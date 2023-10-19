Hilarious Southwest Flight Attendant Uses Simple Trick To Get Passengers To Follow Carry-On Rules

It's no secret that a flight attendant's job can be quite challenging. From dealing with unruly passengers to fulfilling odd requests while in the air, there's no limit to how much their patience can be tested. However, one Southwest flight attendant was captured on video giving passengers a very blunt PSA about where to store their personal bags during a flight.

He claimed that people who hold on to designer bags during the flight should instead put them under the seat for a specific reason.

In a TikTok video, a content creator named Jeenie, who often posts skits on her account, did one recently where she pretended to be sitting on a flight while a Southwest flight attendant made a rather humorous and frank message to all of the passengers on the plane that day. Sitting in a green-screened seat on a plane while wearing a wig and holding a bag with the Gucci symbol drawn on it using white paper, Jeenie had been imitating those people on flights who refused to adhere to some of the rules, including putting all personal items under the seat in front of them during take-off and landing.

"We've done an extensive study here in Southwest and found that Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada bags, Coach bags, Chanel bags, and Dooney & Burke's can fit underneath the seats in front of you," the Southwest flight attendant could be heard telling all of the guests on the plane.

He then threw some major shade at some of the passengers, claiming that if those bags were real, then none of the people on board would have been flying with Southwest to begin with. Instead, they'd most likely have their own private plane, which caused some of the guests on the flight who were listening to laugh.

"Don't start none, there won't be none," he joked.

In the comments section, people found the flight attendant's dig at passengers who don't follow rules to be hilarious and true.

"So true. It’s a bag, use it. Don’t want it [to] get dirty, don’t buy it or leave it at home," one TikTok user wrote.

Another user added, "I would buy airfare on Southwest if they’d guarantee I got this man on my flights," while a third user chimed in, "The hero we all needed!"

There's a reason why certain rules have to be followed on flights, especially about personal bags being stored underneath the seat in front of you.

According to Travel + Leisure, any item, whether it's on your lap or even not fully pushed under the seat can serve as a safety hazard in the event of an emergency landing or something similar, especially during take-off and landing.

Many flight attendants have admitted to dealing with passengers who refuse to follow simple rules, like the proper way to store personal items. According to a survey conducted by The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO (AFA), via ABC News, of nearly 5,000 American flight attendants, 85% admitted to dealing with a rude and uncooperative passenger. Almost 60% said they had experienced not one, but at least five incidents during 2021, and 17% reported that the incident got physical.

The Southwest flight attendants' use of humor to deliver an important message is just one example of how flight attendants can get creative in their safety measure announcements to passengers. While his point was both meant to entertain and drive home the message of safety, it's still important that passengers adhere to these rules and not cause a scene if they don't agree with them.

At the end of the day, flight attendants are only trying to keep us safe so that we can reach our destinations in one piece, and the least we could do, is make their jobs just a tad bit easier.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.