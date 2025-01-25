The 12 Flight Behaviors Gen Z Has No Problem With That Would Make Boomers Cry

For several years, boomers have set the standard for airplane etiquette for all generations after them. However, according to a survey by Morning Consult, these arbitrary rules seem to change with each generation.

There are certain travel expectations most generations would agree are egregious, like eating a tuna sandwich on a plane or fully reclining your seatback when sitting in economy. However, Gen Z has proven to be a different breed entirely when it comes to airplane shenanigans. Unlike previous generations before them, Gen Z seems to be more tolerant of air travel travesties than the passengers who came before them.

Here are the 12 flight behaviors that Gen Z has no problem with but would make boomers cry:

1. Being crowded by a seatmate.

Matej Kastelic | Shutterstock

When people fly on a commercial airline, they want their experience to be as comfortable as possible. Having a fellow passenger next to them who takes up more space than needed could make the flight uncomfortable.

According to the Morning Consult, 51% of passengers were "very bothered" when a person next to them took up more space than needed. When surveying all generations individually, boomers were the most bothered, ranking at 87%, as opposed to Gen Z, who weren’t as bothered, at 64%.

The reasoning behind this could be that Gen Z is the generation that has had to be the most accommodating to other generations. Due to the cost of living, they have had to adapt to living in tiny apartments and homes.

A study on Understanding How Generation Z Occupies Space found that Gen Z is more fluid than other generations, and they often "don’t need to be doing the same things as others" in those spaces. Basically, when it comes to where they are, Gen Z is adaptable and less likely to be irritated by those around them.

2. The hygiene or lack thereof of fellow passengers

Nattawit Khomsanit | Shutterstock

This may seem hard to believe, but Gen Z is more tolerable when it comes to the grossness of strangers around them.

According to the Morning Consult, 50% of people were "very bothered" by displays of unhygienic behaviors during a flight. These behaviors included walking around barefoot or even clipping one’s nails during a flight. To no surprise, 84% of boomers found these behaviors troublesome, whereas only 63% of Gen Z were bothered by them.

According to a YouGov poll, nearly 4 in 10 young adults aren’t wearing deodorant in public. Apparently, Gen Z and millennials are moving towards more natural and organic products that are environmentally friendly, but the reasoning holds then that they are just more easygoing when it comes to natural body smells and functions.

3. Sick passengers seated around them

R Photography Background | Shutterstock

Planes are petri dishes when it comes to germs. It's why people are so susceptible to catching colds when traveling. It's also a huge bummer, but not so much for Gen Zers.

According to the Morning Consult, 46% of all generations were "very bothered" by sitting next to someone who showed symptoms of sickness. Boomers ranked the highest in being bothered by this at 87%, while Gen Z ranked the least being bothered by this at 60%.

Chances are the discrepancy has more to do with age than anything else. When Gen Z gets sick, their recovery time is much quicker than a boomer who may have underlying conditions, making illness much more dangerous.

4. Passengers that don't use earphones

Alena Ozerova | Shutterstock

According to the Morning Consult survey, 45% of all generations were 'very bothered" by passengers who would blast their audio on an electronic device without using headphones. Boomers were again the highest bothered by this at 83%, while Gen Z and millennials came close to agreeing at 66% and 67%, respectively.

So, what gives? Isn't it a universal no-no to blast any media in a crowded place without using earbuds or headphones? It's almost worse than taking a call on speakerphone in the middle of a coffee shop.

Okay, now take a second and think back to when you were a teen or twentysomething. Distractions like music, loud talking, or even the volume on a TV would barely register on your annoying meter. It's part of being young and carefree. Plus, Gen Zers likely have their own noise-canceling headphones and can easily tune out anything and everything they don't want to be bothered with.

5. Intoxicated passengers

Mark Agnor | Shutterstock

Tipsy passengers on flights definitely make an appearance now and again, but Generation Z doesn’t really mind.

According to Morning Consult, 45% of all generations would be "very bothered" by the presence of someone who was intoxicated while on their flight. Boomers cared the most if someone on the flight was intoxicated at 83%, while Gen Z cared the least at 55%.

A study on Gen Z and alcohol consumption found that Gen Z actually doesn’t drink much at all. The reasoning is due to healthier lifestyle choices and their fight in favor of mental health awareness. They would rather talk out their frustrations than simply drink their sorrow away.

Perhaps Gen Z just likes the drama and finds it entertaining, but chances are they are just minding their own business.

6. Standing immediately upon landing

Hasan Gulec | Pexels

Blocking the aisle is never a nice thing to do, especially when exiting a flight. The problem with passengers from the back getting up after the plane lands to try and quickly exit is that it blocks those in aisles ahead of them. Standing up on the plane and grabbing your carry-on from the compartment is hard enough already. Now, imagine having to do it with a person blocking your path out of the aisle.

According to the Morning Consult, 35% of all generations took issue with passengers trying to exit upon landing before those in the row ahead of them. Boomers cared the most at 77%, while Gen Z cared the least at 60%.

