying their work. Whether that means outsourcing, asking for help, planning out their schedule, or simply focusing on one task at a time, like a study from the American Psychological Association suggests, is best for productivity – they don't overcomplicate things.

Even when it comes to having hard conversations, resolving conflict, or talking to strangers, they don't use overcomplicated terms and complex language to get their point across – they focus on simple word choice and intention, which experts from Harvard University argue is often most productive.

6. They read often

Reading across genres – yes, even fiction – can boost empathy, social awareness, and critical thinking skills, even in adults who pick up the hobby later in life. Reading is underestimated, especially by people who believe they don't have the time to get into a book, but even 10 minutes a day or 10 pages of a book before bed can improve sleep quality, general mood, and brain health.

According to a study from the Scientific American, reading books doesn't just amplify intelligence in people with high IQs, it also protects and cultivates emotional intelligence in the average person. So, don't underestimate the habit of reading – it's more powerful than it seems.

7. They take breaks without guilt

There's a misconception that the smartest, most intelligent, and successful people are constantly stuck in “hustle culture” – working a million hours, sleeping less than they should, and prioritizing their work over their well-being. However, that's just not the case – taking breaks and prioritizing rest are some of the habits that high IQ people stick to on a regular basis.

Whether that's taking intentional breaks throughout the work day to maximize productivity or protecting their sleep schedule from the grasp of doomscrolling and distraction, people with high IQs don't play around with protecting their energy, mood, and well-being.

8. They make time for reflection

Whether it's journaling in their bed after a long day, going to therapy, or indulging in mindfulness practices in passing moments, people with high IQs prioritize self-reflection in their daily lives. Not only do these practices help them to personally grow – learning from mistakes, noticing patterns of behavior, and practicing emotional regulation – they build internal trust that's essential for relationships, both with themselves and others.

It's the key to achieving the self-esteem and self-awareness that makes people with high IQs so happy, fulfilled, and successful in every aspect of their lives, which is why studies like one from the Frontiers in Psychology journal name it as a “key role” in personal development and growth.

9. They value alone time

Outside of the chaos of everyday life, many people may avoid stillness, solitude, and alone time in their routines; however, it's one of the habits that high-IQ people stick to regularly and seek out when they have the freedom to.

Not only do they feel more refreshed and clear-headed when they prioritize mindful, intentional, and still practices – like yoga or meditation – they also have time to indulge other habits, hobbies, and personal interests. Brilliant people prefer to spend a lot of time alone because they trust themselves and enjoy indulging hobbies and habits that add value to their lives.

Whether it's self-reflecting, regulating their emotions, relaxing, or playing a sport, high IQ people carve out intentional time for solitude, even if it means saying “no” to social plans and events every once in a while.

10. They follow their curiosity

Considering intelligence and curiosity are naturally intertwined, it's not surprising that learning new things and chasing after curious thoughts are some of the habits that high-IQ people stick to on a regular basis. Whether that means finding the answer to a question they don't know at work or starting a new hobby in their alone time, they're not afraid to try – and even be bad at – things they don't know or understand.

In some cases, these curious habits could also be a protector against mental health concerns like anxiety and depression, as a study from the Journal of Affective Disorders suggests. So, regardless of what cultivating curiosity looks like for you or any intelligent person, simply seeking out newness can be profoundly important and healthy.

11. They drink more than enough water

Staying hydrated and drinking enough water doesn't just help to nourish people's intelligence and academic or professional achievement; it can also protect people from mental health struggles like anxiety and depression, according to a study from the World Journal of Psychiatry.

That's why drinking water, carrying around a reusable water bottle, and supplementing electrolytes, when it makes sense, are some of the habits that high-IQ people stick to regularly. Along with rest, nutrition, solitude, and healthy social interaction, hydration is one of the things that intelligent people don't mess around with sabotaging or sacrificing.

