Gen Z Thinks People Over 40 Are Odd For Doing These 11 Everyday Things

Although socioeconomic status and factors often influence our daily behaviors and societal norms the most, with increasing online connectivity and a changing digital landscape, some experts believe that generational differences will have the greatest impact in the future. Even today, the significant differences between Gen Zers and baby boomers’ daily lives and routines show that this is already starting to play a role.

Their schedules, rituals, and daily habits differ greatly. In fact, Gen Z considers people over 40 odd for doing these everyday things — whether it’s talking on the phone, leaving a voicemail, or engaging in certain workplace activities. They operate with a different set of values and priorities, so it's natural that they have different opinions on how to live their lives.

Gen Z thinks people over 40 are odd for doing these everyday things:

1. Leaving voicemails

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock.com

Many older generations of Gen Xers and baby boomers find voicemails and phone calls more sentimental, intentional, and respectful than sending a text message, which is why it’s one of the things they do every day. They prefer to connect with someone in real time or in person rather than relying on the convenience of sending a text.

Even in the workplace, Gen Zers are more likely to send emails and text messages instead of setting up in-person or virtual meetings. They’re uncomfortable talking on the phone overall, so it’s no surprise that they think it’s odd that people over 40 do it every day.

2. Overworking for no extra pay

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Many older generations hold misguided beliefs about work that focus on “hustle culture” and unwavering company loyalty. They are willing to stay at one company for their whole lives, climbing the corporate ladder, even if they are consistently overworked and underpaid.

However, for Gen Z and millennials, who are leading the way for a new generation of workers eager to protect their personal lives, mental health, and work-life balance, it’s not surprising that they find some things from older generations odd. They would never overwork themselves for a job that doesn’t care about them, especially if they have the privilege of money or time to switch to a company with more meaning and purpose.

3. Using Facebook

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Nearly 70% of people over 40 still regularly use Facebook — not just to communicate and connect with friends, but also to stay informed, find and leverage community, and engage with entertainment.

Gen Z finds it odd that people over 40 still do these everyday things, even though there are millions of platforms and social media apps available. From TikTok, where many Gen Zers have fallen into the traps of e-commerce, doomscrolling, and constant dopamine hits, to Instagram, with its similarly addictive scrolling habits, many can’t help but overuse and praise these apps.

4. Printing things out

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s directions for the car, a boarding pass, or a dinner recipe, Gen Z finds it odd that people over 40 print things out every day instead of using their phone. For some, it’s about practicality — it’s easier to look at, read, and organize something tangible in their hands rather than online, especially if they’re not very digitally literate or savvy.

Especially since older people are often more vulnerable to scams and phishing schemes online, it’s not surprising that they try to avoid them — especially when it comes to financial work, bills, and travel — for their own safety.

5. Scheduling meetings instead of sending an email

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Many older generations value face-to-face meetings in person more than Zoom or other online options. They feel more connected and avoid the stress related to digital communication that their Gen Z counterparts often prefer to skip. That’s why scheduling meetings — especially when they lack real purpose or could have easily been handled by email — is seen by many over 40 as odd behavior that Gen Z finds strange.

They’re so focused on judging productivity and efficiency for everyone else, but still waste time scheduling countless meetings and emphasizing in-person work setups that make many people less engaged and more uncomfortable.

6. Making excuses for not using technology

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s “I just don’t understand it” or “I’m not good with technology,” Gen Z considers people over 40 odd for constantly making excuses about not using technology every day. While the number of older individuals using technology, cell phones, and social media has increased over the past decade, according to a study from the Pew Research Center, their usage is still much lower than that of Gen Z and millennials.

So, what’s the difference between these age groups? Some say it’s just a matter of familiarity and comfort — people over 40 feel more at ease navigating a less digital world and tend to trust the internet less — while others attribute it to Gen Z’s overall eagerness to learn new things.

7. Adding text to photos

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

According to a PicsArt survey, Gen Xers and baby boomers are most likely to add text to their photos when editing, compared to Gen Zers, who often alter the image and content itself, or millennials, who are most likely to use stickers.

While social media trends are constantly shifting and changing, this is still one of the things Gen Z thinks people over 40 are odd for doing every day.

8. Clipping coupons

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock.com

Baby boomers are most likely to use coupons regularly in their shopping efforts, but Gen Xers are not far behind — often regardless of income level, they seek out deals. However, Gen Z finds it odd that people over 40 clip paper coupons every day or when they shop, since there are many more convenient online options available.

From store-specific apps to loyalty programs and online coupons, there are just as many — if not more — money-saving options online compared to traditional paper magazines and clippings. They’re not only more convenient and easier to use and store, but they’re also usually personalized and help the average consumer save more money throughout the year on things they actually need.

9. Watching the news on TV

Lightfield Studios | Shutterstock.com

Social media and internet access are a huge part of Gen Z's lives — they even binge-watch shows and doomscroll while at work — so it’s no surprise that they also tend to get most of their news online. According to a study from the Pew Research Center, around 91% of Gen Zers get their news from digital devices, cell phones, and social media, compared to 72% of people aged 50 to 64 who only use their televisions.

For Gen Z, headlines and global events are often unavoidable on their phones, which is part of the reason why many people are moving towards “not caring’ about the news. Older generations over 40 tend to use the television, which is much easier to set boundaries around when it comes to media consumption — even if these cable TV options are “odd” for young people.

So, while Gen Zers burden themselves with chronic stress, exhaustion, and mental fatigue from constantly consuming news, people over 40 are protecting their sanity — even if that means being less in the loop with timely news and information.

10. Taking notes on paper

Geber86 | Shutterstock.com

Taking notes on paper is one of the things that Gen Z thinks people over 40 find odd to do every day, given that there are many convenient online options available at their fingertips.

Of course, people over 40 benefit from setting boundaries with technology and shortcuts — enhancing their memory, focus, and learning by writing notes by hand with a pen and paper. Whether for academic purposes, at home writing to-do lists, or even during professional meetings, their traditional approach serves them well, even if it seems unusual for Gen Z.

11. Using corporate jargon

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

Terms like “circle back” and “in my bandwidth” are examples of corporate jargon that Gen Z workers often dislike. They tend to be exclusionary — confusing and overly complicated for new employees without reason — and they can also be annoying, especially to young people who regularly highlight the disconnect between corporate slang and clear, simple communication.

It’s one of the things they believe people over 40 do every day that is odd, not just because it’s annoying for them, but because it creates an unnecessary and exclusionary barrier to entry in the workplace.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.