Around 20% of people are considered Highly Sensitive People (HSP) — an experience characterized by heightened empathy, emotional sensitivity, and sometimes overwhelm or anxiety, according to a 2023 study. They don't just feel everything on a deeper level than the average person, they tend to digest energy and feelings from the people around them, contributing to their higher rates of anxiety, depression, and sometimes loneliness.

Even if you're not technically an HSP, many of the small things that overwhelm people who feel everything, according to research, can be equally draining and taxing. From investing in personal relationships, to navigating the workplace, and crafting routines, everything has an emotional element that's impossible to ignore.

Here are 11 small things that overwhelm people who feel everything, according to research

1. Too much clutter

Having too much clutter at home isn't just about falling short on a few chores and letting the laundry pile up, although those things can spark a bit of anxiety and chaos in an already sensitive person's day; rather, it's about possessions.

According to psychology professor Joseph Ferrari, our attachment to material things and consumption can cause chaos in our spaces, sparking anxiety, uncomfortable nostalgia, and sometimes even money stress as reminders of our stressors co-existing around us.

It's one of the small things that overwhelm people who feel everything as well because they're already grappling with a ton of thoughts, feelings, and sometimes turmoil internally, so the added layer of external stimulation can be too much to handle.

2. Interactions with fake friends

Whether it's overstepping boundaries, expecting you to be available 100% of the time, or spreading rumors behind your back, fake friends can severely damage your energy and self-worth, if left unchecked. Many people who already feel everything and have a low threshold for sensitivity are even more at risk to the damage caused by fake people in their lives.

According to psychologist David Susman, being a highly sensitive or empathetic person can put you at risk for being taken advantage of by fake people, especially if you're willing to absorb their emotions and struggles.

3. Someone else's pain

When someone else is crying, it's natural to feel some of their discomfort and sadness, at least if you're an empathetic person. According to a study from the Journal of Individual Differences, empathetic and sensitive people are quicker to resort to caretaking when someone around them is crying, compared to narcissists and people lacking empathy that focus inward.

This innate drive and responsibility to look after other people can be one of the small things that overwhelm people who feel everything, especially if they're already having a busy and chaotic day.

4. Being misunderstood

Even if it's simply being interrupted in a conversation or having your needs overlooked in a work meeting, feeling misunderstood by the people around them is one of the small things that overwhelm people who feel everything, according to research.

While it can occasionally feel like an overreaction for people who are already sensitive to their own emotions, research shows that feeling misunderstood actually does have profound effects on mental and physical health. One study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that being misunderstood predicts higher levels of stress, alongside lowered motivation and happiness.

So, if someone is already grappling with social anxiety, digesting the energy of a social interaction, or coping with their own internal emotions, being misunderstood can be overwhelming.

5. Large crowds

According to psychology coach Diane E. Dreher, it's not uncommon for highly sensitive people who are more attuned to people's energy and emotions to be overwhelmed by large crowds and busy environments. Whether that's the workplace or a music festival, they find themselves grappling with not only their own emotions and anxieties, but also those of the people around them.

Emotions are contagious, for better or worse, especially in crowded social environments, according to experts from Michigan State University, which is why they're often one of the small things that overwhelm people who feel everything.

6. Criticism

While it can be comforting to know that judgmental people are suffering from insecurities and psychological concerns of their own, being constantly judged or criticized by people in your life can be emotionally draining. Especially for highly sensitive people, who are already constantly digesting the emotions and energies of the people around them, this negativity can be especially harmful.

Even by perceiving other people as judgmental or critical of them, sensitive people take on burdens of shame, anxiety, and embarrassment. By worrying about what other people are thinking of them, they nurture a kind of social anxiety that's not just emotionally overwhelming, but also isolating in the context of social interactions.

7. Setting boundaries

Highly sensitive people often use their empathy to form connections and help other people feel heard, but it can simultaneously work against them when it comes to self-empowerment and discipline. For example, if a sensitive person is concerned with how their partner feels and reacts to an argument, they may be less likely to set healthy boundaries in the midst of a heated debate.

Of course, setting boundaries isn't comfortable for most people, but they're necessary to facilitate healthy relationships, internal well-being, and self-esteem. Unfortunately, it's something that highly sensitive people have to learn to overcome for their own sake, despite being one of the things that's overwhelming as they feel everything and everyone else's emotions.

8. Unexpected change

Especially in people already struggling with a mental illness, anxiety disorder, or emotional sensitivity, unexpected change and uncertainty can be overwhelming. Like a study from the Journal of Anxiety Disorders suggests, perceived unexpected threats and changes often live at the root of many people's daily anxieties, urging them to lean on unhealthy coping strategies like reactivity or avoidance.

It's one of the things that overwhelm sensitive people because they're not only focused on how they'll overcome adversity or plan for the future, but all the anxiety, emotion, and change that comes with it.

9. Feeling rushed

Whether it's literally being rushed — like running late for a social event — or feeling overlooked in a conversation where they're trying to express their thoughts and emotions, all of these experiences can lead to feelings of anxiety, unworthiness, and isolation that more negatively affect already sensitive people.

If they're already stressed and grappling with a million racing thoughts, the anxiety of running late can be overwhelming, but there's also something to be said about the metaphorical nature of this experience. Feeling heard is important for everyone, whether it's in a conversation with a stranger or a close friend, but when someone is overlooking their thoughts and rushing to the next thing, that feeling is subtly sabotaged.

It may seem like a small thing, but in the grand scheme of things, it's more taxing, draining, and frustrating for people who feel everything deeply.

10. Physical discomfort

While it might seem like an unsuspecting and small thing, physical discomfort and fatigue can enhance overwhelming emotions in people already attuned to energy and social feelings.

Specifically for daily physical discomfort that most people have felt, like being hungry, these experiences have more emotional weight than most individuals realize. For example, according to a study from the journal Emotion, being hungry heightens a person's risk for being manipulated by negative emotions.

So, when an already sensitive individual is experiencing hunger, thirst, or some other kind of physical discomfort, they're more likely to digest the negative emotions and feelings they're already noticing from the people around them — a draining and exhausting experience.

11. News headlines and social media

For most people, digesting too much media, information, and sensory input can spark negative emotional outcomes — from heightened anxiety, to depression, and even social isolation, according to experts from the American Psychological Association. However, that risk tends to be higher for people who are already highly sensitive, especially when they're overusing social media, collecting too much screen time, or overindulging in the news.

Even if we don't realize it, trying to stay informed and keep up with taxing worldly events is negatively affecting our well-being, especially for people who don't have boundaries around consumption or coping mechanisms for the information they're digesting.

Of course, it's important to be informed, to advocate for social issues, and have hard conversations about these topics, but never at the consistent expense of your physical or mental health.

