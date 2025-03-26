More than 30% of American workers are unhappy with their compensation at work, believing they're underpaid by employers, according to a study from Pew Research Center. Outside of the work they're completing and the industry they're in, over 80% of these dissatisfied workers are resentful that their employers aren't compensating for rising living costs. They're not only stressed in their jobs and overworked in the office, they’re finding it difficult to pay for basic necessities.

Of course, being underpaid and underappreciated by your employer can have drastic consequences on your self-esteem and productivity, as well as your mental and physical health. It's common for employees to fall into a cycle of negativity and self-doubt when they feel unvalued, but there are actually a number of signs you're not actually bad at your job, you're just chronically underpaid that can relieve this anxiety and empower you to find a place where you're appreciated personally and financially.

Here are 11 signs you're not actually bad at your job, you're just chronically underpaid

1. You're easily irritable with colleagues

According to the APA's "2023 Work in America" survey, more than 55% of employees agreed that their employer believes their workplace is a lot mentally healthier than it actually is. This disconnect — fueled by unfair treatment, lacking communication, micromanagement, burnout, lacking compensation, and a number of other trademarks of an unhealthy workplace — can spark resentment in employees who feel undervalued.

With this resentment, fueled by a number of interactions and an accumulation of negative feelings, comes depressive symptoms and even anxiety. When employees are struggling with these adverse mental health reactions to an unhealthy workplace, a spiral of self-doubt, irritability, and disconnect can manifest, encouraging them to believe they're bad at their job or less worthy of compensation, when they're really just chronically underpaid.

This tendency is just as prevalent outside of the office, according to a study conducted by MIT economics experts, considering that the lowest income earners are 3 times more likely to experience depression and anxiety than the rich.

Of course, being undervalued and feeling underappreciated at work can lead to resentment that triggers these adverse feelings, but not having the money and financial stability to fund a comfortable personal life is just as consequential.

2. You feel anxious about your career goals

According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll, more than half of American workers are yearning for a career change in the wake of unhappiness and dissatisfaction in their current roles. Harvard Business Review experts suggest this data could be in response to a "crisis of meaning" in the workplace, where employees, amid economic hardships and uncertainty in their jobs, are reconsidering their entire career trajectory to better reflect their values.

If they're not able to secure appropriate compensation, finding another job that better supports their other values — flexibility, work-life balance, or open communication — seems appropriate, but it can also be disorienting, especially to someone who crafted their identity or sense of personhood around their job.

If you feel anxious about your career goals or feel an urge to change everything, that's one of the signs you're not actually bad at your job, you're just chronically underpaid or underappreciated and yearning for a change of scenery.

3. You dread going to work

Being underpaid can lead to demoralizing feelings and thoughts that "you're not good enough," but an employee's productivity or quality of work isn't always the sole determining factor of their compensation.

Feeling underappreciated at work, whether it's financial or otherwise, can be disillusioning. You can wake up with anxiety about the workday, with dread about going to your job, but that doesn't mean you're actually bad at your job, it can simply be a symptom of not having your needs met.

According to a study conducted by The Globe and Mail, feeling underpaid doubles the probability that an employee will experience emotional turmoil and anxiety on any given workday — with consequences that can affect their productivity, satisfaction at work, and general mood navigating the workplace.

Even if your work has taken a toll or you feel less motivated to complete simple tasks, that can be one of the signs you're not actually bad at your job, you're just chronically underpaid.

4. You procrastinate on important projects

While a 2014 study suggests that nearly 25% of adults are "chronic procrastinators," these tendencies are also interconnected with depression, anxiety, and burnout in employees suffering from a toxic workplace. Self-doubt sparked by feeling unvalued or underpaid in the workplace can encourage employees to procrastinate, according to experts from McLean Hospital, but it can also be an innate coping mechanism for anxiety, fear, and uncertainty.

In addition to workplace pressures, it's also possible for procrastination tendencies to be linked with larger mental health struggles like ADHD, OCD, or PTSD. Without proper support from colleagues or accommodations at work to mediate the effects of these conditions, employees are set up to fail, falling into a cycle of procrastination, anxiety, and lowered motivation and productivity.

Recognizing the signs you're not actually bad at your job, you're just chronically underpaid at work, revolve around acknowledging your strengths and taking note of where you can grow.

What's the root cause of your dread about going to work? What encourages you to procrastinate on projects or add onto your workload when you're already struggling? Are your bosses thoughtful about supporting your needs?