As it turns out, however, travel experts are adamant that standing up as soon as the plane lands is perfectly acceptable behavior. His reasoning is that it actually does help with the deplaning process, making it much quicker, especially for travelers who have connecting flights.

7. Passengers blocking the aisle while boarding

Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko | Shutterstock

Speaking of Gen Zer's patience, unlike other generations, they are willing to wait longer for passengers to place their carry-on bags in the overhead compartment bin.

According to the Morning Consult, 32% of all generations were "very bothered" by people blocking the aisle while boarding. Boomers were the most bothered at 71%, while Gen Z was the least bothered at 56%.

This issue, however, has less to do with travel etiquette and more to do with patience and empathy. From the elderly who move slower to anyone who struggles to put their bags overhead, staying calm when you are feeling out of patience shows great emotional intelligence.

Research has shown that Gen Z has the highest levels of emotional intelligence of any other generation. They have empathy and can navigate their feelings better than others. Perhaps this innate kindness is their generational superpower

8. Passengers who eat smelly foods

frantic00 | Shutterstock

Have you ever been on a flight when you get a whiff of something unsettling only to find out someone mid-flight is eating a tuna sandwich? Well, according to boomers, this is unacceptable behavior. Gen Z, on the other hand, says it’s okay.

According to the survey, 33% of all generations were "very bothered" by people eating smelly foods while on a flight. Among them, boomers ranked the most bothered at 72%, while Gen Z was the least bothered at 52%.

In a study by De La Salle University, researchers found that the food preferences of Generation Z were shaped by their lifestyle. They were ‘more likely to eat in a restaurant with affordable prices’ than other heavily taxed bistros. This means that Gen Z cares more about the quantity of food than the quality of the food.

So, go ahead and eat the tuna fish you brought from home. Gen Zers don’t care about the smell as much as the boomers do.

9. Reclining seats

Tyler Olson | Shutterstock

Reclining one’s seat during a flight is okay as long as you don’t throw the whole seat to the point that you are on top of another passenger. Many passengers claim that this is one of their biggest pet peeves. Gen Z, on the other hand, believes differently.

According to Morning Consult, 30% of all generations were "very bothered" by someone reclining their seat when it’s not a long-haul or overnight flight. Boomers were the most bothered at 67%, while Gen Z were the least bothered at 56%.

Gem Z is certainly in the minority on this one, though. A survey of American travel habits found that 38% of travelers found reclining a seat without asking permission from the other person was the second worst thing you could do on a flight. People in the study also admitted that 75% of them have witnessed others reclining their seats without asking.

10. Crying kids

Irina Wilhauk | Shutterstock

Parents often travel with their children, which requires other passengers to be mindful and patient. Unfortunately, throwing loud tantrums, running up and down the aisle, or even kicking seats can drive any passenger crazy, no matter what their age may be.

According to the Morning Consult, 29% of all generations were "very bothered" by babies crying or children misbehaving while on a flight. Boomers were the most bothered by children on flights at 66%, while Gen Z was the least bothered at 54%. Leave it to Gen Z to not worry about loud noises while on their flight or even be bothered by small children.

You have to hand it to Gen Z, for a generation that doesn’t seem to want children, they handle other people’s kids very well.

11. Seat switching

Kelly | Pexels

Changing seats while on a flight has been a topic of discussion in traveling circles for years. Some people don’t mind it and are willing to extend some kindness to a fellow passenger. While others do mind because they paid more for the seat.

According to the survey, 25% of all generations thought asking them to switch seats while on a flight was a no-no. Boomers were shown to be the most bothered by this at 54%, with Gen Z and millennials treading not far behind at 53%. In a surprising twist, Gen X seemed to be the generation that was least bothered by a fellow passenger asking to switch seats at 49%.

There could be many reasons why Gen X was the least bothered by switching seats. But as a generation that's known, overall, as being unbothered, it kind of makes sense. You can ask, but that doesn't mean they'll let you. It also doesn't mean they are bothered by you asking.

12. Putting non-luggage items in overhead bins

Have a nice day Photo | Shutterstock

The overhead compartment is for luggage small enough to pass as carry-ons like purses, backpacks, or even smaller-sized luggage. When it comes to the overhead bin, people have differing opinions on what should be allowed up there and how much is allowed up there at a time per passenger.

According to Morning Consult, 18% of passengers were "very bothered" by people putting items other than carry-on bags into the overhead bin. All generations seemed to find this particular topic the least priority. Nevertheless, millennials were the ones that were the most bothered by this at 44%, followed by Gen Xers at 43%. Boomers and Gen Zers were the least bothered by this, with 42% of boomers not caring what other passengers put in the overhead bin, while 37% of Gen Zers said the same.

At one point, airlines did not charge passengers for checked bags on flights, something many millennials and Gen Zers never got to experience. Because people did not want to pay the extra fees for another bag, many began to simply bring more carry-ons, essentially causing limited space issues.

It can sometimes feel like a fight to avoid checking luggage, so it's a reasonable concern. However, like everything else about Gen Zers, they take it in stride.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.