Millennials Are Taking 11 Exceptionally Different Approaches To Entering Midlife Than Boomers & Gen X

Despite older millennials entering their early 40s, they're fighting back against the idea of a midlife crisis. They watched their Gen X and boomer family members go through the stereotypical consequences, like changing careers or making impulsive purchases. But instead of falling into the same patterns, they're taking quite different approaches to entering midlife.

Because life has never actually been stable for them, starting their midlife era doesn't look the same as older generations. They're set on sustainability and consistency, focusing on the things they can control.

Different approaches millennials are taking as they enter midlife

1. They've mastered the art of detachment

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Living an unbothered life isn't easy for millennials, but because they've spent the greater part of their lives trying to figure out how to live comfortably amid chaos, they've adopted it out of survival. It's draining, but they've learned to let go and detach from things outside of their control.

They're less attached to the idea of societal expectations for their relationships or career. In fact, they're challenging traditional stereotypes and expectations, so it's a lot easier to ignore the pressures of success that their parents and grandparents held them to.

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2. They're accustomed to experiencing crises

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Many millennials can't comprehend what entering midlife would look like, let alone a midlife crisis. It's not so out of the ordinary, considering they've lived through crises since birth. From Y2K to 9/11, the rise of social media and recessions, the pandemic and lingering student loans, millennials have been through it all.

It's all of these things that have kept millennials from truly focusing on themselves for the majority of their lives. They've lived in survival mode for a long time, struggling to keep their head above the rapid waters of draining worldly events and financial instability.

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3. They're financially independent

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Many millennials can't afford to fall apart when they enter midlife. They've been shackled by unstable incomes and monthly bills that are becoming increasingly difficult to meet. According to a CFP Board research report, this is part of the reason why millennials' top priority is to achieve financial independence or a sense of financial comfort.

For right now, they can't make a big career change or take time off to travel, as they're focused on saving and living frugally. They're actively saving and investing for the future, though they still worry about being able to afford retirement.

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4. They don't base their worth on expensive purchases

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Many millennials went to school and climbed the corporate ladder, only to find out that it wasn't enough to live comfortably. With a shrinking middle class and an even more tumultuous economy, the financial reasons alone are why millennials are approaching midlife in a different way from boomers and Gen Xers.

Older folks could spend money on expensive things like sports cars or even plastic surgery, but it's no longer feasible for millennials to afford. They can't panic buy a car. In fact, they can hardly even afford the student loans they're still paying off. Like the the World Economic Forum suggests, they're dealing with rent and mortgage payments, and the rising costs are affecting them deeply.

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5. They're creating success for themselves

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Millennials were promised many things about following a traditional life path that never came true. But instead of worrying about it, they're too busy stressing about the financial stability they've yearned for, especially after getting a degree and realizing it's not worth nearly as much as they thought.

Other promises, like being able to buy a home or put away money for savings and retirement, have also been unfulfilled. Many followed the traditional track by getting an education, only to be left in a stagnant job with student loans, compared to their financially comfortable Gen Xers and boomers.

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6. They're too tired to worry

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Millennials are entering midlife much differently from older folks. It's because they're too tired to consider altering their routines or making a big change. But they're not just physically tired, overworking themselves and starting their families, they're also emotionally exhausted by the societal critiques they've been forced to shoulder.

There's a clear tension between Gen Z and millennials, especially, according to data from Pew Research Center. From picking jokes about millennials' attitudes online to resenting them for building careers early in adulthood, Gen Z can't help but to joke. But millennials are sick of being critiqued and would prefer to stay out of the way. That means avoiding making huge life changes that result in more unnecessary stress.

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7. They let their nostalgia motivate them

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According to senior trends analyst Stephanie Harlow, millennials are almost leading the pack when it comes to nostalgia for early in their lives. Almost 15% prefer to think about the past and another 47% are driving nostalgia in the media.

Rather than envisioning how their lives could be different today, they're using nostalgia to propel them forward. Reminiscing on their childhoods and the bliss of the late 90s, they find solace from the stress of their lives. Even if they're worried about affordability and stability, many believe they use the past to find it in the future.

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8. They recognize the early signs of a midlife crisis

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Business advisor Katya Varbanova revealed that she's recognized and experienced a great deal of the early signs of a midlife crisis. It's things like having anxiety and a shifting identity, or feeling a loss of meaning, all as a result of being chronically online.

Of course, even recognizing these indicators and being aware of how they can transform can't always fend off an incoming midlife crisis. But Varbanova suggests millennials are reshaping the way a crisis looks, making it less detectable to older generations. For example, they may restructure their routine or plan for a change in career when they start feeling this way, rather than impulsively quitting or spending.

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9. They don't have time to waste

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According to a survey from the Thriving Center of Psychology, nearly 60% of millennials argue they don't have the time to enter midlife and fall victim to a crisis of identity. Considering 70% aren't at the point they thought they'd be in at this stage of their lives, many are overworking themselves to meet goals and create their futures.

But they know they don't have time to waste on falling apart emotionally or mentally. They're still experiencing the loss of purpose or a desire for meaning in their lives, but many don't have the time or money to experiment with finding it.

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10. They've overcome uncertainty

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The Thriving Center of Psychology data reveals another unsettling fact about millennials: nearly 50% of them feel trapped in their lives. They're dealing with a sense of inadequacy that has prevented them from making any kind of life changes.

But rather than continuing to believe that their goals are unreachable, they're coming face to face with the reality. They know that not everything will go their way, but they can focus on what they can control. And it's helping them enter midlife with a more positive mindset.

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11. They're not interested in changing their appearance

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According to data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, despite things like weight loss or plastic surgery being fundamental to stereotypical midlife crises, millennials are less interested in altering their physical appearance. Meanwhile, older generations were much more likely to do so.

On any given day, they're not fantasizing about changing their bodies or getting surgery. So, when they start experiencing stress or periods of turmoil, it's not the first thing on their mind.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.