People Who Think Sharper And Faster Do These 5 Things Every Single Day

The desire for sharper and faster thinking is not an uncommon one, as it can touch several aspects of our lives, including going after our wildest dreams and getting what we want out of our lives.

While some cognitive abilities might peak at various ages, research argues that engaging in activities that challenge and support the brain can help maintain mental sharpness throughout our lives.

People who think sharper and faster do these five things every single day:

1. They know what exactly it is they want

In order to think sharp and fast to get what you want, you have to know exactly what it is you want. I have a client who hired me because she wanted to move, and she needed support to do so. "What does that mean, specifically?" I asked her.

She wasn’t sure. She was renting, and she hated her apartment. So I asked some questions: Did she want to move to another apartment or a house? Did she want to continue to rent or to buy? Did she like her neighborhood, or did she want to make a big move?

After some discussion, she decided that she wanted to stay in her neighborhood and buy either a townhome or an apartment. She knew what she wanted. Next, we started working on getting it for her.

2. They go after what they want

One of the biggest obstacles to getting what we want is that we get overwhelmed. The distance that we have to travel and the obstacles that we have to overcome often seem too overwhelming. So we stop before we even start.

My client, who wanted to move, was so overwhelmed at the prospect of buying a house. So, instead of focusing on buying a house, I suggested that her first step was to go online and find some listings that she liked. When she was ready, she could go look at some of them.

The actual buying of a house would be further down the road when the time came. She was not overwhelmed by the prospect of looking at some listings. So she did, and she was off.

This is supported by the concept of neuroplasticity, which is the brain's ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections throughout life. By prioritizing activities that stimulate your brain, engaging in regular physical exercise, and ensuring you get enough quality sleep, you are investing in a sharper, faster-thinking future.

3. They identify their fears

Fear is one of the biggest obstacles to thinking sharp and fast about getting what we want: Fear that we won’t get what we want. Fear that we will get hurt along the way. Fear that we will get what we want, and then what will we do?

Identifying fears is the only way to deal with them. My client had many fears. She was scared of the process of looking at houses. So we started slowly with identifying listings and then moved on to looking.

She was scared that she wouldn’t find something she liked that she could afford. So she looked at many different places in her price range to see her options. She was scared of the mortgage process. So I had her meet with a mortgage broker who could walk her through the process.

Fears are going to happen, but if you identify them, one at a time, you can deal with them.

4. They stop second-guessing

Many of us know what we want, but other people have opinions. As a result, we often lose sight of what that is. Perhaps your dream gets modified because of something your mom suggested. Or perhaps you don’t believe you can do it because your sister reminded you that you have never succeeded before.

Don’t let this happen. Think sharp and fast. Know what you want. Write it down. Write down the path to getting it. Write down the obstacles that will present themselves. Write down your fears.

When someone tries to question you, refer to your lists, remind yourself what it is that you want, that you know how to get there, and that you are going to ... no matter what.

Research from the University of California explained that habitual second-guessing can paralyze your thoughts and disrupt workflow by causing you to overanalyze your choices and communications, particularly in demanding environments like work. By recognizing and managing this tendency, you can free up mental resources, build self-confidence, and improve your overall cognitive performance.

5. They hold the line

Yes, obstacles are going to arise, fears are going to rear their ugly head, and you are going to get supremely overwhelmed. And this is where many people give up.

When obstacles and fears present themselves, take them one at a time and deal with them. My client looked at house after house after house and was increasingly desolate that she would never find one. I told her to keep it up. And she did.

Until you guessed it, she found an apartment. The apartment of her dreams. She never gave up, and she got exactly what she wanted. You have a dream. I know you do. And you can get it. Exactly as you want it.

You just need to know what it is, slay obstacles one by one, think sharp and fast, and never give up. Really, how hard is that? You can do it. My client did. And yes, she is living happily ever after.

