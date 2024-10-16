Vegetarian & Gluten-Free Woman Thanks Airline For The 'Worst Flight' Of Her Life After They Did Not Provide An Appropriate Meal For The 9-Hour Trip

A content creator gave a shoutout to United Airlines, thanking them for the worst flight of her life.

According to the tearful woman, the airline failed to provide her with a meal that fit her dietary needs, leaving her starving throughout the nine-hour international flight to Italy. However, some people online insist that the airline is not to blame.

The woman, who is vegetarian and has celiac disease, blamed United Airlines for not providing her with an appropriate meal.

“Thank you, United Airlines, for the worst flight of my life,” Kayleigh Berman wrote on a TikTok of herself in tears on the plane.

Advertisement

#foryoupage #unitedairlines ♬ original sound - Vogue @kayleigh.berman 9 hour trip to Italy just to find out they dont have food for me. I am vegetarian and have celiac disease. We checked 3 different times to confirm that I would have a meal and yet I don’t. They then proceeded to bring me a few small salads with gluten ingredients. Do better @United Airlines I do not normally post things like this but this is outrageous! #fyp

Advertisement

According to Berman, she checked with the airline three separate times before the flight to confirm that they would have a meal she could eat, given her dietary restrictions. However, when she was actually on the plane, there was no such thing.

"[Flight attendants] then proceeded to bring me a few small salads with gluten ingredients," she added, urging the airline to “do better.”

Some commenters argued that the woman should have prepared better by packing her own gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly snacks.

“I would’ve brought my own food and snacks to avoid all of this and play the blame game,” one TikTok user commented.

“As someone with celiac disease, how could you not come prepared with your own food just in case?” another user questioned.

Advertisement

Others noted that the flight was only nine hours long, and she would survive without food. “Crying over this is crazy,” one user wrote.

Jaromir Chalabala | Shutterstock

Advertisement

However, other users agreed with her, insisting she should have been given an appropriate meal since she checked with the airline multiple times.

"The fact that you called and they STILL didn’t have anything for you on the flight? That’s horrible, I’m so sorry you had to go through that," one TikTok user commented. "People with no dietary needs will not understand."

"That’s the worst feeling to be hungry and excluded. Big hugs to you," another commenter empathized.

According to the United Airlines website, special meals, including vegetarian and gluten-free options, are available on “most flights over 2,000 miles.”

“If meal service is on your flight, you can request a special meal before and after booking,” the site reads. “Not all special meal options are available for international long-haul flights.”

Advertisement

Still, Berman has every right to be frustrated, given she triple-confirmed that she would have a meal, only to be left hungry for nine hours.

Thankfully, the woman appeared to have a much better flight home, opting to use Lufthansa Airlines.

“Finally got my airplane meal,” she wrote on a TikTok while on her return flight. “They gave me chicken, but it was separate from the veggies, so I was able to eat the veggies. Amazing gluten-free food, though.”

From rude flight attendants to overbooking, flying is a stressful experience, and airlines, unfortunately, cannot always be relied upon. Even if you confirm that there will be a meal served on your flight that satisfies your dietary needs, let Berman’s experience serve as a reminder to always pack some snacks, just in case!

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.