5. You struggle to relax after work

When you're suffering in a toxic workplace or struggling with feeling unvalued at work, it's not uncommon to bring those negative feelings home. Employees struggling at work also tend to struggle at home — their interpersonal relationships suffer, they're constantly anxious, and they're less willing to invest into personal time, hobbies, and outings when they're burnt out.

According to the American Psychological Association, 26% of workers experiencing burnout — specifically being overworked and underpaid — also reported a lack of interest, motivation, and energy, both in their personal and professional lives. When you're living in a state of constant resentment, anxiety, or fear, you can't simply turn off your nervous system when you get home unless you're intentional about mindful practices and behaviors.

6. You haven't received a raise in years

According to experts from Indeed, there are a number of reasons why you might not have received a raise in over two years at work. If you haven't asked for one, that should be your first step, but there's a number of other determinants that are important to consider.

Unless your company has scaled back or is experiencing an economic downturn, it's relatively normal and expected for employees to receive a compensatory bonus after a couple of years with a company, especially if they've taken on additional projects or increased their workload.

If you haven't received a raise in years, with little explanation or feedback on why despite asking, that could be one of the signs you're not actually bad at your job, you're just chronically underpaid.

Making the decision to leave a company over compensation is completely valid, just make sure you do what's in your best interest. Find ways to safeguard your time and emotional well-being during the job process, especially if you have the ability to job hunt alongside the security of a stable position.

7. Your responsibilities have grown, but your salary has not

It's important to recognize the signs that you're being taken advantage of by an employer. It's not uncommon for high-achieving individuals to take on additional projects, overschedule themselves, and constantly say "yes" in the workplace, but demonstrating success and high productivity should eventually be met with an increase in pay.

If you're not being financially supported or valued by your employer, there's little to no reason to sacrifice your own mental health and energy for the sake of their success, unless you're building a portfolio to set up a better job or finding true meaning in your work that adds value to your personal life and identity.

If your responsibilities continue to grow at work — essentially, your employer trusts you to get your work done, lead teams, and navigate challenging projects — but you remain underpaid, there's room for improvement. Whether that means having an honest conversation with your leaders or finding another job is an individual decision, but it's necessary to combat emotional turmoil, burnout, and resentment.

8. You've lost the passion for your job

It's common for workers to lose motivation and passion for a job they once loved, especially in the face of lacking compensation, a toxic work environment, or personal mental health concerns. The rising prevalence of workplace trends like "quiet quitting" — where workers do the bare minimum that they're getting paid for by employers — is representative of this shift, with many employees missing the spark that once motivated them to excel at work.

While a loss of meaning and purpose at work can sometimes be a signal to leave, especially if passion is a strong priority for you in your career, it's also one of the symptoms of being overworked and underpaid. Losing passion or feeling unmotivated doesn't mean you're bad at your job, it can simply be a coping mechanism for dealing with burnout, stress, or anxiety from an overbearing routine or being underpaid.

9. Your boss avoids conversations about compensation

A great boss will always make the time to meet your needs and provide constructive feedback in the workplace, even when it's uncomfortable — that's their job. If you feel unheard by a leader or like you're constantly fighting for time to discuss compensation or your performance, that's likely one of the signs you're not actually bad at your job, you're just chronically underpaid and underappreciated at work.

Having a bad, unproductive, or immature boss can truly taint an employee's entire workplace experience. In fact, data from Linkedin suggests that 70% of workers would leave their jobs over a bad boss.

Suffering with a bad boss isn't just a detriment to your well-being and happiness at work, it can truly sabotage your career growth, financial stability, and passion for work if you stick around too long to give them that power.

10. You struggle to concentrate at work

Resentment and depression — two signs of a burnt out employee who's likely overworked and underpaid — aren't just emotional experiences, they can also lead to a number of physical ailments like headaches, chronic fatigue, and difficulty concentrating that make productivity at work that much more difficult, according to a study from the Journal of Headache and Pain.

While coping with being underpaid might feel like a cerebral experience — fueled by self-doubt, anxiety, and frustration — it can also spiral into a physical one, making work more exhausting and burdensome for the average worker.

11. You get verbal praise often

Many employers who depend on a worker's leadership, productivity, or engagement will overcompensate for underpaying them by giving tons of verbal praise or misguided "gifts" to celebrate their accomplishments. An employee who allows their employer to overwork them and take advantage without offering up extra pay may receive all the compliments and praise in the world, but never a true financial appreciation.

Even promotions and "special projects" are tainted by a lack of additional compensation, disillusioning workers who feel proud and appreciative of praise, while struggling to maintain financial stability at home.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.